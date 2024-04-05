Latest Headlines

Wanted Suspect Arrested After He Intentionally Strikes Patrol Unit With Stolen Vehicle

  • Friday, April 5, 2024

Detectives in the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Warrants Unit were attempting to arrest Michael Bradshaw at a residence on Dayton Boulevard on Friday, at approximately 1:50 p.m. Bradshaw was wanted and had active warrants for aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, and failure to appear through Hamilton County.

While attempting to serve the warrant, Bradshaw quickly exited his apartment and got into a black Volkswagen Jetta. Detectives advised Bradshaw to exit the vehicle and at that time, he intentionally drove his vehicle into an unmarked sheriff’s vehicle while it was occupied by a detective in an attempt to flee the scene and evade capture.

The detective in the vehicle Bradshaw struck attempted to use his damaged vehicle to stop the suspect vehicle from his continued efforts to flee. Bradshaw then drove around the apartment building, but immobilized his vehicle when he attempted to drive over a concrete sidewalk and it bottomed out.

At that time, Bradshaw exited the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot, but was quickly apprehended by detectives in a wooded area just a few yards away.

After further investigation, it was determined that the Jetta was reported stolen out of Chattanooga. After he was taken into custody, a check of Bradshaw’s pants pockets revealed a small plastic baggy of a crystal-like substance suspected to be methamphetamine and a piece of folded aluminum with a brownish colored powdery substance suspected to be fentanyl. A set of digital scales with suspected narcotics residue was found inside a backpack in the vehicle during inventory.

In addition to his original charges, Bradshaw will be charged with the following from today:

  • Possession of Fentanyl
  • Possession of Methamphetamine
  • Felony evading
  • Aggravated assault
  • Vandalism
  • Stolen property
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia

Bradshaw was taken to the hospital for medical review as a precaution.

  • 4/5/2024

Detectives in the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Criminal Warrants Unit were attempting to arrest Michael Bradshaw at a residence on Dayton Boulevard on Friday, at approximately 1:50 p.m. Bradshaw ...

