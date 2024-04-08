Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news.
Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click.
We also send out special emails if there ... more
Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
AGUILON, OVIDLO EDIBERTO MATIAS
5312 RINGGOLD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC ... more
A man was arrested after a fight broke out on Market Street on Saturday night.
A Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputy was conducting a traffic stop on Saturday, at 10:45 p.m., while working ... more