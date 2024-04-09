Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BENFORD, FREDDIE MAE

2820 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



BISHOP, ANDREA LENETTE

3916 JASMINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



COLEMAN, TORI LASHAUM

2759 CANNON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

VEHICULAR ASSAULT

CHILD NEGLECT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT



COLLINS, RILEIGH

1030 OSAGE DR SODDY DAISY, 373796118

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



COTHRAN, EMILIE

1406 HIGHLAND WAY HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED



COULTER, ELIZABETH R

7807 COVE RIDGE DR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

ASSAULT



CRANE, DAVID LAVAN

2911 STAGERUN DRIVE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS



CROWTHER, TYRONE CORDELL

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION



DELANEY, ASHER RYAN

313A CLUBVIEW CT FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

ILLEGAL PARKING

MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL



DUKE, LAWRENCE

28 NORTH BROOKS CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



FOSTER, WILLIAM CHARLES

8632 BRENDA DR HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

Here are the mug shots:

