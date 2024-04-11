Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ABERNATHY, TAHILYVIST RONDELL

2012 N HICKORY CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

THEFT OF PROPERTY



ADAMS, LENA RENE

597 SAMPLES CHAPEL ROAD SE CLEVELAND, 37523

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



ADAMS, QUINTON LADALE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency:

VIOLATION OF PROBATIO (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLES S

CHILD NON-SUPPORT

CHILD NON-SUPPORT

CHILD NON-SUPPORT



ALLISON, JEFFERY BERNARD

30 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374112727

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY )

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)



BARNES, ALAN RICHARD

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 67 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY



BARTEL, CASSANDRA

232 WATER ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101351

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT



BRACKETT, STEVEN LEVON

121 WILCOX RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 62 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED



BRIGHT, HALLE MICHELLE

1795 DOWDY RD CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

UNDERAGE DRINKING

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



BYNUM, KAYLA N

727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374042903

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

INDECENT EXPOSURE

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



CASLIN, SHAQUISHA DEMETRIA

801 TUNNEL BLVD APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY



CHAMBERS, DAXON THOMAS

717 E 11TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: UTC

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW



CLINGAN, COLTON DRAKE

298 MAGNOLIA AVE DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED VEHICULAR HOMICIDE

VEHICULAR ASSAULT



DANIS, MANDM

104 FOSTER STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



DAVIS, TIMOTHY W

1102 SUNSET TRAIL NE CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



EDGE, JAMES RUSSELL

3620 B GLENDON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

LOOSE MATERIALS VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION



GORE, ANTHONY DEWAYNE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



GUEDRON, JUSTIN NATHANIEL

HOMELESS 212 VREELAND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency:

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HARRIS, MARVIN LYNETTE

2000 MILNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HARWOOD, KADUM HUNTER

96 HARRIS STREET GRAYSVILLE, 30726

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

HARASSMENT



HEARD, EUREKA LASHALL

2717 ROSSVILLE BLVD, APT 106 CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



HEMPHILL, JIMMY LEE ANTON

7615 AUSTIN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

THEFT OF IDENTITY

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



HINES, ROBERT EDWARD LEE

727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

BURGLARY

POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



HOOD, WALTER JAMES

727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



HUBBARD, DEMARCUS KEONTA

1222 WILLOW AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT



JACKSON, RANDY SLADE

4335 SPRIGGS STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING ON SUSPENDED

LEAVING THE SCENE

DUE CARE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



JIMENEZ, FRANSISCO

3710 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072113

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



KIEST, REBECCA LYNN

1016 GARRISON RD DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



LEMLEY, ERICK CLAYTON

5530 BUNKER HILL RD BIRCHWOOD, 373085106

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



LOPEZ VASQUEZ, JIMMY MICHAEL

3912 FOREST HIGHLAND DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: RED BANK POLICE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

DRIVING W/OUT LISCENSE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW



MCCULLOUGH, DEMAURIS PERRY

3013 Woodside St Chattanooga, 374071253

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR



MCDUFFIE, GERALD DOMINIQUE

1905 COOLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064202

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

BURGLARY

POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



NAIL, JOHN THOMAS

2108 BACHMAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062429

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



PALENCIA, GEANCARLO JAVIER TERRE

3160 BIMINI PLACE APT 128 CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



PULLIAM, AARON J

2032 COLLINS RD SE DALTON, 30721

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



RODDY, CHRISTIANA L

7437 PRIVATE LN APT 15 OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



ROGERS, CLARENCE LEONTE

5303 KIMBRO STREET RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



SIMPSON, BROOK MCKENZIE

299 KYLE ROAD DOWNSVILLE, 71234

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



SMITH, MACKENZIE PAIGE

1456 EAST BOYSCOUT RD CHATTANOOGA, 373795259

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



SPRINGS, QUANTEZ LAMONT

3211 MOUNTAINVIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT

THEFT

THEFT

THEFT

BURGLARY

VANDALISM

THEFT

THEFT

BURGLARY

VANDALISM

THEFT

THEFT

VANDALISM

BURGLARY

BURGLARY

VANDALISM

THEFT

THEFT

BURGLARY

VANDALISM

VANDALISM

BURGLARY

BURGLARY

VANDALISM

BURGLARY

VANDALISM

BURGLARY

VANDALISM

VANDALISM

BURGLARY

THEFT

VANDALISM

BURGLARY



STEWART, STEPHEN GARRISON

1207 LENA LANE SODDY DAISY, 373794074

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH (SELL,



TATE, JOSHUA LEROY

1723 SANTA BARBARA CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

EVADING

EVADING



THURMOND, JADA DETRISE

7989 SQUIRREL WOOD CT OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



TRAMMELL, DEKENDRICK LAMAR

5139 WILLOW VIEW CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



WOODS, TRAMELL DEWONE

2011 CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

EVADING ARREST



WORKS, JAMES ALEXANDER

3928 GRACE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF FIREARM DURING DANGEROUS FELONY

POSSESSION OF FIREARM DURING DANGEROUS FELONY

