Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANDERSON, TAMIKO LEE

5035 HARLEY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BAILEY, CODY ALLEN

8063 DAVIS WOLF LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



BARRETT, HOLLI MARIE

3133 131ST , 43611

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)

THEFT OF IDENTITY

BURGLARY OF AUTO

POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BROWN, ALVIN LESTER

235 EAST 7 ST APT 504 JASPER, 37347

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (DADE COUNTY GA)



BROWN, ANNAIS B

701 N GERMANTOWN RD APT 310 CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT



CARRIGLITTO, JON R

9676 PECAN SPRINGS CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER

ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER

ASSAULT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



CLARK, SCOTTIE ALLEN

826 PICKETT RD SALE CREEK, 37379

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

HARASSMENT

EVADING ARREST



COCHRAN, LAUREN MECHELLE

10020 Bear Trail Dr Soddy Daisy, 373793578

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE



COOLEY, DEONTE JAMAAR

2951 BURNING BUSH RD RINGOLD, 37343

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT



COX, WILLIE ROY

6211 STOCKTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 374163206

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (LEAVINGSCENE ACCIDENT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC



ELLIOTT, JERMY ADAM

5401 MISTY VALLEY DR OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



FREESE, PETER SOLOMON

5229 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



GRANT, WILLIAM KEITH

2423 MAPLEWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC



HARGIS, DAVID WAYNE

633 LULLWATER RD Chattanooga, 374054619

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY



HARRIS, ETHEL LEE

602 SOUTH KELLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374113007

Age at Arrest: 67 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURGLARY OF AUTO

FAILURE TO APPEAR



HESTER, KARMON NICOLE

2617 REECE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION - PASSENGER

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION



JACKSON, EDDIE LEE

1212 E 34TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071910

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



JOHNSON, JERRY JAMES

11255 WALL ST.

Here are the mug shots:

ANDERSON, TAMIKO LEE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 01/29/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BAILEY, CODY ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 05/02/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR BARRETT, HOLLI MARIE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 11/16/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)

THEFT OF IDENTITY

BURGLARY OF AUTO

POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE BILLUPS, CLIFFORD JAMAR

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 07/07/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BROWN, ALVIN LESTER

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 11/15/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (DADE COUNTY GA) BROWN, ANNAIS B

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 08/28/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2024

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT CARRIGLITTO, JON R

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 02/03/1967

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER

ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER

ASSAULT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION CLARK, SCOTTIE ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 09/27/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2024

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT

EVADING ARREST COCHRAN, LAUREN MECHELLE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 12/01/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2024

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE COOLEY, DEONTE JAMAAR

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 05/26/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2024

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

COX, WILLIE ROY

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 04/08/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (LEAVINGSCENE ACCIDENT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC ELLIOTT, JERMY ADAM

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 11/06/1985

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FREESE, PETER SOLOMON

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 09/04/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY GRANT, WILLIAM KEITH

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 07/21/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC HARRIS, ETHEL LEE

Age at Arrest: 67

Date of Birth: 07/30/1956

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURGLARY OF AUTO

FAILURE TO APPEAR HESTER, KARMON NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 08/20/1986

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION - PASSENGER

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION JACKSON, EDDIE LEE

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 02/20/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2024

Charge(s):

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA JACKSON, TEEARIQ LAJONG

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 04/14/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT JOHNSON, JERRY JAMES

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 11/15/1973

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION (FAILURE TO DIM LIGHTS) JOHNSON, TYRAENA LABRIESHA

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 10/27/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DISORDERLY CONDUCT)

JONES, MARTY SEAY

Age at Arrest: 63

Date of Birth: 04/22/1960

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2024

Charge(s):

SEXUAL BATTERY JONES, MICHAEL LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 01/06/1966

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY GA) JONES, REGINA FAYTERSS

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 08/16/1974

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) JONES, SHIRRIE LIRLANE

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 10/20/1975

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2024

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY JORDAN, ISAAC CHRISTOPHER

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 09/11/1990

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION KRAUSE, LAURA LEE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 06/23/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF CONTR

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S LEWIS, CHRISTIAN GRANT

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 02/09/2006

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2024

Charge(s):

FALSE IMPRISONMENT

ASSAULT LEWIS, JEREMIAH DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 06/23/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER

BURGLARY OF AUTO

FAILURE TO APPEAR LONG, DANYEL ALYN

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 11/12/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

FAILURE TO APPEAR LOVE, LIYAH N

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 08/29/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2024

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

MCCULLOUGH, DEMAURIS PERRY

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 08/17/2005

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MCMATH, JERRY LEE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 06/12/1991

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE MINCEY, ALLEN TUCKER

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 11/11/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2024

Charge(s):

SPEEDING NAVA, VANESSA R

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 09/05/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION NEUSOM, CHASITY GAYLE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 09/16/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA NEWBY, QUINLAN MARQUIS

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 06/04/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE ODOM, JUSTIN KEON

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 07/13/1991

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PIKE, SHERMAN LEE

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 01/11/1967

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT SAGE, TODD CURTIS

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 07/14/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SMITH, KENNETH LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 07/03/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2024

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT SUTTON HARRIS, SHAMYA LATRICE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 06/26/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

FALSE REPORTS WALKER, CORINA M

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 11/19/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR WATKINS, JESS WILLARD

Age at Arrest: 63

Date of Birth: 01/18/1961

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE WENTZ-RICHARDSON, JENNIFER NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 11/14/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/03/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT



