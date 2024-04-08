Latest Headlines

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AGUILON, OVIDLO EDIBERTO MATIAS 
5312 RINGGOLD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

BAUTISTA RAMOS, MARIO ELIAS 
1601 S. MACK SMITH RD EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
FALSE IDENTIFICATION

BIGGS GRAY, KAMARJE J 
1301 BLOUNT AVE SW CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING

BOOTH, COURTNEY ELAINE 
7335 VALLEY LN HIXSON, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

BORDASH, WILLIAM JOSEPH 
3838 BENTWOOD COVE DRIVE APISON, 37302 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF HYDROCODINE

BUCKNER, WILBER LEBRON 
5411 JOHNSON RD BIRCHWOOD, 37308 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
RECKLESS ENGANGERMENT AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

CLEMENTS, ISAIAH LEE 
2191 PIERCE HILL ROAD DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION (FENTANYL)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

COTELLESE, ELIZABETH WOOD 
532 BARTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374054210 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION

DAWSON, DESTINY DAWN 
1024 COUNTY ROAD 127 PISGAH, 35765 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ECHENIQUE, IVETTE THERESA 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

FINCH, JAMES WILLIAM 
2500 Market St Chattanooga, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHI
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

FOSNIGHT, DELILAH L 
32 SHERRY STREET DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

GALLOWAY, SHELLY CHERIESSE 
115 RIDGECUT DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GILREATH, ADAM SHANE 
4803 16TH AVE HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374073429 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

GLENN, WALTER MAURICE 
4902 ANGEL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SPEEDING
IMPROPER PASSING

HARRIS, DONYALE LATRICE 
5923 PORT VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HILL, CHARLES WAYNE 
3573 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HOLLINGER, SHEANDA MONIQUE 
2105 RAWLINGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HUGGINS, ANDREW MALONE 
4905 HWY 58 CHATTANOOGA, 374161326 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

JOHNSON, PAUL DEJUAN 
3210 BROAD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: 
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (FENTANYL)
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

LANGSTON, JUSTIN CHASE 
209 WOODLINE DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30721 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

LARGENT, ERIK MICHAEL 
229 WEST HIGHWAY LAFAYETTE, 37028 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

LARGENT, JASON V 
229 W HIGHWAY 136 LOT 141 LA FAYETTE, 307286597 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST
OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE
OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

LOPEZ, ENRIQUE 
1238 CLIO CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LORENZO, WILSON ANDREAS RAMOS 
3940 HINES VALLEY RD LENOIR, 37771 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

LUNDY, JONATHAN DAVID 
3350 HIGHWAY 64 NE NEW SALISBURY, 47161 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

LUTTRELL, KASEY MICHELLE 
439 SEVEIER STREET HIXSON, 37434 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAIL TO APPEAR

MARTINEZ, NICHOLAS 
2200 LAURA DR CHARLOTTE, 28212 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

MASON, JADAN MEKEL 
5314 DORSEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF FIREARM
TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
RECKLESS DRIVING
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

MCREYNOLDS, KEARIA DESHUNTINE 
1902 CAMDEN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374052056 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

MEDINA CHICAS, MAYNOR ALEX 
801 BELVOIR AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

MILLER, JOSEPH BRYAN 
725 PAN GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
THEFT OF PROPERTY

MOSIER, WILLIAM ELLIS 
8977 HALE ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

PARIS-KELLEY, TAMIA DANIELLE 
852 BLACKFOOT TRAIL MURFREESBORO, 37128 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
IN TRANSIT

PEADEN, JENNIFER ASHLEY 
36 WENDY LN SWAINSBORO, 30401 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
EXPLOITATION OF AN ADULT

PEREZ, MARIA LYNN 
4518 HIXON PIKE HIXSON, 370131666 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RAMIREZ TOMAS, DAMIAN 
1707 MULBERRY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY

RAMIREZ TOMAS, JOSE LUIS 
1811 S HIGHLAND PARK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

RAMIREZ-REYNOSO, GUMERCINDO 
3307 DELONG AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RIGLER, CAMERON JAMES TAYLOR 
7207 CANE HALLOW RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ROGERS, BOBBY JOE 
295 LINDA LANE ROSSVILLE, 307423449 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

SABLAN, MONICA ANN 
16600 N STAR CIRCLE SALE CREEK, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SANTOS EVERILDO, GABRIEL 
1230 S LYERLY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STEWART, DAVID EUGENE 
990 SNYDER LOOP GRAYSVILLE, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

TEMA HERNANDEZ, EDVIN LEONEL 
3507 DAYTON BLVD APT.#10 CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TRIPP, ALICIA M 
286 KYLE LANE SOUTH WEST CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

TROUTT, DAVID DEWAYNE 
228 MAPLE LN WESTMORELAND, 371862796 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

WALLER, CID FRANCISCO 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

WHIDDON, COURTNEY ANGELL 
2914 HAYWOOD AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

BIGGS GRAY, KAMARJE J
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 07/09/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • SPEEDING
BORDASH, WILLIAM JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 08/31/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF HYDROCODINE
BUCKNER, WILBER LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 03/26/1991
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2024
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS ENGANGERMENT AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
CLEMENTS, ISAIAH LEE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 03/11/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2024
Charge(s):
  • SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION (FENTANYL)
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DAWSON, DESTINY DAWN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/11/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ECHENIQUE, IVETTE THERESA
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 10/15/1966
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
FINCH, JAMES WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 08/26/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHI
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
FOSNIGHT, DELILAH L
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 11/09/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
GALLOWAY, SHELLY CHERIESSE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 08/11/1983
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GLENN, WALTER MAURICE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 03/26/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • SPEEDING
  • IMPROPER PASSING
HARRIS, DONYALE LATRICE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/30/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HILL, CHARLES WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 04/27/1967
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HOLLINGER, SHEANDA MONIQUE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/06/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HUGGINS, ANDREW MALONE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/12/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
JOHNSON, PAUL DEJUAN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 01/10/1996
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2024
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (FENTANYL)
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
LARGENT, ERIK MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 11/05/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2024
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
LARGENT, JASON V
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 07/21/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2024
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST
  • OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE
  • OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
LOPEZ, ENRIQUE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 01/02/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
LUNDY, JONATHAN DAVID
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 11/04/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2024
Charge(s):
  • HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
LUTTRELL, KASEY MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 10/07/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAIL TO APPEAR
MARTINEZ, NICHOLAS
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 05/26/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2024
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
MASON, JADAN MEKEL
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 05/02/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2024
Charge(s):
  • UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF FIREARM
  • TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE
  • EVADING ARREST
  • POSSESSION OF A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
MCREYNOLDS, KEARIA DESHUNTINE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 03/12/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
MEDINA CHICAS, MAYNOR ALEX
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/22/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2024
Charge(s):
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
MILLER, JOSEPH BRYAN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 05/09/1999
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
MOSIER, WILLIAM ELLIS
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 12/19/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2024
Charge(s):
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PEADEN, JENNIFER ASHLEY
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 08/14/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2024
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • EXPLOITATION OF AN ADULT
PEREZ, MARIA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 09/19/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RAMIREZ TOMAS, JOSE LUIS
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 07/17/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
RIGLER, CAMERON JAMES TAYLOR
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/19/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ROGERS, BOBBY JOE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 12/01/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
SABLAN, MONICA ANN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 07/02/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SANTOS EVERILDO, GABRIEL
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 01/15/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
STEWART, DAVID EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 02/26/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
TRIPP, ALICIA M
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 02/02/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2024
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
WHIDDON, COURTNEY ANGELL
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 09/13/1987
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 04/07/2024
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION




