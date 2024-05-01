Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Wednesday, May 1, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BENN, SCOTT TERRILL
4033 E FREEDOM CIR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BLAYLOCK, ALEXANDER CAINE
510 CRANBERRY WAY APT 202 HIXSON, 37415
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER

BOYKIN, NATHAN MATTHEWS
1720 KENRIDGE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

BRADFORD, ELIZABETH L
718 MOORE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374112204
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

BRADFORD, GEORGE FRANKLIN
718 MOORE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374112204
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

CAMPBELL, TIFFANY LYNN
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)

CARTER, COREY LESEAN
712 FORREST BLVD TULLAHOMA, 37388
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

CARTER NEW COMB, JEFFERY L
102 TALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT

CHAMBERS, LOGAN HAMPTON
7606 CLIFF POINT LN OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CLEMENS, PAUL ARTHUR
9917 SHORE DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)

DANIELS, ANGELICA LANORA
2701 CORRAL RD CHATTANOOOGA, 37377
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA GA)

DYE, CECIL KIRK
1079 OAK RIDGE RD DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

GABRIEL VASQUEZ, JAIRO
2608 E 16TH ST CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
CONSUMPTION OF ALCOHOL UNDER AGE 01010113

GARCIA, GABRIELA N
317 RIVER ROAD ESTATES RD GREENEVILLE, 37834
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND/OUT OF STATE DUI)

HARPER, JAMES MARQUESE
CHATTANOOGA, 374062761
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

HARRIS, GLENN TYLER
10409 ARNAT DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

HERNANDEZ, EDGAR
837 BELVIOR CREST DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSS.OF SYNTHETIC CANNABINOIDS

HINES, EARL NMN
9322 LANCER LN UNIT 8 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

HUGHES, WENDY FAYE
3957 TEAKWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

KING, IYANA JUKALAH
937 CARRIAGE PARC DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT

KNOX, TRACY LAMAR
817 WOODMORE TER CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

LOPEZ SANCHEZ, JOSE FREDE
4111 UNKNOWN CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

LOWERY, JENNIFER M
3510 PAN GAP CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374191230
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

LYKES, MONTRELL DEMARIO
5319A DORSEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374102028
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

MARTIN, ROBERT CODY
518 ISBILL ROAD MADISONVILLE, 37354
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER

MELLON, KATHRYN PAIGE
HOMELESS ,
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MILLER, JOSHUA CHRISTOPHER
HOMELESS CAJON,
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

NEICE, MELISSA A
1018 DAYTON MOUNTAINHWY DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PALMER, KEVON MALIK
53OO OLD MISSION ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

PARROTT, NATHANIEL G
117 BURNS ST SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

PITTS, LATONYA ANN
2014 VINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY

PRITCHETT, JOHNNY TIMOTHY
1221 JOSAE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

RIPLEY FERNANDEZ, YOHEIRY V
4724 JERSEY PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

SHANNON, WANDA MICHELLE
4706 METRO PARK LN HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

SHARBER, KEVIN MARK
5 STRATOS LANE RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (FENTANYL)
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

SISSON, BRITTANY NICOLE
6447 RIDGE LAKE RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL EXPLOITATION OF ELDERLY/VULNERABLE ADULT
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE

SPIVEY, ANTWON DEWAYNE
120 BALES AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

STONE, JOSHUA DEWAYNE
9823 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 373416913
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

THOMAS, SETH ALLEN
10253 SOVEREIGN POINTE DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT BY VEHICLE PTR

TOWNSEND, ROBERT JAMES
1169 ALFORES BEND RD JACKSON, 35903
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

VINES, ANTONIO LAMAR
801 N HOLTZCLAW AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374041211
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

WAMPLER, MATTHEW CHRISTOPHER
309 7TH AVE DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR

WHITE, MICHAEL JAMES
703 E 48TH ST APT 65 CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 69 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

WOODY, JAMES RAYMOND
2218 LYNDON AVE RED NBANK, 37405
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

YOUNG, JEFFREY LAMAR
2312 NORTH CHAMBERLEN AV CHATTANOOGA, 374041314
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

Here are the mug shots:

ASHBURN, CASSANDRA GRACE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 06/15/1982
Arresting Agency: Erlanger Hospital

Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BENN, SCOTT TERRILL
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 03/04/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BLAYLOCK, ALEXANDER CAINE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 07/15/1987
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER
BOYKIN, NATHAN MATTHEWS
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 11/21/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
CARTER, COREY LESEAN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 03/06/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2024
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
CARTER NEW COMB, JEFFERY L
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 08/31/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2024
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
CHAMBERS, LOGAN HAMPTON
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/21/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • EVADING ARREST
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CLEMENS, PAUL ARTHUR
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 02/14/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2024
Charge(s):
  • STOP SIGN VIOLATION
  • SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)
COLVIN, DEJOHN ADRAIN
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 11/23/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2024
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DANIELS, ANGELICA LANORA
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 05/07/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (CATOOSA GA)
DOSS, RODNEY EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 07/20/1965
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2024
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
ELDRIDGE, NATHAN LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/31/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
FARMER, TERESA ANN
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 05/05/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
GARCIA, GABRIELA N
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 03/26/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND/OUT OF STATE DUI)
HARPER, JAMES MARQUESE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 12/11/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
HARRIS, GLENN TYLER
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 05/01/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
HERNANDEZ, EDGAR
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 07/09/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSS.OF SYNTHETIC CANNABINOIDS
HINES, EARL NMN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/30/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
HODGE, KAYLINN JUSTICE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 05/28/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
HUGHES, WENDY FAYE
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 02/21/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2024
Charge(s):
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE


KING, IYANA JUKALAH
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 07/10/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT
  • AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT
  • AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT
  • AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT
  • AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT
KNOX, TRACY LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 09/03/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LAWSON, CASSIE DEE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 02/22/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LOWERY, JENNIFER M
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 11/23/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
LYKES, MONTRELL DEMARIO
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 08/18/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MARTIN, ROBERT CODY
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/17/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2024
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
MASON, HOLLI ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 01/23/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (VIOLATION OF PROBATIO
  • ASSAULT (VIOLATION OF PROBATION)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RESISTING ARREST)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. OF HYDROCODONE)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. OF FENTANYL FOR RESA
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTR
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SPEEDING)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS DRIVING)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CA
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
MILLER, JOSHUA CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 10/16/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PALMER, KEVON MALIK
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 09/20/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
PARROTT, NATHANIEL G
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 07/30/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA


PITTS, LATONYA ANN
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 06/29/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2024
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
PRITCHETT, JOHNNY TIMOTHY
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 10/26/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RIPLEY FERNANDEZ, YOHEIRY V
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 05/31/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2024
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
SISSON, BRITTANY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 04/30/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL EXPLOITATION OF ELDERLY/VULNERABLE ADULT
  • REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
SMITH, CAMERON EVERETT
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 01/07/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SOMSANITH, NITNAPHA
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 07/12/1980
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
SPIVEY, ANTWON DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 04/18/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
STONE, JOSHUA DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 09/09/1990
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
THOMAS, SETH ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 02/16/2001
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2024
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT BY VEHICLE PTR
TOWNSEND, ROBERT JAMES
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 05/21/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TRIBUZIO, JENNIFER JUNE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 03/24/1981
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
VINES, ANTONIO LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 08/05/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
WAMPLER, MATTHEW CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 03/06/1967
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
WHITE, MICHAEL JAMES
Age at Arrest: 69
Date of Birth: 10/24/1954
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
WOODY, JAMES RAYMOND
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 09/03/1968
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
YOUNG, JEFFREY LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 06/30/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT



