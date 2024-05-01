Latest Headlines

Missy Crutchfield Starts Senate District 10 "Listening Tour" As She Seeks To Regain Seat Held By Her Father

  • Wednesday, May 1, 2024
Missy Crutchfield
Missy Crutchfield
Missy Crutchfield said she has begun a "listening tour" throughout Senate District 10 over the summer as she seeks to win the seat once held by her father, Ward Crutchfield.
 
Ms. Crutchfield is the only Democratic candidate. In the Republican primary, incumbent Todd Gardenhire is being challenged by former Red Bank Commissioner Ed LeCompte.
 
Ms. Crutchfield said, "I look forward to continuing my father's legacy of working across aisles to find common goals and build cooperative efforts that move beyond partisan politics to get important work done for the people of Tennessee State Senate District 10.
"I am looking forward to bringing my own strengths, experience, and commitment to working for solutions to today’s most pressing issues, as well as my passion for helping people and building community."

Her campaign said, "In addition to the key role her family has played in both local and state politics dating back to Civil War times, Ms. Crutchfield has a long history in education and government, having served as Vice President at Chattanooga State Community College and Assistant to the Chancellor at University of Tennessee at Chattanooga (UTC), and having been appointed by Mayor Ron Littlefield as Administrator of the Department of Education, Arts & Culture (EAC) for two terms during which she and her team managed Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium and Tivoli Theatre, and led and completed the renovation of Walker Community Theatre. She and her team also coordinated in-school and afterschool programming and partnerships with Hamilton County Schools, city of Chattanooga Parks and Recreation centers, community centers, neighborhood groups, churches, and nonprofits.  

"Highlights of some of the work created and completed under the umbrella of the Department of Education, Arts & Culture included the Gandhi Visits Chattanooga tour in 2012 with Mahatma Gandhi's grandson Arun Gandhi visiting and speaking about nonviolence with young people in schools and community centers across the city; and she later went on to co-found the Gandhi Global Center for Peace with Arun Gandhi to continue the work of peace and nonviolence in schools and communities, locally and around the world.

"In addition to her leadership experience working in education and government, Crutchfield has a Bachelors in Criminal Justice from University of Tennessee at Chattanooga (UTC) and a Masters in Mass Communications from Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU). She also has experience working in property management and she is Co-Founder and Co-Editor of Be Magazine. Crutchfield’s personal interests range from traveling to hiking trails in her home state. She is a mother and she also enjoys caring for her two beloved rescue dogs."

The primary is Aug. 1 and the general election is Nov. 5.
Latest Headlines
Missy Crutchfield Starts Senate District 10 "Listening Tour" As She Seeks To Regain Seat Held By Her Father
Missy Crutchfield Starts Senate District 10 "Listening Tour" As She Seeks To Regain Seat Held By Her Father
  • Breaking News
  • 5/1/2024
Lookouts Lose In 10th Inning Walk-Off To The Biscuits
  • Sports
  • 5/1/2024
#3 Vols' Midweek Win Streak Snapped In Loss To Lipscomb
#3 Vols' Midweek Win Streak Snapped In Loss To Lipscomb
  • Sports
  • 5/1/2024
Mathurin Leads Unbeaten McCallie Soccer Past Baylor
  • Prep Sports
  • 5/1/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 5/1/2024
Soddy Daisy Police Supervisors Say Jobs Were Threatened If They Told Of Witness "Untruthfulness"; Pair Put On Leave After Testimony
Soddy Daisy Police Supervisors Say Jobs Were Threatened If They Told Of Witness "Untruthfulness"; Pair Put On Leave After Testimony
  • Breaking News
  • 4/30/2024
Breaking News
Missy Crutchfield Starts Senate District 10 "Listening Tour" As She Seeks To Regain Seat Held By Her Father
Missy Crutchfield Starts Senate District 10 "Listening Tour" As She Seeks To Regain Seat Held By Her Father
  • 5/1/2024

Missy Crutchfield said she has begun a "listening tour" throughout Senate District 10 over the summer as she seeks to win the seat once held by her father, Ward Crutchfield. Ms. Crutchfield ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 5/1/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BENN, SCOTT TERRILL 4033 E FREEDOM CIR OOLTEWAH, 37363 Age at Arrest: 32 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD DOMESTIC ASSAULT ... more

Man And Woman Who Drowned At Signal Mountain's Rainbow Lake Are Identified
Man And Woman Who Drowned At Signal Mountain's Rainbow Lake Are Identified
  • 4/30/2024

Two friends who drowned in the waters near Signal Mountain's Rainbow Lake Trail on Sunday evening have been identified. They were Greffania Merilus, 23, of Cohutta, Ga., and Gullson Elve, ... more

Breaking News
Missing Injured Hiker Is Rescued On Rainbow Lake Trail On Signal Mountain
Missing Injured Hiker Is Rescued On Rainbow Lake Trail On Signal Mountain
  • 4/30/2024
Tennessee AG Fighting Federal Effort "To Let Boys Into Girls’ Locker Rooms"
  • 4/30/2024
UAW, Chattanooga Volkswagen Pledge Cooperation
  • 4/30/2024
Arrest Made In Murder At Chattanooga Skate Park; Police Say Victim Was Trying To Retrieve Friend's Gun
Arrest Made In Murder At Chattanooga Skate Park; Police Say Victim Was Trying To Retrieve Friend's Gun
  • 4/30/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 4/30/2024
Opinion
Bring Champy's To Hixson
  • 4/30/2024
Dumping Fees Are Out Of Control - And Response
  • 4/28/2024
Storms In NYC - And Response
  • 4/30/2024
The Tollbooth Of Permission And Training
The Tollbooth Of Permission And Training
  • 4/29/2024
Profiles Of Valor: David Robert Ray
Profiles Of Valor: David Robert Ray
  • 4/27/2024
Sports
Lookouts Lose In 10th Inning Walk-Off To The Biscuits
  • 5/1/2024
#3 Vols' Midweek Win Streak Snapped In Loss To Lipscomb
#3 Vols' Midweek Win Streak Snapped In Loss To Lipscomb
  • 5/1/2024
Addie Porter, Hannah Kohn Leaving UTC For Clemson
Addie Porter, Hannah Kohn Leaving UTC For Clemson
  • 4/30/2024
Wiedmer: Time For Falcons Brass to Embrace The Present Rather Than The Future
Wiedmer: Time For Falcons Brass to Embrace The Present Rather Than The Future
  • 4/29/2024
Randy Smith: Candace Parker - A Lasting Legacy
  • 4/30/2024
Happenings
HCSO Deputy Chief Of Law Enforcement Mark King Awarded Respect For Law Officer Of The Year Award
HCSO Deputy Chief Of Law Enforcement Mark King Awarded Respect For Law Officer Of The Year Award
  • 4/30/2024
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - Romantic Comedy
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - Romantic Comedy
  • 5/1/2024
John Shearer: Random Architectural Thoughts About White Oak School Scheduled To Be Razed, Moccasin Bend Hospital, And Rembrandt’s
John Shearer: Random Architectural Thoughts About White Oak School Scheduled To Be Razed, Moccasin Bend Hospital, And Rembrandt’s
  • 4/30/2024
Did You Know? Tribe
Did You Know? Tribe
  • 5/1/2024
Lily Hughes, Local 19-Year-Old Equestrian, To Compete In Mustang Champions Competitions
Lily Hughes, Local 19-Year-Old Equestrian, To Compete In Mustang Champions Competitions
  • 4/30/2024
Entertainment
Regional Songwriters Perform At Cohutta General Store Friday
Regional Songwriters Perform At Cohutta General Store Friday
  • 4/30/2024
Chattanooga Symphony Partners With United Sound To Bring Music From Diverse Composers To Students
  • 4/25/2024
Chattanooga Theatre Centre's The Z Play Opens Saturday
Chattanooga Theatre Centre's The Z Play Opens Saturday
  • 4/25/2024
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 4/25/2024
Southeast Whitfield High’s "CLUE" Hits The Stage For 2 Weekends Starting April 26
Southeast Whitfield High’s "CLUE" Hits The Stage For 2 Weekends Starting April 26
  • 4/25/2024
Opinion
Bring Champy's To Hixson
  • 4/30/2024
Dumping Fees Are Out Of Control - And Response
  • 4/28/2024
Storms In NYC - And Response
  • 4/30/2024
Dining
Chattanooga Burger Week Crowns Winner Of The Best Burger Of Burger Week
Chattanooga Burger Week Crowns Winner Of The Best Burger Of Burger Week
  • 4/25/2024
Big Chicken Opens On Broad Street
Big Chicken Opens On Broad Street
  • 4/12/2024
Chattanooga Burger Week Kicks Off April 15 With $7 Burger Specials All Over Town
  • 4/11/2024
Business/Government
Peter Chapman, CEO & President Of IonQ, To Deliver Keynote Address At CO.MOBILITY Summit 2024
Peter Chapman, CEO & President Of IonQ, To Deliver Keynote Address At CO.MOBILITY Summit 2024
  • 5/1/2024
Unum Group Reports Rise In Net Income For 1st Quarter
  • 4/30/2024
$163 Million In Funding Will Further Expand Broadband
  • 4/30/2024
Real Estate
Midtown Ridge Apartment Complex Sells For Nearly $24 Million
Midtown Ridge Apartment Complex Sells For Nearly $24 Million
  • 4/25/2024
Kadi Brown: Director Spotlight - Jeff Nixon
Kadi Brown: Director Spotlight - Jeff Nixon
  • 4/25/2024
Real Estate Transfers For April 18-24
  • 4/25/2024
Student Scene
UTC Student Chamyra Teasley Wins Harold Love Outstanding Community Service Award
UTC Student Chamyra Teasley Wins Harold Love Outstanding Community Service Award
  • 5/1/2024
Lee Professor, Alum Create Anniversary Arrangement Of How Great Thou Art
Lee Professor, Alum Create Anniversary Arrangement Of How Great Thou Art
  • 5/1/2024
Cleveland High School Junior Achieves Perfect Score Of 36 On ACT
Cleveland High School Junior Achieves Perfect Score Of 36 On ACT
  • 4/30/2024
Living Well
CHI Memorial Dedicates Sculpture In Honor Of National Pet Therapy Animal Day
CHI Memorial Dedicates Sculpture In Honor Of National Pet Therapy Animal Day
  • 4/30/2024
Auditions Kick Off For Morning Pointe Foundation’s Seniors Got Talent Show
Auditions Kick Off For Morning Pointe Foundation’s Seniors Got Talent Show
  • 4/30/2024
YMCA Of Metropolitan Chattanooga Celebrates 40th Anniversary Of North Georgia Community Y
YMCA Of Metropolitan Chattanooga Celebrates 40th Anniversary Of North Georgia Community Y
  • 4/29/2024
Memories
Historian Tyler Boyd To Speak On Old-Time Politics In Polk County
Historian Tyler Boyd To Speak On Old-Time Politics In Polk County
  • 5/1/2024
100s Of Students Participate In Annual Tennessee History Day Competition
  • 4/29/2024
Earl Freudenberg Remembers When He Talked With Vice President Richard Nixon
Earl Freudenberg Remembers When He Talked With Vice President Richard Nixon
  • 4/20/2024
Outdoors
Kentucky Man Sentenced To 8 Years After Death Of Child On Norris Lake Last Summer
  • 4/30/2024
Green Thumb Garden Club Of Collegedale/Ooltewah Meets May 13
  • 4/30/2024
WaterWays Celebrates 20 Years
WaterWays Celebrates 20 Years
  • 4/29/2024
Travel
Tennessee State Parks, TWRA Partner With American Canoe Association For Kayaking 101 Instruction To Kick Off National Safe Boating Week
Tennessee State Parks, TWRA Partner With American Canoe Association For Kayaking 101 Instruction To Kick Off National Safe Boating Week
  • 4/30/2024
Tennessee Aquarium Named Country’s Best Aquarium In Newsweek Readers’ Choice Poll
Tennessee Aquarium Named Country’s Best Aquarium In Newsweek Readers’ Choice Poll
  • 4/29/2024
The Upper Cumberland Pickle Festival Set For May 4
  • 4/25/2024
Church
Lorie Dewey To Speak At Scenic City Women's Network Marketplace Luncheon
  • 4/29/2024
Bob Tamasy: A Humbling Look At Who (And What) Really Matter
Bob Tamasy: A Humbling Look At Who (And What) Really Matter
  • 4/29/2024
Bob Tamasy: We Can Be Certain That Life's Uncertain
Bob Tamasy: We Can Be Certain That Life's Uncertain
  • 4/25/2024
Obituaries
Tammy Lou Morgan Herrell
Tammy Lou Morgan Herrell
  • 5/1/2024
Rick Hart
Rick Hart
  • 5/1/2024
Robert “Bob” Long
Robert “Bob” Long
  • 4/30/2024