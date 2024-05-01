Lawsuits Dropped Against Walden Vice Mayor Lizzy Schmidt

Lawsuits that had been filed against Walden Vice Mayor Lizzy Schmidt have been dropped.

The plaintiffs entered into a voluntary dismissal in Circuit Court.

A group wanting to build a town center at the town of Walden had sued Vice Mayor Schmidt in January, saying she had a conflict of interest on the issue and failed to disclose it.

LOP, LLC filed the complaint in Circuit Court.

There was also a legal filing seeking the ouster of Vice Mayor Schmidt.

The group said it owns a 23-acre tract at Walden and wants to build a town center anchored by a grocery store. It says the Walden Planning Commission recommended approval of a town center with no cap on the size of the buildings.

LOP says it drew up plans for a town center with a grocery limited to 30,000 square feet. It says, compared to prior plans, that was a drastic reduction in size for the grocery.

It says Vice Mayor Schmidt introduced an ordinance to limit the grocery size to 15,000 square feet, and it passed, 2-1, with the other board member in favor and Mayor Lee Davis opposed.

Mayor Davis sent the matter back to the Walden Planning Commission, which recommended that just two buildings in the center be up to 30,000 square feet. That was rejected by the Walden Council, 2-1, with Vice Mayor Schmidt casting one of the no votes. The 15,000 square foot limit was approved.

The suit says the ordinance "destroyed any possibility" of building the center as proposed.

The group maintained that Vice Mayor Schmidt has an interest in the lease for a rival grocery, Pruett's and did not disclose that.

The town center suit, filed by attorney Josh Crowfoot, had asked $1.2 million compensatory damages, $3.6 million for compensatory damages in connection with interference with a business relationship, and $7.2 million in punitive damages.

Legal authorities said it had been about 25 years since an ouster petition had been filed in Tennessee - after a group failed in its ouster effort and wound up paying a large legal bill incurred by the officeholder.

Mayor Davis and Vice Mayor Schmidt are back on the ballot this year, and both are expected to run.