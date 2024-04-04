Latest Headlines

  Thursday, April 4, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

ANDERSON, TAMIKO LEE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 01/29/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BAILEY, CODY ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 05/02/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
BARRETT, HOLLI MARIE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 11/16/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)
  • THEFT OF IDENTITY
  • BURGLARY OF AUTO
  • POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
  • EVADING ARREST
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BILLUPS, CLIFFORD JAMAR
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 07/07/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BROWN, ALVIN LESTER
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 11/15/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (DADE COUNTY GA)
BROWN, ANNAIS B
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 08/28/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2024
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
CARRIGLITTO, JON R
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 02/03/1967
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2024
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
  • ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
  • ASSAULT
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CLARK, SCOTTIE ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 09/27/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2024
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
  • EVADING ARREST
COCHRAN, LAUREN MECHELLE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 12/01/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
COOLEY, DEONTE JAMAAR
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 05/26/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2024
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
COX, WILLIE ROY
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 04/08/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (LEAVINGSCENE ACCIDENT)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
ELLIOTT, JERMY ADAM
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 11/06/1985
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FREESE, PETER SOLOMON
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 09/04/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
GRANT, WILLIAM KEITH
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 07/21/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
HARRIS, ETHEL LEE
Age at Arrest: 67
Date of Birth: 07/30/1956
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • BURGLARY OF AUTO
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
HESTER, KARMON NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 08/20/1986
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
  • SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION - PASSENGER
  • SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
JACKSON, EDDIE LEE
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 02/20/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
JACKSON, TEEARIQ LAJONG
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 04/14/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
JOHNSON, JERRY JAMES
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 11/15/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION (FAILURE TO DIM LIGHTS)
JOHNSON, TYRAENA LABRIESHA
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 10/27/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DISORDERLY CONDUCT)
JONES, MARTY SEAY
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 04/22/1960
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2024
Charge(s):
  • SEXUAL BATTERY
JONES, MICHAEL LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 01/06/1966
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY GA)
JONES, REGINA FAYTERSS
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 08/16/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
JONES, SHIRRIE LIRLANE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 10/20/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2024
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
JORDAN, ISAAC CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 09/11/1990
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
KRAUSE, LAURA LEE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 06/23/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF CONTR
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
LEWIS, CHRISTIAN GRANT
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 02/09/2006
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2024
Charge(s):
  • FALSE IMPRISONMENT
  • ASSAULT
LEWIS, JEREMIAH DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 06/23/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER
  • BURGLARY OF AUTO
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
LONG, DANYEL ALYN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 11/12/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
LOVE, LIYAH N
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 08/29/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2024
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
MCCULLOUGH, DEMAURIS PERRY
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 08/17/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MCMATH, JERRY LEE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/12/1991
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MINCEY, ALLEN TUCKER
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 11/11/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2024
Charge(s):
  • SPEEDING
NAVA, VANESSA R
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 09/05/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2024
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
NEUSOM, CHASITY GAYLE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 09/16/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
NEWBY, QUINLAN MARQUIS
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 06/04/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
ODOM, JUSTIN KEON
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 07/13/1991
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PIKE, SHERMAN LEE
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 01/11/1967
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
SAGE, TODD CURTIS
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 07/14/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SMITH, KENNETH LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 07/03/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2024
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
SUTTON HARRIS, SHAMYA LATRICE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 06/26/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • FALSE REPORTS
WALKER, CORINA M
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 11/19/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
WATKINS, JESS WILLARD
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 01/18/1961
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
WENTZ-RICHARDSON, JENNIFER NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 11/14/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2024
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT





