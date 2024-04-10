County School Bus Goes Through Yard, Winds Up Next To House On Signal

A county school bus went through a yard and wound up next to a house on Signal Mountain on Wednesday morning.

It happened at the Rolling Meadows subdivision.

Neighbors said the brakes apparently failed on the bus.

A number of fire and police went to the scene to evaluate any injuries.

Parents were sent this message:

"While on its way to school today, Bus 152 was involved in a minor accident and drove into a ditch while turning a corner on Rolling Meadows. Emergency services are on the scene, and every student is being evaluated.

"All passengers are safe, and at this time, only one child is reporting a minor injury. All parents of children on the bus are being contacted. Once students are checked out, another bus will complete the route to school."