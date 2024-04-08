Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

BIGGS GRAY, KAMARJE J

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 07/09/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SPEEDING BORDASH, WILLIAM JOSEPH

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 08/31/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF HYDROCODINE BUCKNER, WILBER LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 03/26/1991

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2024

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENGANGERMENT AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF CLEMENTS, ISAIAH LEE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 03/11/2004

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2024

Charge(s):

SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION (FENTANYL)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA DAWSON, DESTINY DAWN

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 01/11/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ECHENIQUE, IVETTE THERESA

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 10/15/1966

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING FINCH, JAMES WILLIAM

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 08/26/1972

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHI

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) FOSNIGHT, DELILAH L

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 11/09/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE GALLOWAY, SHELLY CHERIESSE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 08/11/1983

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GLENN, WALTER MAURICE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 03/26/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SPEEDING

IMPROPER PASSING HARRIS, DONYALE LATRICE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 01/30/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HILL, CHARLES WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 04/27/1967

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HOLLINGER, SHEANDA MONIQUE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 07/06/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HUGGINS, ANDREW MALONE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 06/12/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2024

Charge(s):

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE JOHNSON, PAUL DEJUAN

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 01/10/1996

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (FENTANYL)

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) LARGENT, ERIK MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 11/05/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION LARGENT, JASON V

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 07/21/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2024

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST

OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE

OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION LOPEZ, ENRIQUE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 01/02/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE LUNDY, JONATHAN DAVID

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 11/04/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2024

Charge(s):

HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW LUTTRELL, KASEY MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 10/07/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2024

Charge(s):

FAIL TO APPEAR MARTINEZ, NICHOLAS

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 05/26/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT MASON, JADAN MEKEL

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 05/02/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2024

Charge(s):

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF FIREARM

TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

RECKLESS DRIVING

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT MCREYNOLDS, KEARIA DESHUNTINE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 03/12/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE MEDINA CHICAS, MAYNOR ALEX

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 09/22/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2024

Charge(s):

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION MILLER, JOSEPH BRYAN

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 05/09/1999

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

THEFT OF PROPERTY MOSIER, WILLIAM ELLIS

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 12/19/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2024

Charge(s):

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA PEADEN, JENNIFER ASHLEY

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 08/14/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

EXPLOITATION OF AN ADULT PEREZ, MARIA LYNN

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 09/19/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE RAMIREZ TOMAS, JOSE LUIS

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 07/17/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC) RIGLER, CAMERON JAMES TAYLOR

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 12/19/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ROGERS, BOBBY JOE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 12/01/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) SABLAN, MONICA ANN

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 07/02/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SANTOS EVERILDO, GABRIEL

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 01/15/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STEWART, DAVID EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 02/26/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR TRIPP, ALICIA M

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 02/02/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION WHIDDON, COURTNEY ANGELL

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 09/13/1987

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



