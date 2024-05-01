Fire Destroys Mowbray Home

photo by Liz Weddington, Mowbray VFD photo by Liz Weddington, Mowbray VFD photo by Liz Weddington, Mowbray VFD photo by Liz Weddington, Mowbray VFD photo by Liz Weddington, Mowbray VFD photo by Liz Weddington, Mowbray VFD Previous Next

A neighbor on Wednesday frantically called 911 reporting a loud explosion and house fire located at 1018 Bunker Ridge Trail. The Mowbray Volunteer Fire Department responded and arrived on the scene reporting 30-foot flames and the back of the home fully involved with fire. Large amounts of black smoke could be seen from down the valley.

Firefighters quickly entered the home, conducted an interior attack and confirmed heavy fire in the basement and the back side of the home. Mowbray VFD requested a mutual aid response for additional manpower. Soddy Daisy FD, Sequoyah VFD and Chattanooga Fire responded to the scene. Hamilton County EMS was on the scene as well for any potential injuries to the first responders. No injuries were reported.

Mowbray VFD officials report the house is a total loss. Damages are unknown at this time. The homeowner will be staying with family.