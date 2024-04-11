Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ABERNATHY, TAHILYVIST RONDELL
2012 N HICKORY CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
THEFT OF PROPERTY
ADAMS, LENA RENE
597 SAMPLES CHAPEL ROAD SE CLEVELAND, 37523
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ADAMS, QUINTON LADALE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency:
VIOLATION OF PROBATIO (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLES S
CHILD NON-SUPPORT
CHILD NON-SUPPORT
CHILD NON-SUPPORT
ALLISON, JEFFERY BERNARD
30 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374112727
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY )
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)
BARNES, ALAN RICHARD
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
BARTEL, CASSANDRA
232 WATER ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101351
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
BRACKETT, STEVEN LEVON
121 WILCOX RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
BRIGHT, HALLE MICHELLE
1795 DOWDY RD CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
UNDERAGE DRINKING
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BYNUM, KAYLA N
727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374042903
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
INDECENT EXPOSURE
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CASLIN, SHAQUISHA DEMETRIA
801 TUNNEL BLVD APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
CHAMBERS, DAXON THOMAS
717 E 11TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
CLINGAN, COLTON DRAKE
298 MAGNOLIA AVE DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED VEHICULAR HOMICIDE
VEHICULAR ASSAULT
DANIS, MANDM
104 FOSTER STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DAVIS, TIMOTHY W
1102 SUNSET TRAIL NE CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
EDGE, JAMES RUSSELL
3620 B GLENDON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
LOOSE MATERIALS VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
GORE, ANTHONY DEWAYNE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
GUEDRON, JUSTIN NATHANIEL
HOMELESS 212 VREELAND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HARRIS, MARVIN LYNETTE
2000 MILNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HARWOOD, KADUM HUNTER
96 HARRIS STREET GRAYSVILLE, 30726
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
HARASSMENT
HEARD, EUREKA LASHALL
2717 ROSSVILLE BLVD, APT 106 CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HEMPHILL, JIMMY LEE ANTON
7615 AUSTIN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
THEFT OF IDENTITY
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HINES, ROBERT EDWARD LEE
727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HOOD, WALTER JAMES
727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
HUBBARD, DEMARCUS KEONTA
1222 WILLOW AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
JACKSON, RANDY SLADE
4335 SPRIGGS STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED
LEAVING THE SCENE
DUE CARE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
JIMENEZ, FRANSISCO
3710 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072113
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
KIEST, REBECCA LYNN
1016 GARRISON RD DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LEMLEY, ERICK CLAYTON
5530 BUNKER HILL RD BIRCHWOOD, 373085106
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LOPEZ VASQUEZ, JIMMY MICHAEL
3912 FOREST HIGHLAND DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: RED BANK POLICE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DRIVING W/OUT LISCENSE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
MCCULLOUGH, DEMAURIS PERRY
3013 Woodside St Chattanooga, 374071253
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
MCDUFFIE, GERALD DOMINIQUE
1905 COOLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064202
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
NAIL, JOHN THOMAS
2108 BACHMAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062429
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PALENCIA, GEANCARLO JAVIER TERRE
3160 BIMINI PLACE APT 128 CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PULLIAM, AARON J
2032 COLLINS RD SE DALTON, 30721
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RODDY, CHRISTIANA L
7437 PRIVATE LN APT 15 OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
ROGERS, CLARENCE LEONTE
5303 KIMBRO STREET RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SIMPSON, BROOK MCKENZIE
299 KYLE ROAD DOWNSVILLE, 71234
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SMITH, MACKENZIE PAIGE
1456 EAST BOYSCOUT RD CHATTANOOGA, 373795259
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SPRINGS, QUANTEZ LAMONT
3211 MOUNTAINVIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT
THEFT
THEFT
THEFT
BURGLARY
VANDALISM
THEFT
THEFT
BURGLARY
VANDALISM
THEFT
THEFT
VANDALISM
BURGLARY
BURGLARY
VANDALISM
THEFT
THEFT
BURGLARY
VANDALISM
VANDALISM
BURGLARY
BURGLARY
VANDALISM
BURGLARY
VANDALISM
BURGLARY
VANDALISM
VANDALISM
BURGLARY
THEFT
VANDALISM
BURGLARY
STEWART, STEPHEN GARRISON
1207 LENA LANE SODDY DAISY, 373794074
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH (SELL,
TATE, JOSHUA LEROY
1723 SANTA BARBARA CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
EVADING
EVADING
THURMOND, JADA DETRISE
7989 SQUIRREL WOOD CT OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
TRAMMELL, DEKENDRICK LAMAR
5139 WILLOW VIEW CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
WOODS, TRAMELL DEWONE
2011 CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
EVADING ARREST
WORKS, JAMES ALEXANDER
3928 GRACE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF FIREARM DURING DANGEROUS FELONY
POSSESSION OF FIREARM DURING DANGEROUS FELONY
Here are the mug shots:
