Man In Road Rage Case Gets 7 Days In Jail; Must Pay Restitution And Pick Up Trash 10 Days

Criminal Court Judge Boyd Patterson on Monday sentenced a defendant in a highly publicized 2022 road rage case to serve seven days in jail.

Michael Wayne Harvey, 45, has served most of the sentence since Judge Patterson last week revoked his probation after Harvey admitted to using marijuana.

Harvey also is to perform 10 days of public work and repay the victim $825 for damage to her car.

Judge Patterson denied granting diversion to Harvey. Under diversion a charge can be taken off your record if you get in no further trouble over a certain time period.

Attorney Art Grisham earlier said Harvey "appears to be a strong, intelligent, able-bodied person but who daily suffers pain and has various physical and mental problems. Judge Patterson noted that he "does not have a significant criminal record."

The judge echoed Harvey in saying when an individual becomes angry while driving they "should take two breaths."

Harvey was accused of following a woman to a residence in Red Bank after he says she cut him off on Highway 27. At that point Harvey exited his vehicle and, according to video taken from the house he pulled into, he ripped off the mirror on her car.