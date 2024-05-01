Murder, Robbery Charges Dismissed Against Youth Whose Cell Phone Was Found At Murder Scene

A teen who dropped his cellphone at a murder scene and was charged with criminal homicide has had murder and robbery cases dismissed.

Kenneth Zy Shaun Moore, who was 19 at the time of the 2021 murder of Alfred Pitmon on Seventh Avenue, pleaded guilty to facilitation of aggravated robbery pursuant to a plea agreement.

District Attorney Coty Wamp said the murder case was unprovable on Moore. She said the fact that his cell phone was found at the scene "is basically the extent of the evidence against him."

Police said the cellphone was taken to the TBI lab where a forensic download was completed.



It was found that Facebook user "PeeKay" was using the phone just before the murder. Police said "PeeKay" was determined to be Kenneth Moore.

Moore said the phone found by police was his. He said he was one of those who returned to search for the phone after he noticed it was missing.

A Criminal Court jury in March found 21-year-old Marvin Menifee guilty on two charges in the Pitmon slaying. He was found guilty of criminally negligent homicide and especially aggravated robbery.

Menifee still faces another murder charge. He had been out on bond two weeks on the Pitmon case when he was charged with killing Deountay Brown in a drive by shooting. That happened April 14, 2023, on Dodds Avenue.

The daughter of Pitmon, who was described as a small time marijuana dealer, said Menifee was at her father's home with four teens on the night he was killed.

She said they were all wearing ski masks, and she saw Menifee lock the front door as she drove off with a friend in an Uber.

The daughter said she was raised along with Menifee and that her father had help bring him up. She called him "Little Marvin."

It was testified that some projectiles found at the murder scene came from a Hi-Point 40 handgun that Menifee left in a closet on the Westside after the slaying.

Police located a neighbor's video showing Menifee and the other youths walking toward the Pitmon residence that night.

The victim was shot four times.