Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
AGUILON, OVIDLO EDIBERTO MATIAS
5312 RINGGOLD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
BAUTISTA RAMOS, MARIO ELIAS
1601 S. MACK SMITH RD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
FALSE IDENTIFICATION
BIGGS GRAY, KAMARJE J
1301 BLOUNT AVE SW CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING
BOOTH, COURTNEY ELAINE
7335 VALLEY LN HIXSON, 37363
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
BORDASH, WILLIAM JOSEPH
3838 BENTWOOD COVE DRIVE APISON, 37302
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF HYDROCODINE
BUCKNER, WILBER LEBRON
5411 JOHNSON RD BIRCHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
RECKLESS ENGANGERMENT AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
CLEMENTS, ISAIAH LEE
2191 PIERCE HILL ROAD DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION (FENTANYL)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
COTELLESE, ELIZABETH WOOD
532 BARTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374054210
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
DAWSON, DESTINY DAWN
1024 COUNTY ROAD 127 PISGAH, 35765
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ECHENIQUE, IVETTE THERESA
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
FINCH, JAMES WILLIAM
2500 Market St Chattanooga, 37408
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHI
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
FOSNIGHT, DELILAH L
32 SHERRY STREET DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
GALLOWAY, SHELLY CHERIESSE
115 RIDGECUT DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GILREATH, ADAM SHANE
4803 16TH AVE HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374073429
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
GLENN, WALTER MAURICE
4902 ANGEL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SPEEDING
IMPROPER PASSING
HARRIS, DONYALE LATRICE
5923 PORT VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HILL, CHARLES WAYNE
3573 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HOLLINGER, SHEANDA MONIQUE
2105 RAWLINGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HUGGINS, ANDREW MALONE
4905 HWY 58 CHATTANOOGA, 374161326
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSS.
OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
JOHNSON, PAUL DEJUAN
3210 BROAD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (FENTANYL)
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
LANGSTON, JUSTIN CHASE
209 WOODLINE DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30721
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
LARGENT, ERIK MICHAEL
229 WEST HIGHWAY LAFAYETTE, 37028
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
LARGENT, JASON V
229 W HIGHWAY 136 LOT 141 LA FAYETTE, 307286597
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST
OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE
OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
LOPEZ, ENRIQUE
1238 CLIO CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LORENZO, WILSON ANDREAS RAMOS
3940 HINES VALLEY RD LENOIR, 37771
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
LUNDY, JONATHAN DAVID
3350 HIGHWAY 64 NE NEW SALISBURY, 47161
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
LUTTRELL, KASEY MICHELLE
439 SEVEIER STREET HIXSON, 37434
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAIL TO APPEAR
MARTINEZ, NICHOLAS
2200 LAURA DR CHARLOTTE, 28212
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
MASON, JADAN MEKEL
5314 DORSEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF FIREARM
TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
RECKLESS DRIVING
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
MCREYNOLDS, KEARIA DESHUNTINE
1902 CAMDEN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374052056
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
MEDINA CHICAS, MAYNOR ALEX
801 BELVOIR AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
MILLER, JOSEPH BRYAN
725 PAN GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
THEFT OF PROPERTY
MOSIER, WILLIAM ELLIS
8977 HALE ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PARIS-KELLEY, TAMIA DANIELLE
852 BLACKFOOT TRAIL MURFREESBORO, 37128
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
IN TRANSIT
PEADEN, JENNIFER ASHLEY
36 WENDY LN SWAINSBORO, 30401
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
EXPLOITATION OF AN ADULT
PEREZ, MARIA LYNN
4518 HIXON PIKE HIXSON, 370131666
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RAMIREZ TOMAS, DAMIAN
1707 MULBERRY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY
RAMIREZ TOMAS, JOSE LUIS
1811 S HIGHLAND PARK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
RAMIREZ-REYNOSO, GUMERCINDO
3307 DELONG AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RIGLER, CAMERON JAMES TAYLOR
7207 CANE HALLOW RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ROGERS, BOBBY JOE
295 LINDA LANE ROSSVILLE, 307423449
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
SABLAN, MONICA ANN
16600 N STAR CIRCLE SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SANTOS EVERILDO, GABRIEL
1230 S LYERLY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
STEWART, DAVID EUGENE
990 SNYDER LOOP GRAYSVILLE, 37327
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
TEMA HERNANDEZ, EDVIN LEONEL
3507 DAYTON BLVD APT.#10 CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TRIPP, ALICIA M
286 KYLE LANE SOUTH WEST CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
TROUTT, DAVID DEWAYNE
228 MAPLE LN WESTMORELAND, 371862796
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
WALLER, CID FRANCISCO
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
WHIDDON, COURTNEY ANGELL
2914 HAYWOOD AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
