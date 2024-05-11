Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  Saturday, May 11, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANDREWS, MARCY DEE 
7177 LEE HWY UNIT 125 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR

BOYD, DANIEL JASON 
467 COUNTY ROAD 181 DECATUR, 37322 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

BRADFORD, JACEY TAMRA 
106 ATHENS PIKE ETOWAH, 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: 
THEFT OF PROPERTY

BREWER, GREGORY DEWAYNE 
1005 MOSS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY
POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
THEFT
FAILURE TO APPEAR

CASE, JOSHUA JEDEDIAH 
1402 CLOVERDALE CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

CEASE, CAMDEN 
1132 HARDWICK STREET CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CHASE, DENNIS WAYNE 
1323 WOODSAGE CT SODDY DAISY, 373798930 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT

CHIVALAN PEDRO, JUAN 
677 KINSER CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

COLEMAN, KA DARRIUS REZA DION 
4018 CHANDLER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101560 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)

CONNER, JASMINE TEYSHANE 
1220 ECHO DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

COOTS, NATHANIEL 
104 COREY LN LEBANON, 37090 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: 
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CORNWELL, CHASE ANDERSON 
3179 US 127 SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

DEGRASSE, ANGELA MARIE 
2619 E 18TH ST Chattanooga, 374045417 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSS SCHEDULE II F

FEARS, BRENDEN DEJUAN 
5700 ROPER ST UNIT J4 CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

FLOYD, TAI RIQUE RAQUAN JAMEL 
1920 CHESNUT ST APT 201 CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL INQUIRY
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

GAGLIARDI, TIMOTHY DOUGLAS 
8104 ROYAL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GIBBS, RANCE LEANDER 
721 ROBERTS MILL ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GREER, BRYANT TERRELLE 
400 N SEMINOLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL WITH INTENT TO MANUFACTURE,
POSSESSION OF FIREARM DURING DANGEROUS FELONY

HALL, RYAN RUSSELL 
8717 WOODBURY ACRE COURT HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HENRY, WALTER JERMACK 
1338 CYPRESS STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023907 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE

JONES, KEZIA 
510 LATIMORE ST.

CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FALSE REPORTS

LEE, COURTNEY DEONTE 
604 WEST 13TH STREET CIRCE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LEHMKUHLER, ISAAC OSWIN 
276 OAKHILL ESTATE DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LEVAN, LAWRENCE MELVIN 
7710 LEE HWY UNIT 431 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

LOPEZ MORALES, JACQUELINE 
6026 TALLEDEGA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MORENO HURTADO, FELICITAS 
10982 E BRAINERD RD APISON, 37302 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MUCCINO, AIDAN VINCENT 
6425 OLIN LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: 
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

PEREZ, MALDONADO JOSE 
10982 E BRAINERD RD APISON, 37302 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT

PUTMAN, JESSICA ORLIS ARNETTE 
1521 HICKORY VALLEY RD UNIT #707 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RAY, LACHIARA NOREESE 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHI

ROARK, HAVEN SCOTT 
2945 HWY 58 APT. 203 CHATTANOOGA, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ((POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED

ROBINSON, JOHNNY DWIGHT 
1716 RUBIO ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

SCOTT, MARQUEZ 
1226 CROWN NW CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STALYON, JOSHUA ADAM 
1312 LYNNHAVEN CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

STEPHENSON, KASEY S 
9515 IMPERIAL DR OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

THOMPSON, MUKISA DEWANNA 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I
POSSESSION OF COUNTERFEIT CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

WILLIAMS, MICHAEL TOROME 
1096 B N HAWTHORNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
OTHER

WILLIAMS, ROMALACE 
2102 MILNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT

WOODS, JHAMONNE DASONTAE 
3924 CHICKAMAUGA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374061245 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

Here are the mug shots:

ANDREWS, MARCY DEE
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 07/29/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
BOYD, DANIEL JASON
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 07/18/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
BRADFORD, JACEY TAMRA
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 08/08/1989
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
BREWER, GREGORY DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 12/16/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
  • POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
  • THEFT
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
CASE, JOSHUA JEDEDIAH
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 01/03/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
CEASE, CAMDEN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 03/23/1988
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
COLEMAN, KA DARRIUS REZA DION
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 09/18/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
CONNER, JASMINE TEYSHANE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/10/1997
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
COOTS, NATHANIEL
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 04/15/1997
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DEGRASSE, ANGELA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 11/05/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSS SCHEDULE II F
FEARS, BRENDEN DEJUAN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 06/09/2002
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
GAGLIARDI, TIMOTHY DOUGLAS
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 10/14/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GIBBS, RANCE LEANDER
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 02/28/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GREER, BRYANT TERRELLE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 07/19/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF FENTANYL WITH INTENT TO MANUFACTURE,
  • POSSESSION OF FIREARM DURING DANGEROUS FELONY
HALL, RYAN RUSSELL
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/11/1989
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JONES, KEZIA
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/16/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • FALSE REPORTS
LEE, COURTNEY DEONTE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 03/25/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LEHMKUHLER, ISAAC OSWIN
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 02/22/2001
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LEVAN, LAWRENCE MELVIN
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 05/19/1963
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
LOPEZ MORALES, JACQUELINE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 11/04/1999
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MORENO HURTADO, FELICITAS
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 08/10/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MUCCINO, AIDAN VINCENT
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 10/05/1998
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PEREZ, MALDONADO JOSE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 03/03/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • FALSE IMPRISONMENT
PUTMAN, JESSICA ORLIS ARNETTE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 06/16/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RAY, LACHIARA NOREESE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 11/22/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHI
ROBINSON, JOHNNY DWIGHT
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 11/01/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
SCOTT, MARQUEZ
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 03/12/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
STALYON, JOSHUA ADAM
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 01/18/1978
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
STEPHENSON, KASEY S
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 04/10/1985
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
THOMPSON, MUKISA DEWANNA
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 05/15/1997
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth

Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I
  • POSSESSION OF COUNTERFEIT CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
WILLIAMS, MICHAEL TOROME
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 04/16/1971
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • OTHER
WILLIAMS, ROMALACE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 05/27/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
WOODS, JHAMONNE DASONTAE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 01/23/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/10/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S




