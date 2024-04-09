Latest Headlines

  • Tuesday, April 9, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BENFORD, FREDDIE MAE 
2820 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

BISHOP, ANDREA LENETTE 
3916 JASMINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

COLEMAN, TORI LASHAUM 
2759 CANNON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VEHICULAR ASSAULT
CHILD NEGLECT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

COLLINS, RILEIGH 
1030 OSAGE DR SODDY DAISY, 373796118 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

COTHRAN, EMILIE 
1406 HIGHLAND WAY HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

COULTER, ELIZABETH R 
7807 COVE RIDGE DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT

CRANE, DAVID LAVAN 
2911 STAGERUN DRIVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

CROWTHER, TYRONE CORDELL 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION

DELANEY, ASHER RYAN 
313A CLUBVIEW CT FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
ILLEGAL PARKING
MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL

DUKE, LAWRENCE 
28 NORTH BROOKS CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FOSTER, WILLIAM CHARLES 
8632 BRENDA DR HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI (MARIJUANA)

FREEMAN, ALEXANDER DARNELLE 
1125 S HIGHLAND PARK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374044217 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION

FULFORD, ABRAM LLOYD 
1020 BOILER LANE HIXSON, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

HANSEN, CHARLOTTE E 
5214 CREEKS BEND DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY

HICKMAN, JUSTIN 
314 NELSON CEMETARY RD SALECREEK, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

JACKSON, JAYDA DESHAUN 
802 FOREST DALE LN APT B HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

JACKSON, TWAIN MARQUISE 
3916 JASMINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

KINAMORE, KESHA DENISE 
1906 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE

LEE, COURTNEY DEONTE 
604 WEST 13TH STREET CIRCE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

LIGHT, LEONARD SHAWN 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

LUCAS TERCERO, JUAN JESUS 
5209 STATELINE DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MANDAL, BISHAL 
2241 N CAMAC ST PHILADELPHIA, 19133 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

NORMAN, MISTY JOY 
322 CALFORINA AVE RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

PEREZ, ROBERTO LOARCA 
2901 S HAWTHORNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045740 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

PHILLIPS, WILSON AARON 
720 CHEROKEE TRL ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

PIERCE, RICKY WAYNE 
250 HARRIS RD SE OLD FORT, 373625357 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ROBERTS, JERRY LYNN 
HOMELESS , 
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SEXTON, AMY BROOKE 
718 CARDEN AVE ROSSVILLE, 307411827 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SKILES, ALVIN LEE 
903 RETRO HUGHES ROAD BAKEWELL, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SMITH, GREGORY L 
2485 SWANSON RD RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT UNDER $500

TAYLOR, KRISTY MICHELLE 
SOUTH HOLLY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

VAUGHN, ROBERT DANIEL 
602 OLGLETHORPE RDIGE HOMELESS RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSUALT)

VELASQUEZ GARCIA, SILVIA FLORENTINA 
1905 E 25TH STREET PL CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

WATSON, ALICIA KATE 
9796 BERRY MEADOW WAY SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

WHATLEY, BERNARD EARL 
727 EAST 11TH CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

WOLFE, DEMETRIUS ANTONIO 
1809 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374041312 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY OF AUTO
EVADING ARREST

ZARZOUR, ANGELA DEE 
3735 THRUSHWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE

Here are the mug shots:
BENFORD, FREDDIE MAE
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 10/01/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
BISHOP, ANDREA LENETTE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 09/16/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
COLEMAN, TORI LASHAUM
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/01/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2024
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • VEHICULAR ASSAULT
  • CHILD NEGLECT
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
COLLINS, RILEIGH
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 12/20/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
COTHRAN, EMILIE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 10/14/1995
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain

Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
COULTER, ELIZABETH R
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 01/24/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2024
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
DELANEY, ASHER RYAN
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 01/05/2006
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • ILLEGAL PARKING
  • MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
DUKE, LAWRENCE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 01/13/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
FREEMAN, ALEXANDER DARNELLE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 02/11/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
FULFORD, ABRAM LLOYD
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 02/22/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
HANSEN, CHARLOTTE E
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 07/15/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
HICKMAN, JUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 01/05/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
JACKSON, JAYDA DESHAUN
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 01/22/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
JACKSON, TWAIN MARQUISE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 05/25/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
KINAMORE, KESHA DENISE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 05/17/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
LEE, COURTNEY DEONTE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 03/25/1990
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
LIGHT, LEONARD SHAWN
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 02/23/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
MANDAL, BISHAL
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 05/27/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • IMPROPER BACKING OF VEHICLE
  • REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
PEREZ, ROBERTO LOARCA
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 05/01/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2024
Charge(s):
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
PHILLIPS, WILSON AARON
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 12/03/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
PIERCE, RICKY WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 06/18/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ROBERTS, JERRY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 67
Date of Birth: 08/28/1956
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SEXTON, AMY BROOKE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 11/30/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SKILES, ALVIN LEE
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 03/01/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SMITH, GREGORY L
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 08/18/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER $500
VAUGHN, ROBERT DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/17/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSUALT)
WATSON, ALICIA KATE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 06/10/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2024
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
WHATLEY, BERNARD EARL
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 01/08/1961
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
WOLFE, DEMETRIUS ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 10/14/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2024
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY OF AUTO
  • EVADING ARREST
ZARZOUR, ANGELA DEE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 09/01/1966
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 04/08/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OFFOR RESALE




