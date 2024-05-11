Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANDREWS, MARCY DEE

7177 LEE HWY UNIT 125 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FAILURE TO APPEAR



BOYD, DANIEL JASON

467 COUNTY ROAD 181 DECATUR, 37322

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR



BRADFORD, JACEY TAMRA

106 ATHENS PIKE ETOWAH,

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency:

THEFT OF PROPERTY



BREWER, GREGORY DEWAYNE

1005 MOSS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

BURGLARY

POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS

THEFT

FAILURE TO APPEAR



CASE, JOSHUA JEDEDIAH

1402 CLOVERDALE CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



CEASE, CAMDEN

1132 HARDWICK STREET CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



CHASE, DENNIS WAYNE

1323 WOODSAGE CT SODDY DAISY, 373798930

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

ASSAULT



CHIVALAN PEDRO, JUAN

677 KINSER CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS



COLEMAN, KA DARRIUS REZA DION

4018 CHANDLER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101560

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)



CONNER, JASMINE TEYSHANE

1220 ECHO DR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



COOTS, NATHANIEL

104 COREY LN LEBANON, 37090

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency:

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



CORNWELL, CHASE ANDERSON

3179 US 127 SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES



DEGRASSE, ANGELA MARIE

2619 E 18TH ST Chattanooga, 374045417

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSS SCHEDULE II F



FEARS, BRENDEN DEJUAN

5700 ROPER ST UNIT J4 CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



FLOYD, TAI RIQUE RAQUAN JAMEL

1920 CHESNUT ST APT 201 CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL INQUIRY

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED



GAGLIARDI, TIMOTHY DOUGLAS

8104 ROYAL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GIBBS, RANCE LEANDER

721 ROBERTS MILL ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GREER, BRYANT TERRELLE

400 N SEMINOLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF FENTANYL WITH INTENT TO MANUFACTURE,

POSSESSION OF FIREARM DURING DANGEROUS FELONY



HALL, RYAN RUSSELL

8717 WOODBURY ACRE COURT HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HENRY, WALTER JERMACK

1338 CYPRESS STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023907

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE



JONES, KEZIA

510 LATIMORE ST.

CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFALSE REPORTSLEE, COURTNEY DEONTE604 WEST 13TH STREET CIRCE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LEHMKUHLER, ISAAC OSWIN276 OAKHILL ESTATE DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency:DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSELEVAN, LAWRENCE MELVIN7710 LEE HWY UNIT 431 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRYLOPEZ MORALES, JACQUELINE6026 TALLEDEGA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MORENO HURTADO, FELICITAS10982 E BRAINERD RD APISON, 37302Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTMUCCINO, AIDAN VINCENT6425 OLIN LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency:LIGHT LAW VIOLATIONPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPEREZ, MALDONADO JOSE10982 E BRAINERD RD APISON, 37302Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTFALSE IMPRISONMENTPUTMAN, JESSICA ORLIS ARNETTE1521 HICKORY VALLEY RD UNIT #707 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)RAY, LACHIARA NOREESE727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIROARK, HAVEN SCOTT2945 HWY 58 APT. 203 CHATTANOOGA, 37341Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SVIOLATION OF PROBATION ((POSSESSION OF CONTROLLEDROBINSON, JOHNNY DWIGHT1716 RUBIO ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTSCOTT, MARQUEZ1226 CROWN NW CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)STALYON, JOSHUA ADAM1312 LYNNHAVEN CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency:DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESTEPHENSON, KASEY S9515 IMPERIAL DR OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)THOMPSON, MUKISA DEWANNA727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt Housing AuthCONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE IPOSSESSION OF COUNTERFEIT CONTROLLED SUBSTANCECONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGWILLIAMS, MICHAEL TOROME1096 B N HAWTHORNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallOTHERWILLIAMS, ROMALACE2102 MILNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffASSAULTWOODS, JHAMONNE DASONTAE3924 CHICKAMAUGA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374061245Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

