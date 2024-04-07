Latest Headlines

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADAMS, JONATHAN THOMAS 
3910 BROOKCREST DR NE CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

APPLEBERRY, TRACEY LAMAR 
5420 CONNELL ST UNIT B CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF PROBATION

BELL, MICHELLE ALEXANDRA 
1108 GROVE STREET APT C CHATTANOOGA, 374023732 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CAPERS, CAMERON FRAZIER 
313 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD APT 6B1 CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

CONNER, KELLEY LESOYNA 
3208 B JOSLEN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
ASSAULT

CROWDER, KAYLESHIA M 
1811 WESTPARK DRIVE COLUMBUS, 31907 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DAVIS, JORDAN L 
8542 PERSHING RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
STATUTORY RAPE

FIELDS, KENNETH PAGE 
3725 MCCALLIE RD FLINTSTONE, 30725 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FONSECA, ARIC GABRIEL 
7310 STANDIFER GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 374211466 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

FRANCISCO-JUAREZ, GASPAR CRUZ 
1310 SEWANEE DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

GOODMAN, DAKOTA BLAKE 
316 SHOREWOOD FORREST DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30746 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HAMILTON, STEPHEN ISAIAH 
7707 LEE HIGHWAY CHATTANOOGA, 373638307 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

HERNANDEZ, LUIS ANGEL 
1707 SMALL ST EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HICKS, MYKHAEL JAMESON 
6419 BROOKMEAD CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HURD, DIANNA MICHELLE 
41 SCRUGGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374031528 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

HURST, JACKSON JOSHEPH 
468 BAYWOOD DROVE PINEY FLATS, 37686 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF)
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL

JACKSON, SOLOMON BARTHLOMEW 
4909 CAMERON LANE CHATTANOOGA, 374112538 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SPEEDING
RECKLESS DRIVING
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LEWIS, AUSTIN DEARING 
2775 WATERHAVEN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LEWIS, CHEYENNE JENNIFER 
2401 NUGGET LN TALLAHASSEE, 32303 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

LOCKHART, BRIAN KEITH 
514 TIMBERLINKS SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

LOWE, ASHLEY KAY 
205 DALE ST ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MARKER, MAUREN M 
3918 BENNETT STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MASON, BRANDON HEITH 
9449 DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 373794783 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN

MCCLAIN, PERNELL LASHUN 
1350 HARLE AVE NW CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
EVADING ARREST
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

MILLER, ASHLEY JONETTA 
5700 ROPER ST EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

MOLINA DELABRA, RICARDO ALEJANDRO 
2507 ZOYSIA DR DALTON, 307210708 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

PEDRO, PEDRO F 
2106 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071061 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PENSON, TRACY ANTONIOUS 
7801 HANCOCK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

PEREZ MENDEZ, ABELARDO FERNANDO 
3696 SHIRL JO LN EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL INQUIRY
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

POOLE, CURTIS KEITH 
1210 HENDRICKS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

PRICE, MICHAEL DEWAYNE 
4501 MILLING PK CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
THEFT OF PROPERTY

REYNOSO-REMIREZ, SAMUEL DAVID 
1707 MULBERRY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
EVADING ARREST
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY
RECKLESS DRIVING
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

ROSS, AUDRA ALISHA 
333 LEGG HOOLOW RD DECATUR, 37322 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SHACKLEFORD, ANTONIO JEROME 
1813 CARSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374041303 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
EVADING ARREST
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

SHADDEN, CHAD LEBRON 
259 SCHOOL DR DECATUR, 373226916 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: TWRA Game/Fish
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT

STARGIN, RAYSHUN 
581 LULLWATER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

STRICKLAND, DEADRA QUINTISA 
1808 S WILLOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

WALLIS, ANGELA JENAY 
3503 CLARE MOUNT CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WHALEY, ALYSSA LEIGH ANN 
9172 TOWER PINES CV OOLTEWAH, 373639348 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METH

WILLIAMS, LOLITA FRANCES 
1185 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD APT 801 HIXSON, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 73 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

WOODGETT, SHEMIKA SHONTEL 
3015 DEE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FALSIFICATION OF THE RESULTS OF A DRUG TEST
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

