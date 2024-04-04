Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
Here are the mug shots:
|ANDERSON, TAMIKO LEE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 01/29/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2024
Charge(s):
|
|BAILEY, CODY ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 05/02/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2024
Charge(s):
|
|BARRETT, HOLLI MARIE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 11/16/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)
- THEFT OF IDENTITY
- BURGLARY OF AUTO
- POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
- EVADING ARREST
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|BILLUPS, CLIFFORD JAMAR
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 07/07/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BROWN, ALVIN LESTER
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 11/15/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (DADE COUNTY GA)
|
|BROWN, ANNAIS B
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 08/28/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2024
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|CARRIGLITTO, JON R
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 02/03/1967
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2024
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
- ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
- ASSAULT
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|CLARK, SCOTTIE ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 09/27/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2024
Charge(s):
- HARASSMENT
- EVADING ARREST
|
|COCHRAN, LAUREN MECHELLE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 12/01/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2024
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|COOLEY, DEONTE JAMAAR
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 05/26/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2024
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|COX, WILLIE ROY
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 04/08/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (LEAVINGSCENE ACCIDENT)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
|
|ELLIOTT, JERMY ADAM
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 11/06/1985
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|FREESE, PETER SOLOMON
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 09/04/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|GRANT, WILLIAM KEITH
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 07/21/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
|
|HARRIS, ETHEL LEE
Age at Arrest: 67
Date of Birth: 07/30/1956
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- BURGLARY OF AUTO
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|HESTER, KARMON NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 08/20/1986
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
- SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION - PASSENGER
- SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
|
|JACKSON, EDDIE LEE
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 02/20/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2024
Charge(s):
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|JACKSON, TEEARIQ LAJONG
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 04/14/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2024
Charge(s):
|
|JOHNSON, JERRY JAMES
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 11/15/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION (FAILURE TO DIM LIGHTS)
|
|JOHNSON, TYRAENA LABRIESHA
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 10/27/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DISORDERLY CONDUCT)
|
|JONES, MARTY SEAY
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 04/22/1960
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2024
Charge(s):
|
|JONES, MICHAEL LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 01/06/1966
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY GA)
|
|JONES, REGINA FAYTERSS
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 08/16/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|
|JONES, SHIRRIE LIRLANE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 10/20/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2024
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|JORDAN, ISAAC CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 09/11/1990
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
|
|KRAUSE, LAURA LEE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 06/23/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF CONTR
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
|
|LEWIS, CHRISTIAN GRANT
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 02/09/2006
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2024
Charge(s):
- FALSE IMPRISONMENT
- ASSAULT
|
|LEWIS, JEREMIAH DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 06/23/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT UNDER
- BURGLARY OF AUTO
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|LONG, DANYEL ALYN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 11/12/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2024
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|LOVE, LIYAH N
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 08/29/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2024
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|MCCULLOUGH, DEMAURIS PERRY
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 08/17/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2024
Charge(s):
|
|MCMATH, JERRY LEE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/12/1991
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|MINCEY, ALLEN TUCKER
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 11/11/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2024
Charge(s):
|
|NAVA, VANESSA R
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 09/05/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2024
Charge(s):
|
|NEUSOM, CHASITY GAYLE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 09/16/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|NEWBY, QUINLAN MARQUIS
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 06/04/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|ODOM, JUSTIN KEON
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 07/13/1991
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PIKE, SHERMAN LEE
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 01/11/1967
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2024
Charge(s):
|
|SAGE, TODD CURTIS
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 07/14/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SMITH, KENNETH LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 07/03/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2024
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|SUTTON HARRIS, SHAMYA LATRICE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 06/26/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2024
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- FALSE REPORTS
|
|WALKER, CORINA M
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 11/19/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2024
Charge(s):
|
|WATKINS, JESS WILLARD
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 01/18/1961
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|WENTZ-RICHARDSON, JENNIFER NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 11/14/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2024
Charge(s):
|