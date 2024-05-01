Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BENN, SCOTT TERRILL

4033 E FREEDOM CIR OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BLAYLOCK, ALEXANDER CAINE

510 CRANBERRY WAY APT 202 HIXSON, 37415

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER



BOYKIN, NATHAN MATTHEWS

1720 KENRIDGE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT



BRADFORD, ELIZABETH L

718 MOORE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374112204

Age at Arrest: 67 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



BRADFORD, GEORGE FRANKLIN

718 MOORE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374112204

Age at Arrest: 63 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED



CAMPBELL, TIFFANY LYNN

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

Here are the mug shots:

ASHBURN, CASSANDRA GRACE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 06/15/1982

Arresting Agency: Erlanger Hospital



Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BENN, SCOTT TERRILL

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 03/04/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BLAYLOCK, ALEXANDER CAINE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 07/15/1987

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER BOYKIN, NATHAN MATTHEWS

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 11/21/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT CARTER, COREY LESEAN

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 03/06/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2024

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT CARTER NEW COMB, JEFFERY L

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 08/31/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT CHAMBERS, LOGAN HAMPTON

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 12/21/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA CLEMENS, PAUL ARTHUR

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 02/14/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2024

Charge(s):

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND) COLVIN, DEJOHN ADRAIN

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 11/23/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2024

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY DANIELS, ANGELICA LANORA

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 05/07/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA GA)

DOSS, RODNEY EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 07/20/1965

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION ELDRIDGE, NATHAN LAMONT

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 12/31/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) FARMER, TERESA ANN

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 05/05/1968

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT GARCIA, GABRIELA N

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 03/26/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND/OUT OF STATE DUI) HARPER, JAMES MARQUESE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 12/11/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT HARRIS, GLENN TYLER

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 05/01/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY HERNANDEZ, EDGAR

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 07/09/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSS.OF SYNTHETIC CANNABINOIDS HINES, EARL NMN

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 07/30/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT HODGE, KAYLINN JUSTICE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 05/28/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) HUGHES, WENDY FAYE

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 02/21/1971

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2024

Charge(s):

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE





KING, IYANA JUKALAH

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 07/10/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT

AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT

AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT

AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT

AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT KNOX, TRACY LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 09/03/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE LAWSON, CASSIE DEE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 02/22/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE LOWERY, JENNIFER M

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 11/23/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR LYKES, MONTRELL DEMARIO

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 08/18/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY MARTIN, ROBERT CODY

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 12/17/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER MASON, HOLLI ELIZABETH

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 01/23/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (VIOLATION OF PROBATIO

ASSAULT (VIOLATION OF PROBATION)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RESISTING ARREST)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. OF HYDROCODONE)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. OF FENTANYL FOR RESA

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTR

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SPEEDING)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS DRIVING)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CA

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC MILLER, JOSHUA CHRISTOPHER

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 10/16/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA PALMER, KEVON MALIK

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 09/20/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT PARROTT, NATHANIEL G

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 07/30/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA





PITTS, LATONYA ANN

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 06/29/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2024

Charge(s):

BURGLARY PRITCHETT, JOHNNY TIMOTHY

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 10/26/1971

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA RIPLEY FERNANDEZ, YOHEIRY V

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 05/31/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2024

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS SISSON, BRITTANY NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 04/30/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL EXPLOITATION OF ELDERLY/VULNERABLE ADULT

REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE SMITH, CAMERON EVERETT

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 01/07/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

FAILURE TO APPEAR

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE SOMSANITH, NITNAPHA

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 07/12/1980

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) SPIVEY, ANTWON DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 04/18/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE STONE, JOSHUA DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 09/09/1990

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

THOMAS, SETH ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 02/16/2001

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2024

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT BY VEHICLE PTR TOWNSEND, ROBERT JAMES

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 05/21/1974

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA TRIBUZIO, JENNIFER JUNE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 03/24/1981

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE VINES, ANTONIO LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 64

Date of Birth: 08/05/1959

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS WAMPLER, MATTHEW CHRISTOPHER

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 03/06/1967

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR WHITE, MICHAEL JAMES

Age at Arrest: 69

Date of Birth: 10/24/1954

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WOODY, JAMES RAYMOND

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 09/03/1968

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) YOUNG, JEFFREY LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 06/30/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT





