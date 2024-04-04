Latest Headlines

Cut Underground Fiber Lines Blacks Out Dayton, Much Of Southern Rhea From Internet

  • Thursday, April 4, 2024

All of Dayton and most of Southern Rhea County experienced an Internet outage Wednesday afternoon that was continuing Thursday after the Spectrum system had a breakdown.

A customer service representative for Spectrum later advised that a third party construction crew was digging and they cut through three of underground fiber lines.

Officials said, "We are currently on site and have been working on splicing the lines for a proper reconnection. There is not an estimate of when service will be restored at this time."

The outage started at around 4 in the afternoon. 

Spectrum had asked Rhea County last year for the county to award them the Internet service contact to supply the entire county with coverage, but lost out to Bledsoe County Telephone and Spring City Cable.

Spectrum is the only cable service inside the city of Dayton.


