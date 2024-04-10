Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Wednesday, April 10, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADAMS, JOSEPH LEBRON
708 W HENDERSON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

AYALA SANCHEZ, OCTAVIO
CRANBERRY WAY HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

BLEVINS, DALTON GLENN
718 LOGTOWN RD DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

BROCK, ZACKARY DAKOTA
3852 ATLANTA DR CHATTANOOGA, 374153817
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BROOM, BRADLEY DUSTIN
3130 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

BRYANT, RICARDO DAQUAN
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

BUCHANON, DARRIUS MARQUIS
7405 SUMMERTOWN CT Chattanooga, 374211881
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

BUTCHEE, KIMBERLY MICHELLE
555 N.

WILLOW STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

CAL, ERIC LAMONT
510 CENTRAL DR, APT 204 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

CASTILLO, HILARIO
2117 BAILEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

COOLEY, KEENAN IVORY
1904 E 25TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045812
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

COURTNEY, ANTHONY DEWAYNE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

COX, JAMES MAYNARD
6902 MOCKINGBIRD LN HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ATTEMPTED AUTO BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRUMSEY, RONALD NATHANIEL
1607 ARLINGTON AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DOYLE, HEATHER LYNN
2105 HAVEN CREST DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I

DYE, DAVID SAMUEL
900 SYLVAN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ELLISON, DEANDRE EUGENE
1305 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063570
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

FULLER, MARCUS SAMUEL
9450 HARRIS ST SODDY DASIY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRUG PARAPHERNALIA POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNAL
POSSESSION OF METH

GONZALEZ-PEREZ, ERNESTO
208 TIMBER KNOLL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FORGERY
FORGERY

HANKS, STACY RYAN
4700 A METRO PARK LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

HOLDER, JUSTIN FARRON
7026 GRASSHOPPER RD BIRCHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

HURLEY, SHONA LYNN
HOMELESS RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HUTCHESON, BRANDON EDWARD
9833 VINE STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

HUTCHESON, BRENT ANTHONY
9833 VINE STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

INGLE, JOSHUA MATTHEW
7731 COVE RIDGE DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ISHAM, BRITTANY JEAN
788 LOGTOWN RD DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

JAMES, GAYLA ALYSON
125 EAST FRONTAGE RD. APT. 109 HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

KENASTON, DANIELLE WHITNEY
152 GOODSON AVE APT 1B CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

KIRCHOFF, TAYLER MATTHEW
4221 SPRIGGS STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF A MINOR VIA ELECTRONIC MEAN

LANE, CHARLOTTE ROSE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

LINDSEY, OLIVIA DENISE
915 NORTH SYLVAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAW
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

LOPEZ, OSCAR SANDOVAL
5905 PINEKNOT TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

LUSK, JENNIFER LEAH
1609 NORTHCHESTER RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SURRENDER OF LICENSE OR REGISTRATION UPON REVOCATI

MCCALLIE, GEORGE EDWARD
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

MORALES MENDEZ, FRANCKLIN LEONEL
2616 E 41ST ST Chattanooga, 37407
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

NORWOOD, SHARNEE LASHELLE
2252 MORRIS HILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 374212818
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

PETTY, JONATHAN CLOID
1801 E 26th St Chattanooga, 374071026
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
RECKLESS DRIVING
EVADING ARREST
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

RICKS, TIMOTHY TYREE
2501 Market St Chattanooga, 374082602
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

SMITH, BRANDON DANELL
210 HENDRICKS BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

THOMAS, JAIME LEIGH
483 PLAIN VIEW LAKE DR TRACY CITY, 37387
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

THOMPSON, KEVIN ALEXANDER
524 BEAVER ROAD FORT OGLETHORPE, 30736
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WATKINS, GEORGE ALBERT
5314 DUPONT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSS. OF MARIJUANA WITH THE INTENT TO MANUFACTURE,
POSSESSION OF A FIREARM WITH PRIOR FELONY DRUG CON

Here are the mug shots:


ADAMS, JOSEPH LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 12/08/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BLEVINS, DALTON GLENN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 02/28/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
BRYANT, RICARDO DAQUAN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 02/10/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
BUTCHEE, KIMBERLY MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 12/17/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
CAL, ERIC LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 05/31/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
COOLEY, KEENAN IVORY
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/17/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
COURTNEY, ANTHONY DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 67
Date of Birth: 10/25/1956
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
COX, JAMES MAYNARD
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 11/02/1959
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ATTEMPTED AUTO BURGLARY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRUMSEY, RONALD NATHANIEL
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 05/25/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DOYLE, HEATHER LYNN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 02/16/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I
DYE, DAVID SAMUEL
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 12/30/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ELLISON, DEANDRE EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 03/24/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
GONZALEZ-PEREZ, ERNESTO
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 09/18/1965
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • FORGERY
  • FORGERY
HANKS, STACY RYAN
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 10/30/1968
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HOLDER, JUSTIN FARRON
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 09/14/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
HURLEY, SHONA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 06/07/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HUTCHESON, BRANDON EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 03/13/1985
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
HUTCHESON, BRENT ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 10/22/1980
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
INGLE, JOSHUA MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 06/29/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ISHAM, BRITTANY JEAN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 11/05/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
JAMES, GAYLA ALYSON
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 09/03/1988
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
KENASTON, DANIELLE WHITNEY
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 08/09/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
KIRCHOFF, TAYLER MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 04/23/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF A MINOR VIA ELECTRONIC MEAN
LANE, CHARLOTTE ROSE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 02/01/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LINDSEY, OLIVIA DENISE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 10/10/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAW
  • REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
LOPEZ, OSCAR SANDOVAL
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 06/28/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
LUSK, JENNIFER LEAH
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 02/21/1967
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • SURRENDER OF LICENSE OR REGISTRATION UPON REVOCATI
MCCALLIE, GEORGE EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 08/26/1961
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
MORALES MENDEZ, FRANCKLIN LEONEL
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 06/25/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
NORWOOD, SHARNEE LASHELLE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 12/16/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
  • NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
SMITH, BRANDON DANELL
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 03/25/1982
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SULLIVAN, SHEYENNE PAGE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 02/28/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN GEORGIA
THOMAS, JAIME LEIGH
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 07/07/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
THOMPSON, KEVIN ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 09/22/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WATKINS, GEORGE ALBERT
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 11/16/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/09/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSS. OF MARIJUANA WITH THE INTENT TO MANUFACTURE,
  • POSSESSION OF A FIREARM WITH PRIOR FELONY DRUG CON





Latest Headlines
Baylor Scores Late To Beat Dalton 3-2
  • Prep Sports
  • 4/9/2024
Lee Golfers 11th At Argonaut Invitational
  • Sports
  • 4/9/2024
Lee Women Lose In Championship Of North Georgia Bracket Challenge
  • Sports
  • 4/9/2024
UTC Men 11th At Tiger Collegiate Invitational
  • Sports
  • 4/9/2024
UTC Women Finish Ninth At Chattanooga Classic
  • Sports
  • 4/9/2024
Chattanooga Soccer Adds Three Transfers
  • Sports
  • 4/9/2024
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 4/10/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ADAMS, JOSEPH LEBRON 708 W HENDERSON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 Age at Arrest: 38 years old Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff Booked for Previous ... more

Public Works Fees Increasing For Signal Mountain Residents
  • 4/9/2024

The town of Signal Mountain has been updating its fee schedule. The new or revised fees are for covering the cost of services that are being provided to residents and business owners. At the ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 4/9/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BENFORD, FREDDIE MAE 2820 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 Age at Arrest: 56 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD THEFT OF PROPERTY ... more

Breaking News
Police Focus On Reckless Driving, Loud Noise On Saturday
  • 4/8/2024
Death Of Man, 65, Who Was Found Unresponsive On Saturday Is Ruled Homicide
  • 4/8/2024
Gas Prices Rise 15.8 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 4/8/2024
Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News
  • 4/8/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 4/8/2024
Opinion
April Is Child Abuse Prevention Month
  • 4/8/2024
The Greatest Generation
  • 4/6/2024
Democratic View On Top Senate Issues: April 9, 2024
  • 4/9/2024
Senator Blackburn: Border Walls Work - And Response (3)
  • 4/8/2024
Building Bridges For A Better Future
  • 4/8/2024
Sports
Dan Fleser: Lady Vols Chose Kim Caldwell For Her "Almost Non Stop Defense"
Dan Fleser: Lady Vols Chose Kim Caldwell For Her "Almost Non Stop Defense"
  • 4/9/2024
Masters Memories Still Special To Local Legend Gibby Gilbert
Masters Memories Still Special To Local Legend Gibby Gilbert
  • 4/9/2024
Lookouts Opener Postponed Due To Rain
  • 4/9/2024
Bryan College Announces Jeremy Deal As Vice President For Athletics
Bryan College Announces Jeremy Deal As Vice President For Athletics
  • 4/9/2024
The Elite 18: Choosing The Region’s Best Opening Golf Hole
The Elite 18: Choosing The Region’s Best Opening Golf Hole
  • 4/8/2024
Happenings
St. Elmo Street Festival With Corgi Parade Set For April 20
  • 4/9/2024
Tennessee Arts Commission ABC Grant Open For Local Non-Profits
  • 4/9/2024
Nominations Open For City Of Potential Awards Presented By Big Brothers Big Sisters
Nominations Open For City Of Potential Awards Presented By Big Brothers Big Sisters
  • 4/8/2024
Moccasin Bend Public Forum Is Thursday
  • 4/8/2024
May The 4th Be Part Of Your Creative Fun At We Make
  • 4/8/2024
Entertainment
Spatial Effects Bluegrass Band Plays At Caffeine Addicts In Ringgold Saturday
Spatial Effects Bluegrass Band Plays At Caffeine Addicts In Ringgold Saturday
  • 4/9/2024
Cleveland State Presents Wishing On A Star Choral Concert April 19
  • 4/9/2024
Best of Grizzard - Kentucky Derby Betting
Best of Grizzard - Kentucky Derby Betting
  • 4/9/2024
Premier Jazz Orchestra To Perform At Lee April 18
Premier Jazz Orchestra To Perform At Lee April 18
  • 4/9/2024
Lee Jazz Band To Perform Concert April 17
Lee Jazz Band To Perform Concert April 17
  • 4/9/2024
Opinion
April Is Child Abuse Prevention Month
  • 4/8/2024
The Greatest Generation
  • 4/6/2024
Democratic View On Top Senate Issues: April 9, 2024
  • 4/9/2024
Dining
Rembrandt's Coffee Shop Reopening April 12 After Remodeling
Rembrandt's Coffee Shop Reopening April 12 After Remodeling
  • 3/30/2024
Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe Set To Open Across From Northgate Mall
  • 3/28/2024
Beer Board Gives Green Light To New Taco Mamacita At Hamilton Place
  • 3/15/2024
Business/Government
Chattanooga Lawyer Has License Temporarily Suspended For Misappropriation Of Funds
  • 4/9/2024
State Supreme Court Suspends Law License Of Former East Ridge Judge Cris Helton
  • 4/8/2024
TVFCU Announces Finalists In $225,000 Idea Leap Grant Competition
  • 4/9/2024
Real Estate
Hyatt Breaks Ground On Caption By Hyatt, Developed By 3H Group, Marking First Hyatt Hotel In City
Hyatt Breaks Ground On Caption By Hyatt, Developed By 3H Group, Marking First Hyatt Hotel In City
  • 4/9/2024
Tiffanie Robinson Named SVN Managing Director Of The Year
Tiffanie Robinson Named SVN Managing Director Of The Year
  • 4/4/2024
Real Estate Transfers For March 28-April 3
  • 4/4/2024
Student Scene
UTC College Of Engineering And Computer Science Holds 7th Annual Technology Symposium
UTC College Of Engineering And Computer Science Holds 7th Annual Technology Symposium
  • 4/9/2024
Southern Adventist University Students Serve Through Free Tax Assistance
Southern Adventist University Students Serve Through Free Tax Assistance
  • 4/9/2024
Hixson Council Chamber Of Commerce Donates $5K To Hixson High School Band
Hixson Council Chamber Of Commerce Donates $5K To Hixson High School Band
  • 4/9/2024
Living Well
Local Non-Profit To Open 1st Ever Community Garden In Soddy-Daisy
  • 4/9/2024
Erlanger Cleft And Craniofacial Center Recognized As The Region’s Only ACPA Approved Team
  • 4/9/2024
ReVIDA Recovery Centers Chattanooga Celebrates Grand Opening
  • 4/9/2024
Memories
WDOD AM, Gone But Not Forgotten
WDOD AM, Gone But Not Forgotten
  • 4/9/2024
Good Old Days Museum In Soddy Daisy Reopens
Good Old Days Museum In Soddy Daisy Reopens
  • 4/4/2024
John Shearer: An Architectural And Historical Look At 95-Year-Old Lookout Mountain Elementary
John Shearer: An Architectural And Historical Look At 95-Year-Old Lookout Mountain Elementary
  • 4/1/2024
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Last Frost
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Last Frost
  • 4/9/2024
Man Convicted Of Illegally Killing 2 Elk On North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area
Man Convicted Of Illegally Killing 2 Elk On North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area
  • 4/9/2024
Robert Edgar Sherrill Memorial Marker Will Be Dedicated April 25
Robert Edgar Sherrill Memorial Marker Will Be Dedicated April 25
  • 4/9/2024
Travel
10 Things To Love About Little Rock, Arkansas
10 Things To Love About Little Rock, Arkansas
  • 4/4/2024
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 44: Hollywood 2
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 44: Hollywood 2
  • 4/3/2024
Women's Army Corps Living History Encampment Set For April 27 And 28
  • 3/29/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: Be Careful About What You Think You're Entitled To
Bob Tamasy: Be Careful About What You Think You're Entitled To
  • 4/9/2024
Bob Tamasy: Tons Of "Friends", But No Real Friendships?
Bob Tamasy: Tons Of "Friends", But No Real Friendships?
  • 4/8/2024
C. S. Lewis Scholar Michael Ward Speaks At First Presbyterian Thursday
C. S. Lewis Scholar Michael Ward Speaks At First Presbyterian Thursday
  • 4/8/2024
Obituaries
Patricia Combs Medearis
Patricia Combs Medearis
  • 4/8/2024
Karen Daneen Allen
Karen Daneen Allen
  • 4/8/2024
George David Mason
George David Mason
  • 4/8/2024