Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADAMS, JOSEPH LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 12/08/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BLEVINS, DALTON GLENN

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 02/28/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY BRYANT, RICARDO DAQUAN

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 02/10/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION BUTCHEE, KIMBERLY MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 12/17/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2024

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) CAL, ERIC LAMONT

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 05/31/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE COOLEY, KEENAN IVORY

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 01/17/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT COURTNEY, ANTHONY DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 67

Date of Birth: 10/25/1956

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING COX, JAMES MAYNARD

Age at Arrest: 64

Date of Birth: 11/02/1959

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ATTEMPTED AUTO BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY CRUMSEY, RONALD NATHANIEL

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 05/25/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2024

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE DOYLE, HEATHER LYNN

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 02/16/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2024

Charge(s):

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I DYE, DAVID SAMUEL

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 12/30/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ELLISON, DEANDRE EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 03/24/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT GONZALEZ-PEREZ, ERNESTO

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 09/18/1965

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

FORGERY

FORGERY HANKS, STACY RYAN

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 10/30/1968

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE HOLDER, JUSTIN FARRON

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 09/14/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR HURLEY, SHONA LYNN

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 06/07/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HUTCHESON, BRANDON EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 03/13/1985

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2024

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE HUTCHESON, BRENT ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 10/22/1980

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2024

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT INGLE, JOSHUA MATTHEW

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 06/29/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ISHAM, BRITTANY JEAN

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 11/05/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY JAMES, GAYLA ALYSON

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 09/03/1988

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT KENASTON, DANIELLE WHITNEY

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 08/09/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE KIRCHOFF, TAYLER MATTHEW

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 04/23/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2024

Charge(s):

SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF A MINOR VIA ELECTRONIC MEAN LANE, CHARLOTTE ROSE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 02/01/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LINDSEY, OLIVIA DENISE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 10/10/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2024

Charge(s):

VIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAW

REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY LOPEZ, OSCAR SANDOVAL

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 06/28/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE LUSK, JENNIFER LEAH

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 02/21/1967

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SURRENDER OF LICENSE OR REGISTRATION UPON REVOCATI MCCALLIE, GEORGE EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 62

Date of Birth: 08/26/1961

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY MORALES MENDEZ, FRANCKLIN LEONEL

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 06/25/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT NORWOOD, SHARNEE LASHELLE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 12/16/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2024

Charge(s):

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION SMITH, BRANDON DANELL

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 03/25/1982

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION SULLIVAN, SHEYENNE PAGE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 02/28/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN GEORGIA THOMAS, JAIME LEIGH

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 07/07/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR THOMPSON, KEVIN ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 09/22/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WATKINS, GEORGE ALBERT

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 11/16/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2024

Charge(s):

POSS. OF MARIJUANA WITH THE INTENT TO MANUFACTURE,

POSSESSION OF A FIREARM WITH PRIOR FELONY DRUG CON





