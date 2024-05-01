Motorcyclist Killed Tuesday Evening On Bates Road

A motorcyclist was killed Tuesday evening on Bates Road.

At approximately 8:45 pm, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single motorcycle crash at the intersection of Alabama Road and Bates Road.

The sole rider was found to be unresponsive and HCEMS transported the rider to a local hospital where they were pronounced deceased.

The HCSO Traffic Unit was called to the scene to investigate the crash.

The preliminary investigation indicates the rider was traveling East on Bates Road and lost control of the motorcycle as they approached the intersection of Alabama Road, ultimately leaving the roadway and striking a wooden fence.

The rider’s name is being withheld until the family is notified.