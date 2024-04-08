Latest Headlines

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

  • Monday, April 8, 2024
We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news.

Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click.

We also send out special emails if there is a highly significant local news story breaking so you will be aware of it quickly.

To be added to the email headline list, just email us at news@chattanoogan.com.

In addition, like us on Facebook and Twitter and get our news sent to you "in real time."

Our Internet newspaper allows us to post stories very quickly – there is no need to wait for a press run or for carriers to deliver the paper.

It is always free to read all the articles on Chattanoogan.com.

Click on the links below and be sure to "like" us on Facebook and "follow" us on Twitter.

With the feeds, you will be able to catch up on the local news as it happens.
There are immediate Facebook and Twitter feeds from all of the local news articles posted on Chattanoogan.com. You will also receive links to the latest Opinion articles on Chattanoogan.com.
Latest Headlines
Wiedmer: Could Kentucky Basketball Become Nebraska Football?
Wiedmer: Could Kentucky Basketball Become Nebraska Football?
  • Sports
  • 4/8/2024
Gas Prices Rise 15.8 Cents In Chattanooga
  • Breaking News
  • 4/8/2024
Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News
  • Breaking News
  • 4/8/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 4/8/2024
Dallas Bay Firefighters Save Home From Woods Fire
  • Breaking News
  • 4/7/2024
Henley Brothers Claim Victory In CDGA Opening Event
Henley Brothers Claim Victory In CDGA Opening Event
  • Sports
  • 4/7/2024
Breaking News
Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News
  • 4/8/2024

We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 4/8/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AGUILON, OVIDLO EDIBERTO MATIAS 5312 RINGGOLD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412 Age at Arrest: 24 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD PUBLIC ... more

Man Arrested After Fight Breaks Out On Market Street Saturday Night
  • 4/7/2024

A man was arrested after a fight broke out on Market Street on Saturday night. A Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputy was conducting a traffic stop on Saturday, at 10:45 p.m., while working ... more

Breaking News
PHOTOS: New Passive Park Opens At McDonald Farm
PHOTOS: New Passive Park Opens At McDonald Farm
  • 4/7/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 4/7/2024
Shooter In Homeless Camp Shooting On Signal Hills Drive Is Arrested
Shooter In Homeless Camp Shooting On Signal Hills Drive Is Arrested
  • 4/6/2024
Soddy Daisy Considers Paying Mayor And Commissioners
Soddy Daisy Considers Paying Mayor And Commissioners
  • 4/6/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 4/6/2024
Opinion
The Greatest Generation
  • 4/6/2024
Accra, Ghana To Become Chattanooga's 8th And First African Sister City
  • 4/5/2024
Top Senate Stories: Next Week Edition April 8-11
  • 4/5/2024
Making Choices
  • 4/5/2024
Capitol Report From State Rep. Greg Vital For April 5
  • 4/5/2024
Sports
Wiedmer: Could Kentucky Basketball Become Nebraska Football?
Wiedmer: Could Kentucky Basketball Become Nebraska Football?
  • 4/8/2024
Tennessee Selects Kim Caldwell To Lead Lady Vol Basketball Program
Tennessee Selects Kim Caldwell To Lead Lady Vol Basketball Program
  • 4/7/2024
Dan Fleser: White Confident In Kim Caldwell Hire For Lady Vols
Dan Fleser: White Confident In Kim Caldwell Hire For Lady Vols
  • 4/7/2024
Henley Brothers Claim Victory In CDGA Opening Event
Henley Brothers Claim Victory In CDGA Opening Event
  • 4/7/2024
UTC Women's Golf Fifth After Day 1 Of Chattanooga Classic
  • 4/7/2024
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Mosaic Is Your One-Stop For All Your Hosting Needs
Life With Ferris: Mosaic Is Your One-Stop For All Your Hosting Needs
  • 4/8/2024
Honoring The Sacrifice Foundation Celebrates 10th Anniversary Of American Heroes Dinner
Honoring The Sacrifice Foundation Celebrates 10th Anniversary Of American Heroes Dinner
  • 4/5/2024
Jerry Summers: Cynic Or Correct?
Jerry Summers: Cynic Or Correct?
  • 4/8/2024
New Hamilton County Marriage Licenses
  • 4/8/2024
Upcoming Special Event Closings
  • 4/6/2024
Entertainment
Choral Arts Of Chattanooga Presents Music For The Children
Choral Arts Of Chattanooga Presents Music For The Children
  • 4/5/2024
Lee University To Host Chamber Music Showcase April 12
Lee University To Host Chamber Music Showcase April 12
  • 4/5/2024
Southern Adventist University Presents Symphony Orchestra Concert April 21
Southern Adventist University Presents Symphony Orchestra Concert April 21
  • 4/5/2024
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 4/4/2024
UTC Symphony Orchestra To Perform Spring Concert April 21
UTC Symphony Orchestra To Perform Spring Concert April 21
  • 4/4/2024
Opinion
The Greatest Generation
  • 4/6/2024
Accra, Ghana To Become Chattanooga's 8th And First African Sister City
  • 4/5/2024
Top Senate Stories: Next Week Edition April 8-11
  • 4/5/2024
Dining
Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe Set To Open Across From Northgate Mall
  • 3/28/2024
Easter At McLemore To Feature Special Dining, Easter Egg Hunt, Highland Calf, Lop Rabbit
Easter At McLemore To Feature Special Dining, Easter Egg Hunt, Highland Calf, Lop Rabbit
  • 3/21/2024
Beer Board Gives Green Light To New Taco Mamacita At Hamilton Place
  • 3/15/2024
Business/Government
Walker County Chamber Of Commerce To Hold "Meet The Candidates" On April 23
  • 4/4/2024
Grand Jury True Bills
  • 4/4/2024
Individual Flees When Car Searched, Guns Found - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 4/8/2024
Real Estate
Tiffanie Robinson Named SVN Managing Director Of The Year
Tiffanie Robinson Named SVN Managing Director Of The Year
  • 4/4/2024
Real Estate Transfers For March 28-April 3
  • 4/4/2024
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
  • 4/4/2024
Student Scene
HCSO Hosts DARE Program Graduation At East Hamilton Middle School
HCSO Hosts DARE Program Graduation At East Hamilton Middle School
  • 4/5/2024
Envirothon Competition Is April 11 At Chester Frost Park
  • 4/5/2024
Lee University Hosts Senior Art Exhibition
Lee University Hosts Senior Art Exhibition
  • 4/5/2024
Living Well
National Coalition Of 100 Black Women, Chattanooga Chapter, Inc. Hosts Its Sisterhood Symposium: Health Is Wealth
  • 4/5/2024
Erlanger And Tennessee Donor Services To Host Donor Remembrance Ceremony
  • 4/4/2024
Joscelyn Sroczynski Nmed VP Of Cardiovascular Services For Parkridge Health System
Joscelyn Sroczynski Nmed VP Of Cardiovascular Services For Parkridge Health System
  • 4/5/2024
Memories
Good Old Days Museum In Soddy Daisy Reopens
Good Old Days Museum In Soddy Daisy Reopens
  • 4/4/2024
John Shearer: An Architectural And Historical Look At 95-Year-Old Lookout Mountain Elementary
John Shearer: An Architectural And Historical Look At 95-Year-Old Lookout Mountain Elementary
  • 4/1/2024
Bayonets And Belt Buckles: McDonald Farm
  • 3/15/2024
Outdoors
Hamilton County Swings Into Spring With Opening Of Passive Park At Historic McDonald Farm Homestead
  • 4/6/2024
Spring Turkey Hunting Season Starts April 13
  • 4/5/2024
Combo Hunting And Fishing Guide Coming This Summer
  • 4/5/2024
Travel
10 Things To Love About Little Rock, Arkansas
10 Things To Love About Little Rock, Arkansas
  • 4/4/2024
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 44: Hollywood 2
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 44: Hollywood 2
  • 4/3/2024
Women's Army Corps Living History Encampment Set For April 27 And 28
  • 3/29/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: Tons Of "Friends", But No Real Friendships?
Bob Tamasy: Tons Of "Friends", But No Real Friendships?
  • 4/8/2024
Antioch Missionary Baptist Church Youth Ministry Presents A Musical Concert Fundraiser April 27
Antioch Missionary Baptist Church Youth Ministry Presents A Musical Concert Fundraiser April 27
  • 4/5/2024
Middle Valley Church Of God Service, Sermon Titled 'I Thought He Was Gone'
  • 4/4/2024
Obituaries
Leah Hillman McClain
Leah Hillman McClain
  • 4/8/2024
Dalyn Kyle Askew
Dalyn Kyle Askew
  • 4/7/2024
Elizabeth June Smith
Elizabeth June Smith
  • 4/7/2024