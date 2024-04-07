Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:





ADAMS, JONATHAN THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 02/12/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION CAPERS, CAMERON FRAZIER

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 05/13/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2024

Charge(s):

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE CONNER, KELLEY LESOYNA

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 06/08/1963

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

ASSAULT CROWDER, KAYLESHIA M

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 04/30/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DAVIS, JORDAN L

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 07/15/2002

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2024

Charge(s):

STATUTORY RAPE FRANCISCO-JUAREZ, GASPAR CRUZ

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 06/20/1998

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT GOODMAN, DAKOTA BLAKE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 11/27/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT HAMILTON, STEPHEN ISAIAH

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 11/20/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING HERNANDEZ, LUIS ANGEL

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 12/28/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HICKS, MYKHAEL JAMESON

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 04/09/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HURD, DIANNA MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 02/10/1971

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE HURST, JACKSON JOSHEPH

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 06/14/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2024

Charge(s):

FALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF)

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL JACKSON, SOLOMON BARTHLOMEW

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 10/17/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2024

Charge(s):

SPEEDING

RECKLESS DRIVING

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE LEWIS, AUSTIN DEARING

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 07/09/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LEWIS, CHEYENNE JENNIFER

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 07/26/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE LOCKHART, BRIAN KEITH

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 03/10/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT LOWE, ASHLEY KAY

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 07/16/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MILLER, ASHLEY JONETTA

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 03/05/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2024

Charge(s):

LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW PEDRO, PEDRO F

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 08/10/1967

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PENSON, TRACY ANTONIOUS

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 10/05/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF POOLE, CURTIS KEITH

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 08/28/1964

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2024

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION PRICE, MICHAEL DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 12/27/1973

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G

THEFT OF PROPERTY REYNOSO-REMIREZ, SAMUEL DAVID

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 07/28/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

EVADING ARREST

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY

RECKLESS DRIVING

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE ROSS, AUDRA ALISHA

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 12/04/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE SHADDEN, CHAD LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 11/24/1990

Arresting Agency: TWRA Game/Fish



Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT STRICKLAND, DEADRA QUINTISA

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 10/20/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

OPEN CONTAINER LAW WALLIS, ANGELA JENAY

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 11/13/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WHALEY, ALYSSA LEIGH ANN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 01/14/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METH WOODGETT, SHEMIKA SHONTEL

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 01/11/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/06/2024

Charge(s):

FALSIFICATION OF THE RESULTS OF A DRUG TEST

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

