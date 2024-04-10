Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ADAMS, JOSEPH LEBRON
708 W HENDERSON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
AYALA SANCHEZ, OCTAVIO
CRANBERRY WAY HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
BLEVINS, DALTON GLENN
718 LOGTOWN RD DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BROCK, ZACKARY DAKOTA
3852 ATLANTA DR CHATTANOOGA, 374153817
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BROOM, BRADLEY DUSTIN
3130 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
BRYANT, RICARDO DAQUAN
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
BUCHANON, DARRIUS MARQUIS
7405 SUMMERTOWN CT Chattanooga, 374211881
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
BUTCHEE, KIMBERLY MICHELLE
555 N.
WILLOW STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
CAL, ERIC LAMONT
510 CENTRAL DR, APT 204 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CASTILLO, HILARIO
2117 BAILEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
COOLEY, KEENAN IVORY
1904 E 25TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045812
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
COURTNEY, ANTHONY DEWAYNE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
COX, JAMES MAYNARD
6902 MOCKINGBIRD LN HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ATTEMPTED AUTO BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRUMSEY, RONALD NATHANIEL
1607 ARLINGTON AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DOYLE, HEATHER LYNN
2105 HAVEN CREST DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I
DYE, DAVID SAMUEL
900 SYLVAN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ELLISON, DEANDRE EUGENE
1305 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063570
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
FULLER, MARCUS SAMUEL
9450 HARRIS ST SODDY DASIY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRUG PARAPHERNALIA POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNAL
POSSESSION OF METH
GONZALEZ-PEREZ, ERNESTO
208 TIMBER KNOLL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FORGERY
FORGERY
HANKS, STACY RYAN
4700 A METRO PARK LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HOLDER, JUSTIN FARRON
7026 GRASSHOPPER RD BIRCHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
HURLEY, SHONA LYNN
HOMELESS RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HUTCHESON, BRANDON EDWARD
9833 VINE STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
HUTCHESON, BRENT ANTHONY
9833 VINE STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
INGLE, JOSHUA MATTHEW
7731 COVE RIDGE DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ISHAM, BRITTANY JEAN
788 LOGTOWN RD DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
JAMES, GAYLA ALYSON
125 EAST FRONTAGE RD. APT. 109 HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
KENASTON, DANIELLE WHITNEY
152 GOODSON AVE APT 1B CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
KIRCHOFF, TAYLER MATTHEW
4221 SPRIGGS STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF A MINOR VIA ELECTRONIC MEAN
LANE, CHARLOTTE ROSE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
LINDSEY, OLIVIA DENISE
915 NORTH SYLVAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAW
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
LOPEZ, OSCAR SANDOVAL
5905 PINEKNOT TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
LUSK, JENNIFER LEAH
1609 NORTHCHESTER RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SURRENDER OF LICENSE OR REGISTRATION UPON REVOCATI
MCCALLIE, GEORGE EDWARD
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
MORALES MENDEZ, FRANCKLIN LEONEL
2616 E 41ST ST Chattanooga, 37407
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
NORWOOD, SHARNEE LASHELLE
2252 MORRIS HILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 374212818
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
PETTY, JONATHAN CLOID
1801 E 26th St Chattanooga, 374071026
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
RECKLESS DRIVING
EVADING ARREST
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
RICKS, TIMOTHY TYREE
2501 Market St Chattanooga, 374082602
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SMITH, BRANDON DANELL
210 HENDRICKS BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
THOMAS, JAIME LEIGH
483 PLAIN VIEW LAKE DR TRACY CITY, 37387
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
THOMPSON, KEVIN ALEXANDER
524 BEAVER ROAD FORT OGLETHORPE, 30736
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WATKINS, GEORGE ALBERT
5314 DUPONT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSS. OF MARIJUANA WITH THE INTENT TO MANUFACTURE,
POSSESSION OF A FIREARM WITH PRIOR FELONY DRUG CON
Here are the mug shots:
