Latest Headlines

Motorcyclist Killed Tuesday Evening On Bates Road

  • Wednesday, May 1, 2024

A motorcyclist was killed Tuesday evening on Bates Road.

At approximately 8:45 pm, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single motorcycle crash at the intersection of Alabama Road and Bates Road.

The sole rider was found to be unresponsive and HCEMS transported the rider to a local hospital where they were pronounced deceased.

The HCSO Traffic Unit was called to the scene to investigate the crash.

The preliminary investigation indicates the rider was traveling East on Bates Road and lost control of the motorcycle as they approached the intersection of Alabama Road, ultimately leaving the roadway and striking a wooden fence.

The rider’s name is being withheld until the family is notified.



Latest Headlines
Fire Destroys Mowbray Home
  • Breaking News
  • 5/1/2024
CFC Named MLS NEXT Pro Team Of The Month
  • Sports
  • 5/1/2024
Covenant Men's Golf Finish Regular Season With Fifth Conference Tournament Finish
  • Sports
  • 5/1/2024
Covenant's Mary Elaine Mitchell Named First Team All Conference
  • Sports
  • 5/1/2024
Lee Lady Flames Softball Opens Gulf South Tournament Against Choctaws
  • Sports
  • 5/1/2024
Lawsuits Dropped Against Walden Vice Mayor Lizzy Schmidt
  • Breaking News
  • 5/1/2024
Breaking News
Fire Destroys Mowbray Home
  • 5/1/2024

A neighbor on Wednesday frantically called 911 reporting a loud explosion and house fire located at 1018 Bunker Ridge Trail. The Mowbray Volunteer Fire Department responded and arrived on the ... more

Lawsuits Dropped Against Walden Vice Mayor Lizzy Schmidt
  • 5/1/2024

Lawsuits that had been filed against Walden Vice Mayor Lizzy Schmidt have been dropped. The plaintiffs entered into a voluntary dismissal in Circuit Court. A group wanting to build a town ... more

Murder, Robbery Charges Dismissed Against Youth Whose Cell Phone Was Found At Murder Scene
Murder, Robbery Charges Dismissed Against Youth Whose Cell Phone Was Found At Murder Scene
  • 5/1/2024

A teen who dropped his cellphone at a murder scene and was charged with criminal homicide has had murder and robbery cases dismissed. Kenneth Zy Shaun Moore, who was 19 at the time of the ... more

Breaking News
Missy Crutchfield Starts Senate District 10 "Listening Tour" As She Seeks To Regain Seat Held By Her Father
Missy Crutchfield Starts Senate District 10 "Listening Tour" As She Seeks To Regain Seat Held By Her Father
  • 5/1/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 5/1/2024
Soddy Daisy Police Supervisors Say Jobs Were Threatened If They Told Of Witness "Untruthfulness"; Pair Put On Leave After Testimony
Soddy Daisy Police Supervisors Say Jobs Were Threatened If They Told Of Witness "Untruthfulness"; Pair Put On Leave After Testimony
  • 4/30/2024
Man And Woman Who Drowned At Signal Mountain's Rainbow Lake Are Identified
Man And Woman Who Drowned At Signal Mountain's Rainbow Lake Are Identified
  • 4/30/2024
Missing Injured Hiker Is Rescued On Rainbow Lake Trail On Signal Mountain
Missing Injured Hiker Is Rescued On Rainbow Lake Trail On Signal Mountain
  • 4/30/2024
Opinion
Bring Champy's To Hixson
  • 4/30/2024
Dumping Fees Are Out Of Control - And Response
  • 4/28/2024
Storms In NYC - And Response
  • 4/30/2024
The Tollbooth Of Permission And Training - And Response
The Tollbooth Of Permission And Training - And Response
  • 4/29/2024
Profiles Of Valor: David Robert Ray
Profiles Of Valor: David Robert Ray
  • 4/27/2024
Sports
Dan Fleser: Vols Hampered, Helped By Portal
Dan Fleser: Vols Hampered, Helped By Portal
  • 5/1/2024
UTC Men’s Golf Draws NCAA Rancho Santa Fe Regionals
  • 5/1/2024
CFC Named MLS NEXT Pro Team Of The Month
  • 5/1/2024
Lookouts Lose In 10th Inning Walk-Off To The Biscuits
  • 5/1/2024
#3 Vols' Midweek Win Streak Snapped In Loss To Lipscomb
#3 Vols' Midweek Win Streak Snapped In Loss To Lipscomb
  • 5/1/2024
Happenings
HCSO Deputy Chief Of Law Enforcement Mark King Awarded Respect For Law Officer Of The Year Award
HCSO Deputy Chief Of Law Enforcement Mark King Awarded Respect For Law Officer Of The Year Award
  • 4/30/2024
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - Romantic Comedy
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - Romantic Comedy
  • 5/1/2024
John Shearer: Random Architectural Thoughts About White Oak School Scheduled To Be Razed, Moccasin Bend Hospital, And Rembrandt’s
John Shearer: Random Architectural Thoughts About White Oak School Scheduled To Be Razed, Moccasin Bend Hospital, And Rembrandt’s
  • 4/30/2024
Chattanooga Zoo Hosts Spirits In The Wild 21+ Event
Chattanooga Zoo Hosts Spirits In The Wild 21+ Event
  • 5/1/2024
Did You Know? Tribe
Did You Know? Tribe
  • 5/1/2024
Entertainment
Disney Pixar's Finding Nemo, Jr. Musical Opens May 10
Disney Pixar's Finding Nemo, Jr. Musical Opens May 10
  • 5/1/2024
Regional Songwriters Perform At Cohutta General Store Friday
Regional Songwriters Perform At Cohutta General Store Friday
  • 4/30/2024
Chattanooga Symphony Partners With United Sound To Bring Music From Diverse Composers To Students
  • 4/25/2024
Auditions For La Cage Aux Folles Are May 14-15
  • 5/1/2024
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 4/25/2024
Opinion
Bring Champy's To Hixson
  • 4/30/2024
Dumping Fees Are Out Of Control - And Response
  • 4/28/2024
Storms In NYC - And Response
  • 4/30/2024
Dining
Chattanooga Burger Week Crowns Winner Of The Best Burger Of Burger Week
Chattanooga Burger Week Crowns Winner Of The Best Burger Of Burger Week
  • 4/25/2024
Big Chicken Opens On Broad Street
Big Chicken Opens On Broad Street
  • 4/12/2024
Chattanooga Burger Week Kicks Off April 15 With $7 Burger Specials All Over Town
  • 4/11/2024
Business/Government
Peter Chapman, CEO & President Of IonQ, To Deliver Keynote Address At CO.MOBILITY Summit 2024
Peter Chapman, CEO & President Of IonQ, To Deliver Keynote Address At CO.MOBILITY Summit 2024
  • 5/1/2024
Unum Group Reports Rise In Net Income For 1st Quarter
  • 4/30/2024
$163 Million In Funding Will Further Expand Broadband
  • 4/30/2024
Real Estate
Midtown Ridge Apartment Complex Sells For Nearly $24 Million
Midtown Ridge Apartment Complex Sells For Nearly $24 Million
  • 4/25/2024
Kadi Brown: Director Spotlight - Jeff Nixon
Kadi Brown: Director Spotlight - Jeff Nixon
  • 4/25/2024
Real Estate Transfers For April 18-24
  • 4/25/2024
Student Scene
UTC Student Chamyra Teasley Wins Harold Love Outstanding Community Service Award
UTC Student Chamyra Teasley Wins Harold Love Outstanding Community Service Award
  • 5/1/2024
Lee Professor, Alum Create Anniversary Arrangement Of How Great Thou Art
Lee Professor, Alum Create Anniversary Arrangement Of How Great Thou Art
  • 5/1/2024
Cleveland High School Junior Achieves Perfect Score Of 36 On ACT
Cleveland High School Junior Achieves Perfect Score Of 36 On ACT
  • 4/30/2024
Living Well
CHI Memorial Dedicates Sculpture In Honor Of National Pet Therapy Animal Day
CHI Memorial Dedicates Sculpture In Honor Of National Pet Therapy Animal Day
  • 4/30/2024
Auditions Kick Off For Morning Pointe Foundation’s Seniors Got Talent Show
Auditions Kick Off For Morning Pointe Foundation’s Seniors Got Talent Show
  • 4/30/2024
YMCA Of Metropolitan Chattanooga Celebrates 40th Anniversary Of North Georgia Community Y
YMCA Of Metropolitan Chattanooga Celebrates 40th Anniversary Of North Georgia Community Y
  • 4/29/2024
Memories
Grave Marking Of Private Joseph Holt, War Of 1812 Patriot Held In Haley, Tn.
Grave Marking Of Private Joseph Holt, War Of 1812 Patriot Held In Haley, Tn.
  • 5/1/2024
Historian Tyler Boyd To Speak On Old-Time Politics In Polk County
Historian Tyler Boyd To Speak On Old-Time Politics In Polk County
  • 5/1/2024
100s Of Students Participate In Annual Tennessee History Day Competition
  • 4/29/2024
Outdoors
Kentucky Man Sentenced To 8 Years After Death Of Child On Norris Lake Last Summer
  • 4/30/2024
Green Thumb Garden Club Of Collegedale/Ooltewah Meets May 13
  • 4/30/2024
WaterWays Celebrates 20 Years
WaterWays Celebrates 20 Years
  • 4/29/2024
Travel
Tennessee State Parks, TWRA Partner With American Canoe Association For Kayaking 101 Instruction To Kick Off National Safe Boating Week
Tennessee State Parks, TWRA Partner With American Canoe Association For Kayaking 101 Instruction To Kick Off National Safe Boating Week
  • 4/30/2024
Tennessee Aquarium Named Country’s Best Aquarium In Newsweek Readers’ Choice Poll
Tennessee Aquarium Named Country’s Best Aquarium In Newsweek Readers’ Choice Poll
  • 4/29/2024
The Upper Cumberland Pickle Festival Set For May 4
  • 4/25/2024
Church
Lorie Dewey To Speak At Scenic City Women's Network Marketplace Luncheon
  • 4/29/2024
Bob Tamasy: A Humbling Look At Who (And What) Really Matter
Bob Tamasy: A Humbling Look At Who (And What) Really Matter
  • 4/29/2024
Bob Tamasy: We Can Be Certain That Life's Uncertain
Bob Tamasy: We Can Be Certain That Life's Uncertain
  • 4/25/2024
Obituaries
Walter Julius “Joe” Crutcher
Walter Julius “Joe” Crutcher
  • 5/1/2024
Thomas Hugh Lawson
Thomas Hugh Lawson
  • 5/1/2024
William Thomas Radcliffe, Jr.
William Thomas Radcliffe, Jr.
  • 5/1/2024