Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Sunday, May 12, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AXMACHER, DAVID WADE 
4588 US 127 SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373777418 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BARRIOS PEREZ, MAGNOLIO 
2403 KIRBY AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

BOYZO, WILLIAM DIEGO 
HOMELESS , 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BRIDGES, HARRY EUGENE 
351 WATERWALK PL, APT 305 Chattanooga, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

BUCKNER, WILBER LEBRON 
5411 JOHNSON RD BIRCHWOOD, 37308 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
HARASSMENT
SOLICITATION OF A MINOR
POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

BURWICK, ARTHUR HAYES 
3007 GREENWICH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374155822 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

COATS, JASPER HADEN 
3621 GLENDON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FELONY EVADING ARREST
FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSSESSION OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF A FEL
DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
DRIVING WITHOUT PROPER ENDORSEMENT
SPEEDING

DAVIS, MONICKA SHONTA 
1318 HIGHCREST DR HIXSON, 373434323 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DAVIS, TYLER JAMAL 
1903 E 28TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071048 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTOLLED SU
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DILLARD, JOHNNY EARL 
727 E11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DYSON, JAHMAR W 
1026 ANDREWS RUN HENDERSONVILLE, 370751296 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

IGLESIAS ESCALERA, KEVIN J 
BOLTON LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER

JOHNSON-WILEY, KISHON ELISHA 
1306 MCGAVOCK PIKE NASHVILLE, 37216 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

JORDAN, ASKIA TERNAE 
32 S GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374116201 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

KILGORE, JOHN ANDREW 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MARTINEZ, ELIAS 
DOES NOT KNOW CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MENDEZ VELASQUEZ, TELMO 
1807 PIGRAND PARK AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING WHILE UNLICENSED

MICHAELS, KELLY LEIGH-ANNE 
4724 GATES LANE APISON, 37302 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MOORE, GAGE ROGAN 
1042 HARVEST KNOLL LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
UNL.

POSSESSION OF HANDGUN BY JUVENILE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

MOORER, ROLAND EARL 
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

MOSS, ASHANTI S 
925 EAST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

MOSS, LYRYCC SHAIREE 
925 E AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

PEREZ CHAVEZ, FRANCISCO ESTEBAN 
6207 TALLASEGA AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RIPLEY FERNANDEZ, YOHEIRY VICTORIA 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

ROBERT, JORDAN BROOKE 
1127 MCBRIEN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

SHELBY, DANIEL JOSEPH 
691 CHARBELL ST HIXSON, 373430000 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR

SLOWMAN, JEREMY BRUCE 
HOMELESS CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

SMITH, JAMES DAVID 
6830 MARTHA AVENUE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CHILD ENDANGERMENT

SOSEBEE, BRYAN K 
2512 CAMPBELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: TWRA Game/Fish
BOATING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
BOAT (VESSEL) IDENTIFICATION NUMBER VIOLATION

TRAUB, TYLER AUSTYN 
10533 HUNTER TRACE DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

TREES, CORY TYLER 
123 DUNDBAR DRIVE ST MARYS, 31558 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

TUCKER, JOSEPH RYAN 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

WILSON, HARLEY ANDREW 
5519 OLD HUNTER RD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

ZIENER, VALERIE RENEE 
953 OGRADY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: 
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

