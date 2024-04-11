Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Thursday, April 11, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ABERNATHY, TAHILYVIST RONDELL 
2012 N HICKORY CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
THEFT OF PROPERTY

ADAMS, LENA RENE 
597 SAMPLES CHAPEL ROAD SE CLEVELAND, 37523 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ADAMS, QUINTON LADALE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: 
VIOLATION OF PROBATIO (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLES S
CHILD NON-SUPPORT
CHILD NON-SUPPORT
CHILD NON-SUPPORT

ALLISON, JEFFERY BERNARD 
30 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374112727 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY )
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)

BARNES, ALAN RICHARD 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

BARTEL, CASSANDRA 
232 WATER ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101351 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

BRACKETT, STEVEN LEVON 
121 WILCOX RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

BRIGHT, HALLE MICHELLE 
1795 DOWDY RD CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
UNDERAGE DRINKING
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BYNUM, KAYLA N 
727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374042903 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
INDECENT EXPOSURE
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CASLIN, SHAQUISHA DEMETRIA 
801 TUNNEL BLVD APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

CHAMBERS, DAXON THOMAS 
717 E 11TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

CLINGAN, COLTON DRAKE 
298 MAGNOLIA AVE DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED VEHICULAR HOMICIDE
VEHICULAR ASSAULT

DANIS, MANDM 
104 FOSTER STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DAVIS, TIMOTHY W 
1102 SUNSET TRAIL NE CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

EDGE, JAMES RUSSELL 
3620 B GLENDON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
LOOSE MATERIALS VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

GORE, ANTHONY DEWAYNE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

GUEDRON, JUSTIN NATHANIEL 
HOMELESS 212 VREELAND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HARRIS, MARVIN LYNETTE 
2000 MILNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HARWOOD, KADUM HUNTER 
96 HARRIS STREET GRAYSVILLE, 30726 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
HARASSMENT

HEARD, EUREKA LASHALL 
2717 ROSSVILLE BLVD, APT 106 CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HEMPHILL, JIMMY LEE ANTON 
7615 AUSTIN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
THEFT OF IDENTITY
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HINES, ROBERT EDWARD LEE 
727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HOOD, WALTER JAMES 
727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

HUBBARD, DEMARCUS KEONTA 
1222 WILLOW AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

JACKSON, RANDY SLADE 
4335 SPRIGGS STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED
LEAVING THE SCENE
DUE CARE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

JIMENEZ, FRANSISCO 
3710 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072113 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

KIEST, REBECCA LYNN 
1016 GARRISON RD DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

LEMLEY, ERICK CLAYTON 
5530 BUNKER HILL RD BIRCHWOOD, 373085106 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

LOPEZ VASQUEZ, JIMMY MICHAEL 
3912 FOREST HIGHLAND DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: RED BANK POLICE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DRIVING W/OUT LISCENSE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

MCCULLOUGH, DEMAURIS PERRY 
3013 Woodside St Chattanooga, 374071253 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

MCDUFFIE, GERALD DOMINIQUE 
1905 COOLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064202 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

NAIL, JOHN THOMAS 
2108 BACHMAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062429 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PALENCIA, GEANCARLO JAVIER TERRE 
3160 BIMINI PLACE APT 128 CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

PULLIAM, AARON J 
2032 COLLINS RD SE DALTON, 30721 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RODDY, CHRISTIANA L 
7437 PRIVATE LN APT 15 OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

ROGERS, CLARENCE LEONTE 
5303 KIMBRO STREET RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SIMPSON, BROOK MCKENZIE 
299 KYLE ROAD DOWNSVILLE, 71234 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SMITH, MACKENZIE PAIGE 
1456 EAST BOYSCOUT RD CHATTANOOGA, 373795259 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SPRINGS, QUANTEZ LAMONT 
3211 MOUNTAINVIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT
THEFT
THEFT
THEFT
BURGLARY
VANDALISM
THEFT
THEFT
BURGLARY
VANDALISM
THEFT
THEFT
VANDALISM
BURGLARY
BURGLARY
VANDALISM
THEFT
THEFT
BURGLARY
VANDALISM
VANDALISM
BURGLARY
BURGLARY
VANDALISM
BURGLARY
VANDALISM
BURGLARY
VANDALISM
VANDALISM
BURGLARY
THEFT
VANDALISM
BURGLARY

STEWART, STEPHEN GARRISON 
1207 LENA LANE SODDY DAISY, 373794074 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH (SELL,

TATE, JOSHUA LEROY 
1723 SANTA BARBARA CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
EVADING
EVADING

THURMOND, JADA DETRISE 
7989 SQUIRREL WOOD CT OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

TRAMMELL, DEKENDRICK LAMAR 
5139 WILLOW VIEW CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

WOODS, TRAMELL DEWONE 
2011 CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
EVADING ARREST

WORKS, JAMES ALEXANDER 
3928 GRACE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF FIREARM DURING DANGEROUS FELONY
POSSESSION OF FIREARM DURING DANGEROUS FELONY 

Here are the mug shots:

ADAMS, LENA RENE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 12/15/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ADAMS, QUINTON LADALE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 06/06/1988
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ALLISON, JEFFERY BERNARD
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 03/22/1967
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY )
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)
BARNES, ALAN RICHARD
Age at Arrest: 67
Date of Birth: 06/16/1956
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
BRACKETT, STEVEN LEVON
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 07/23/1961
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
BRIGHT, HALLE MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 07/01/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • UNDERAGE DRINKING
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BYNUM, KAYLA N
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 03/07/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • INDECENT EXPOSURE
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CASLIN, SHAQUISHA DEMETRIA
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/04/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
CHAMBERS, DAXON THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 11/27/1975
Arresting Agency: UTC

Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
CLINGAN, COLTON DRAKE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 09/13/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED VEHICULAR HOMICIDE
  • VEHICULAR ASSAULT
EDGE, JAMES RUSSELL
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 03/27/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
  • LOOSE MATERIALS VIOLATION
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
GORE, ANTHONY DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 10/16/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
GUEDRON, JUSTIN NATHANIEL
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 10/19/1978
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HARRIS, MARVIN LYNETTE
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 06/25/1968
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HARWOOD, KADUM HUNTER
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 07/14/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
HEARD, EUREKA LASHALL
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 06/07/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HEMPHILL, JIMMY LEE ANTON
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 06/21/1994
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth

Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • THEFT OF IDENTITY
  • AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
JACKSON, RANDY SLADE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 06/10/1994
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON SUSPENDED
  • LEAVING THE SCENE
  • DUE CARE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
JIMENEZ, FRANSISCO
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 05/07/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
KIEST, REBECCA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 12/24/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LEMLEY, ERICK CLAYTON
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 12/03/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MCCULLOUGH, DEMAURIS PERRY
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 08/17/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
MCDUFFIE, GERALD DOMINIQUE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 12/11/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
  • POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MERRILL, NICHOLAS PETER
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 10/28/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
PALENCIA, GEANCARLO JAVIER TERRE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 04/28/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PULLIAM, AARON J
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 03/26/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RODDY, CHRISTIANA L
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 09/02/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
ROGERS, CLARENCE LEONTE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 06/06/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SMITH, MACKENZIE PAIGE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/13/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SPRINGS, QUANTEZ LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 07/13/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT
  • THEFT
  • THEFT
  • THEFT
  • BURGLARY
  • VANDALISM
  • THEFT
  • THEFT
  • BURGLARY
  • VANDALISM
  • THEFT
  • THEFT
  • VANDALISM
  • BURGLARY
  • BURGLARY
  • VANDALISM
  • THEFT
  • THEFT
  • BURGLARY
  • VANDALISM
  • VANDALISM
  • BURGLARY
  • BURGLARY
  • VANDALISM
  • BURGLARY
  • VANDALISM
  • BURGLARY
  • VANDALISM
  • VANDALISM
  • BURGLARY
  • THEFT
  • VANDALISM
  • BURGLARY
STEWART, STEPHEN GARRISON
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 03/01/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH (SELL,
TATE, JOSHUA LEROY
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 06/23/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • EVADING
  • EVADING
THURMOND, JADA DETRISE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 08/18/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
TRAMMELL, DEKENDRICK LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 11/14/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
  • NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
WORKS, JAMES ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 04/03/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF FIREARM DURING DANGEROUS FELONY
  • POSSESSION OF FIREARM DURING DANGEROUS FELONY WITH




Latest Headlines
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 4/11/2024
Big Third Inning Propels Cleveland Past Rhea County, 7-3
  • Prep Sports
  • 4/10/2024
Leek, Casteel Combine For One Hit Shutout As Bradley Downs Owls
  • Prep Sports
  • 4/10/2024
Several Lee Athletes Named Players Of The Week
  • Sports
  • 4/10/2024
Lee's Brew Earns 700th Win With 10-5 Win Over Tusculum
  • Sports
  • 4/10/2024
Rhea County Property Owners Getting Sticker Shock; Vincent Says Tax Rate To Be Adjusted Down
Rhea County Property Owners Getting Sticker Shock; Vincent Says Tax Rate To Be Adjusted Down
  • Breaking News
  • 4/10/2024
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 4/11/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ABERNATHY, TAHILYVIST RONDELL 2012 N HICKORY CHATTANOOGA, 37406 Age at Arrest: 23 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD POSSESSING ... more

Police Respond On Derby Street Shooting On Wednesday Afternoon
  • 4/10/2024

Police responded on a shooting on Derby Street on Wednesday afternoon. At 2:52 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a call of shots fired in the 400 block of Derby. Upon arrival, officers ... more

Former Orange Grove Employee Now Facing Federal Charges In Child Sexual Exploitation Case
Former Orange Grove Employee Now Facing Federal Charges In Child Sexual Exploitation Case
  • 4/10/2024

An Orange Grove Center employee who was arrested on multiple state charges of sexual exploitation of a minor is now facing federal charges. A federal indictment says Quentin Anthony Williams, ... more

Breaking News
Helton Seeks Referendum On Liquor By The Drink In County; Commission Tightens Rules On Speakers
  • 4/10/2024
Wamp Proposes More Than $3 Million Toward Enhanced Vocational Programs At 6 Schools
  • 4/10/2024
Deputies Chase Vehicle After Girl Jumps Out Of Moving Car To Safety
  • 4/10/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 4/10/2024
Public Works Fees Increasing For Signal Mountain Residents
  • 4/9/2024
Opinion
We Only Want Our Neighborhoods Back
  • 4/10/2024
No To A Federal Court On Hawk Hill
  • 4/10/2024
Decide For Yourself
  • 4/10/2024
Rep. Fleischmann: Count Only Legal Americans Toward Congressional Representation - And Response
  • 4/10/2024
Democratic View On Top State Senate Issues - April 10, 2024
  • 4/10/2024
Sports
The Elite 18: Selecting The Best Hole No. 2 In Chattanooga Region
The Elite 18: Selecting The Best Hole No. 2 In Chattanooga Region
  • 4/10/2024
Fairfield Glade Announces New Partnership For State Women’s Open, Senior State Open
Fairfield Glade Announces New Partnership For State Women’s Open, Senior State Open
  • 4/10/2024
Lee's Brew Earns 700th Win With 10-5 Win Over Tusculum
  • 4/10/2024
Dan Fleser: Lady Vols Chose Kim Caldwell For Her "Almost Non Stop Defense"
Dan Fleser: Lady Vols Chose Kim Caldwell For Her "Almost Non Stop Defense"
  • 4/9/2024
Masters Memories Still Special To Local Legend Gibby Gilbert
Masters Memories Still Special To Local Legend Gibby Gilbert
  • 4/9/2024
Happenings
Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Crowns 2024 Miss Jabberwock And Miss Legacy
Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Crowns 2024 Miss Jabberwock And Miss Legacy
  • 4/10/2024
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - A Tale of Ruined Khakis
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - A Tale of Ruined Khakis
  • 4/10/2024
Jerry Summers: Death And Taxes
Jerry Summers: Death And Taxes
  • 4/11/2024
Special Event Closures
  • 4/10/2024
Sculptures In The Sky At Montague Park Is April 20
Sculptures In The Sky At Montague Park Is April 20
  • 4/10/2024
Entertainment
Coming Home: A Celebration Of USHER Set For April 20
  • 4/10/2024
For The Love Of All That's Decent And Holy, Do Not Go To This Concert
For The Love Of All That's Decent And Holy, Do Not Go To This Concert
  • 4/10/2024
Lee University’s Symphony Orchestra To Perform Monday
Lee University’s Symphony Orchestra To Perform Monday
  • 4/10/2024
Premier Jazz Orchestra To Perform At Lee April 18
Premier Jazz Orchestra To Perform At Lee April 18
  • 4/9/2024
Lee Jazz Band To Perform Concert April 17
Lee Jazz Band To Perform Concert April 17
  • 4/9/2024
Opinion
We Only Want Our Neighborhoods Back
  • 4/10/2024
No To A Federal Court On Hawk Hill
  • 4/10/2024
Decide For Yourself
  • 4/10/2024
Dining
Cambridge Square To Get 4 New Dining, Beverage Establishments
  • 4/10/2024
Texas Roadhouse To Open At Hamilton Place Thursday
  • 4/10/2024
Rembrandt's Coffee Shop Reopening April 12 After Remodeling
Rembrandt's Coffee Shop Reopening April 12 After Remodeling
  • 3/30/2024
Business/Government
Cambridge Square Significantly Expands Retail And Restaurant Offerings
  • 4/10/2024
Larry Davis And Chase Williams Each Honored For 20 Years With Chattanooga Funeral Home
Larry Davis And Chase Williams Each Honored For 20 Years With Chattanooga Funeral Home
  • 4/10/2024
HCSO Deputy Locates Stolen Vehicle With ALPR
  • 4/10/2024
Real Estate
Infrastructure Construction To Start At The Bend Riverfront Project
Infrastructure Construction To Start At The Bend Riverfront Project
  • 4/10/2024
Hyatt Breaks Ground On Caption By Hyatt, Developed By 3H Group, Marking First Hyatt Hotel In City
Hyatt Breaks Ground On Caption By Hyatt, Developed By 3H Group, Marking First Hyatt Hotel In City
  • 4/9/2024
Tiffanie Robinson Named SVN Managing Director Of The Year
Tiffanie Robinson Named SVN Managing Director Of The Year
  • 4/4/2024
Student Scene
State Senate Passes Bill Allowing Teachers To Carry Guns; Chambers Cleared Due To Outcry From Opponents
State Senate Passes Bill Allowing Teachers To Carry Guns; Chambers Cleared Due To Outcry From Opponents
  • 4/10/2024
Cleveland High School Celebrates Record Number Of 2023-2024 Graduates Of Distinction
  • 4/10/2024
Dayton City School Students Visit Washington, D.C., Funded By SouthEast Bank
Dayton City School Students Visit Washington, D.C., Funded By SouthEast Bank
  • 4/10/2024
Living Well
Fire Prevention Technology For People With Hearing Loss Program Is April 21
Fire Prevention Technology For People With Hearing Loss Program Is April 21
  • 4/10/2024
Revida Recovery Centers Expands Opioid Recovery To Chattanooga
Revida Recovery Centers Expands Opioid Recovery To Chattanooga
  • 4/10/2024
Local Non-Profit To Open 1st Ever Community Garden In Soddy-Daisy
  • 4/9/2024
Memories
WDOD AM, Gone But Not Forgotten
WDOD AM, Gone But Not Forgotten
  • 4/9/2024
Good Old Days Museum In Soddy Daisy Reopens
Good Old Days Museum In Soddy Daisy Reopens
  • 4/4/2024
John Shearer: An Architectural And Historical Look At 95-Year-Old Lookout Mountain Elementary
John Shearer: An Architectural And Historical Look At 95-Year-Old Lookout Mountain Elementary
  • 4/1/2024
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Last Frost
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Last Frost
  • 4/9/2024
Man Convicted Of Illegally Killing 2 Elk On North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area
Man Convicted Of Illegally Killing 2 Elk On North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area
  • 4/9/2024
Robert Edgar Sherrill Memorial Marker Will Be Dedicated April 25
Robert Edgar Sherrill Memorial Marker Will Be Dedicated April 25
  • 4/9/2024
Travel
10 Things To Love About Little Rock, Arkansas
10 Things To Love About Little Rock, Arkansas
  • 4/4/2024
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 44: Hollywood 2
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 44: Hollywood 2
  • 4/3/2024
Women's Army Corps Living History Encampment Set For April 27 And 28
  • 3/29/2024
Church
Chris Simpson Keynotes 45th Annual Chattanooga Area Leadership Prayer Breakfast May 21
Chris Simpson Keynotes 45th Annual Chattanooga Area Leadership Prayer Breakfast May 21
  • 4/10/2024
Bob Tamasy: Be Careful About What You Think You're Entitled To
Bob Tamasy: Be Careful About What You Think You're Entitled To
  • 4/11/2024
Middle Valley Church Of God Service, Sermon Titled 'How Do You React When You Meet A Dead Man?'
  • 4/10/2024
Obituaries
J. Doris Woodard Lovelace
J. Doris Woodard Lovelace
  • 4/10/2024
Bill Serjak
Bill Serjak
  • 4/10/2024
Lillian “Jeanette” Green Liles
Lillian “Jeanette” Green Liles
  • 4/10/2024