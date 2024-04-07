Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ADAMS, JONATHAN THOMAS
3910 BROOKCREST DR NE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
APPLEBERRY, TRACEY LAMAR
5420 CONNELL ST UNIT B CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF PROBATION
BELL, MICHELLE ALEXANDRA
1108 GROVE STREET APT C CHATTANOOGA, 374023732
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CAPERS, CAMERON FRAZIER
313 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD APT 6B1 CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
CONNER, KELLEY LESOYNA
3208 B JOSLEN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
CROWDER, KAYLESHIA M
1811 WESTPARK DRIVE COLUMBUS, 31907
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DAVIS, JORDAN L
8542 PERSHING RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
STATUTORY RAPE
FIELDS, KENNETH PAGE
3725 MCCALLIE RD FLINTSTONE, 30725
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FONSECA, ARIC GABRIEL
7310 STANDIFER GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 374211466
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
FRANCISCO-JUAREZ, GASPAR CRUZ
1310 SEWANEE DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
GOODMAN, DAKOTA BLAKE
316 SHOREWOOD FORREST DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30746
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HAMILTON, STEPHEN ISAIAH
7707 LEE HIGHWAY CHATTANOOGA, 373638307
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
HERNANDEZ, LUIS ANGEL
1707 SMALL ST EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HICKS, MYKHAEL JAMESON
6419 BROOKMEAD CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HURD, DIANNA MICHELLE
41 SCRUGGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374031528
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
HURST, JACKSON JOSHEPH
468 BAYWOOD DROVE PINEY FLATS, 37686
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF)
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
JACKSON, SOLOMON BARTHLOMEW
4909 CAMERON LANE CHATTANOOGA, 374112538
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SPEEDING
RECKLESS DRIVING
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LEWIS, AUSTIN DEARING
2775 WATERHAVEN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LEWIS, CHEYENNE JENNIFER
2401 NUGGET LN TALLAHASSEE, 32303
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LOCKHART, BRIAN KEITH
514 TIMBERLINKS SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
LOWE, ASHLEY KAY
205 DALE ST ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MARKER, MAUREN M
3918 BENNETT STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MASON, BRANDON HEITH
9449 DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 373794783
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
MCCLAIN, PERNELL LASHUN
1350 HARLE AVE NW CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
EVADING ARREST
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
MILLER, ASHLEY JONETTA
5700 ROPER ST EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
MOLINA DELABRA, RICARDO ALEJANDRO
2507 ZOYSIA DR DALTON, 307210708
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
PEDRO, PEDRO F
2106 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071061
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PENSON, TRACY ANTONIOUS
7801 HANCOCK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
PEREZ MENDEZ, ABELARDO FERNANDO
3696 SHIRL JO LN EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL INQUIRY
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
POOLE, CURTIS KEITH
1210 HENDRICKS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
PRICE, MICHAEL DEWAYNE
4501 MILLING PK CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
THEFT OF PROPERTY
REYNOSO-REMIREZ, SAMUEL DAVID
1707 MULBERRY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
EVADING ARREST
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY
RECKLESS DRIVING
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
ROSS, AUDRA ALISHA
333 LEGG HOOLOW RD DECATUR, 37322
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SHACKLEFORD, ANTONIO JEROME
1813 CARSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374041303
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
EVADING ARREST
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
SHADDEN, CHAD LEBRON
259 SCHOOL DR DECATUR, 373226916
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: TWRA Game/Fish
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT
STARGIN, RAYSHUN
581 LULLWATER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
STRICKLAND, DEADRA QUINTISA
1808 S WILLOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
WALLIS, ANGELA JENAY
3503 CLARE MOUNT CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WHALEY, ALYSSA LEIGH ANN
9172 TOWER PINES CV OOLTEWAH, 373639348
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METH
WILLIAMS, LOLITA FRANCES
1185 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD APT 801 HIXSON, 37405
Age at Arrest: 73 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
WOODGETT, SHEMIKA SHONTEL
3015 DEE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FALSIFICATION OF THE RESULTS OF A DRUG TEST
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
Here are the mug shots:
|ADAMS, JONATHAN THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 02/12/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
|
|CAPERS, CAMERON FRAZIER
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 05/13/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2024
Charge(s):
- FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|CONNER, KELLEY LESOYNA
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 06/08/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2024
Charge(s):
|
|CROWDER, KAYLESHIA M
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 04/30/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DAVIS, JORDAN L
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 07/15/2002
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2024
Charge(s):
|
|FRANCISCO-JUAREZ, GASPAR CRUZ
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 06/20/1998
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2024
Charge(s):
|
|GOODMAN, DAKOTA BLAKE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 11/27/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|HAMILTON, STEPHEN ISAIAH
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 11/20/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HERNANDEZ, LUIS ANGEL
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 12/28/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HICKS, MYKHAEL JAMESON
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 04/09/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HURD, DIANNA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 02/10/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|HURST, JACKSON JOSHEPH
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 06/14/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2024
Charge(s):
- FALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF)
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
|
|JACKSON, SOLOMON BARTHLOMEW
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 10/17/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2024
Charge(s):
- SPEEDING
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
- DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|LEWIS, AUSTIN DEARING
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 07/09/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|LEWIS, CHEYENNE JENNIFER
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/26/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|LOCKHART, BRIAN KEITH
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 03/10/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2024
Charge(s):
|
|LOWE, ASHLEY KAY
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 07/16/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2024
Charge(s):
|
|MILLER, ASHLEY JONETTA
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 03/05/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2024
Charge(s):
- LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
|
|PEDRO, PEDRO F
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 08/10/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PENSON, TRACY ANTONIOUS
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 10/05/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|POOLE, CURTIS KEITH
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 08/28/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2024
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|PRICE, MICHAEL DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 12/27/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|REYNOSO-REMIREZ, SAMUEL DAVID
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 07/28/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2024
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
- EVADING ARREST
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
- DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|ROSS, AUDRA ALISHA
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 12/04/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|SHADDEN, CHAD LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 11/24/1990
Arresting Agency: TWRA Game/Fish
Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|STRICKLAND, DEADRA QUINTISA
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 10/20/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2024
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- EVADING ARREST
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
|
|WALLIS, ANGELA JENAY
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 11/13/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WHALEY, ALYSSA LEIGH ANN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 01/14/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METH
|
|WOODGETT, SHEMIKA SHONTEL
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 01/11/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2024
Charge(s):
- FALSIFICATION OF THE RESULTS OF A DRUG TEST
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|