Missy Crutchfield Starts Senate District 10 "Listening Tour" As She Seeks To Regain Seat Held By Her Father

Missy Crutchfield said she has begun a "listening tour" throughout Senate District 10 over the summer as she seeks to win the seat once held by her father, Ward Crutchfield.

Ms. Crutchfield is the only Democratic candidate. In the Republican primary, incumbent Todd Gardenhire is being challenged by former Red Bank Commissioner Ed LeCompte.

Ms. Crutchfield said, "I look forward to continuing my father's legacy of working across aisles to find common goals and build cooperative efforts that move beyond partisan politics to get important work done for the people of Tennessee State Senate District 10.

"I am looking forward to bringing my own strengths, experience, and commitment to working for solutions to today’s most pressing issues, as well as my passion for helping people and building community."





Her campaign said, "In addition to the key role her family has played in both local and state politics dating back to Civil War times, Ms. Crutchfield has a long history in education and government, having served as Vice President at Chattanooga State Community College and Assistant to the Chancellor at University of Tennessee at Chattanooga (UTC), and having been appointed by Mayor Ron Littlefield as Administrator of the Department of Education, Arts & Culture (EAC) for two terms during which she and her team managed Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium and Tivoli Theatre, and led and completed the renovation of Walker Community Theatre. She and her team also coordinated in-school and afterschool programming and partnerships with Hamilton County Schools, city of Chattanooga Parks and Recreation centers, community centers, neighborhood groups, churches, and nonprofits.





"Highlights of some of the work created and completed under the umbrella of the Department of Education, Arts & Culture included the Gandhi Visits Chattanooga tour in 2012 with Mahatma Gandhi's grandson Arun Gandhi visiting and speaking about nonviolence with young people in schools and community centers across the city; and she later went on to co-found the Gandhi Global Center for Peace with Arun Gandhi to continue the work of peace and nonviolence in schools and communities, locally and around the world.







"In addition to her leadership experience working in education and government, Crutchfield has a Bachelors in Criminal Justice from University of Tennessee at Chattanooga (UTC) and a Masters in Mass Communications from Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU). She also has experience working in property management and she is Co-Founder and Co-Editor of Be Magazine. Crutchfield’s personal interests range from traveling to hiking trails in her home state. She is a mother and she also enjoys caring for her two beloved rescue dogs."





The primary is Aug. 1 and the general election is Nov. 5.