Here are the mug shots:
|ASHBURN, CASSANDRA GRACE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 06/15/1982
Arresting Agency: Erlanger Hospital
Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BENN, SCOTT TERRILL
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 03/04/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2024
Charge(s):
|
|BLAYLOCK, ALEXANDER CAINE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 07/15/1987
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER
|
|BOYKIN, NATHAN MATTHEWS
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 11/21/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
|
|CARTER, COREY LESEAN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 03/06/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2024
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|CARTER NEW COMB, JEFFERY L
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 08/31/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2024
Charge(s):
|
|CHAMBERS, LOGAN HAMPTON
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/21/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- EVADING ARREST
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|CLEMENS, PAUL ARTHUR
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 02/14/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2024
Charge(s):
- STOP SIGN VIOLATION
- SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)
|
|COLVIN, DEJOHN ADRAIN
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 11/23/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2024
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
|
|DANIELS, ANGELICA LANORA
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 05/07/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2024
Charge(s):
|
|DOSS, RODNEY EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 07/20/1965
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2024
Charge(s):
|
|ELDRIDGE, NATHAN LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/31/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|FARMER, TERESA ANN
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 05/05/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2024
Charge(s):
|
|GARCIA, GABRIELA N
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 03/26/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND/OUT OF STATE DUI)
|
|HARPER, JAMES MARQUESE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 12/11/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HARRIS, GLENN TYLER
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 05/01/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|HERNANDEZ, EDGAR
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 07/09/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSS.OF SYNTHETIC CANNABINOIDS
|
|HINES, EARL NMN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/30/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HODGE, KAYLINN JUSTICE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 05/28/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|HUGHES, WENDY FAYE
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 02/21/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2024
Charge(s):
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|KING, IYANA JUKALAH
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 07/10/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT
- AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT
- AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT
- AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT
- AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT
|
|KNOX, TRACY LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 09/03/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|LAWSON, CASSIE DEE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 02/22/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|LOWERY, JENNIFER M
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 11/23/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
|
|LYKES, MONTRELL DEMARIO
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 08/18/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|MARTIN, ROBERT CODY
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/17/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2024
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
|
|MASON, HOLLI ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 01/23/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (VIOLATION OF PROBATIO
- ASSAULT (VIOLATION OF PROBATION)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RESISTING ARREST)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. OF HYDROCODONE)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. OF FENTANYL FOR RESA
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTR
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SPEEDING)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS DRIVING)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CA
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
|
|MILLER, JOSHUA CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 10/16/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|PALMER, KEVON MALIK
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 09/20/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2024
Charge(s):
|
|PARROTT, NATHANIEL G
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 07/30/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|PITTS, LATONYA ANN
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 06/29/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2024
Charge(s):
|
|PRITCHETT, JOHNNY TIMOTHY
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 10/26/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|RIPLEY FERNANDEZ, YOHEIRY V
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 05/31/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2024
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|SISSON, BRITTANY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 04/30/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL EXPLOITATION OF ELDERLY/VULNERABLE ADULT
- REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
|
|SMITH, CAMERON EVERETT
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 01/07/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2024
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|SOMSANITH, NITNAPHA
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 07/12/1980
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|SPIVEY, ANTWON DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 04/18/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|STONE, JOSHUA DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 09/09/1990
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|THOMAS, SETH ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 02/16/2001
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2024
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT BY VEHICLE PTR
|
|TOWNSEND, ROBERT JAMES
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 05/21/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2024
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|TRIBUZIO, JENNIFER JUNE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 03/24/1981
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|VINES, ANTONIO LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 08/05/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
|
|WAMPLER, MATTHEW CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 03/06/1967
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2024
Charge(s):
|
|WHITE, MICHAEL JAMES
Age at Arrest: 69
Date of Birth: 10/24/1954
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|WOODY, JAMES RAYMOND
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 09/03/1968
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|YOUNG, JEFFREY LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 06/30/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/30/2024
Charge(s):
|