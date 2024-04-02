County Schools To Close 1 Hour Early Due To Storm Threat; City Facilities To Close At 5; UTC Classes To End At 5

Due to approaching severe weather, Hamilton County Schools will dismiss one hour early today (Tuesday).

Also, due to the threat of inclement weather, all city facilities will close at 5 p.m. All essential employees will report as usual.

County school officials said all after-school activities for today, including athletics, are canceled.

SACC will close at 5 p.m. today.

Also, 12-month employees will dismiss at 4 p.m.

Officials said, "Thank you for your understanding as we take steps to ensure all our students and staff are safe."

Based on information from the National Weather Service, UTC officials said they expect storms to move into the area around 7 p.m. this evening. These storms could have the capability of producing wind speeds above 55 MPH, large hail and possibly tornadoes.



All afternoon UTC classes starting before 5 p.m., and scheduled to end after 5 p.m., must be dismissed early at 5 p.m.



All evening classes scheduled to start after 5 p.m. are cancelled.



All campus activities scheduled to take place at or after 5 p.m. are cancelled.



Severe storms are in the Chattanooga forecast followed by a cold front dropping temps to the 30s over the next several days.