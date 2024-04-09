Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
Here are the mug shots:
|BENFORD, FREDDIE MAE
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 10/01/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2024
Charge(s):
|
|BISHOP, ANDREA LENETTE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 09/16/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2024
Charge(s):
|
|COLEMAN, TORI LASHAUM
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/01/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2024
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- VEHICULAR ASSAULT
- CHILD NEGLECT
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
|
|COLLINS, RILEIGH
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 12/20/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|COTHRAN, EMILIE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 10/14/1995
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
|
|COULTER, ELIZABETH R
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 01/24/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2024
Charge(s):
|
|DELANEY, ASHER RYAN
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 01/05/2006
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- ILLEGAL PARKING
- MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
|
|DUKE, LAWRENCE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 01/13/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
|
|FREEMAN, ALEXANDER DARNELLE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 02/11/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2024
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
|
|FULFORD, ABRAM LLOYD
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 02/22/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|HANSEN, CHARLOTTE E
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 07/15/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|HICKMAN, JUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 01/05/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|JACKSON, JAYDA DESHAUN
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 01/22/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|JACKSON, TWAIN MARQUISE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 05/25/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2024
Charge(s):
|
|KINAMORE, KESHA DENISE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 05/17/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
|
|LEE, COURTNEY DEONTE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 03/25/1990
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
|
|LIGHT, LEONARD SHAWN
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 02/23/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|MANDAL, BISHAL
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 05/27/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- IMPROPER BACKING OF VEHICLE
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
|
|PEREZ, ROBERTO LOARCA
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 05/01/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2024
Charge(s):
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|PHILLIPS, WILSON AARON
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 12/03/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|PIERCE, RICKY WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 06/18/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|ROBERTS, JERRY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 67
Date of Birth: 08/28/1956
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|SEXTON, AMY BROOKE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 11/30/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|SKILES, ALVIN LEE
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 03/01/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SMITH, GREGORY L
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 08/18/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2024
Charge(s):
|
|VAUGHN, ROBERT DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/17/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSUALT)
|
|WATSON, ALICIA KATE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 06/10/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2024
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|WHATLEY, BERNARD EARL
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 01/08/1961
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
|
|WOLFE, DEMETRIUS ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 10/14/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2024
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY OF AUTO
- EVADING ARREST
|
|ZARZOUR, ANGELA DEE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 09/01/1966
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OFFOR RESALE
|