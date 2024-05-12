Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

AXMACHER, DAVID WADE

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 12/10/1964

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BOYZO, WILLIAM DIEGO

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 08/06/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA BRIDGES, HARRY EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 08/02/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

PUBLIC INTOXICATION BUCKNER, WILBER LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 03/26/1991

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2024

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT

SOLICITATION OF A MINOR

POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT BURWICK, ARTHUR HAYES

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 05/27/1968

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING COATS, JASPER HADEN

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 03/03/2001

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2024

Charge(s):

FELONY EVADING ARREST

FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

POSSESSION OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF A FEL

DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

DRIVING WITHOUT PROPER ENDORSEMENT

SPEEDING DAVIS, MONICKA SHONTA

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 11/05/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE DAVIS, TYLER JAMAL

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 08/02/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTOLLED SU

DOMESTIC ASSAULT DILLARD, JOHNNY EARL

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 07/21/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

IGLESIAS ESCALERA, KEVIN J

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 01/23/2002

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER

JOHNSON-WILEY, KISHON ELISHA

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 07/21/2000

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE JORDAN, ASKIA TERNAE

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 09/25/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION KILGORE, JOHN ANDREW

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 12/24/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MARTINEZ, ELIAS

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 11/02/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION MOORE, GAGE ROGAN

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 04/18/2006

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2024

Charge(s):

UNL. POSSESSION OF HANDGUN BY JUVENILE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE MOORER, ROLAND EARL

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 01/08/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURGLARY

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS PEREZ CHAVEZ, FRANCISCO ESTEBAN

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 04/02/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RAY, SAMAIYAH MARIA

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 07/24/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

BURGLARY

POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS RIPLEY FERNANDEZ, YOHEIRY VICTORIA

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 05/31/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2024

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT SHELBY, DANIEL JOSEPH

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 06/08/1993

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

SLOWMAN, JEREMY BRUCE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 11/14/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING SMITH, DESIREE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 07/07/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT SMITH, JAMES DAVID

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 09/04/1967

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CHILD ENDANGERMENT SOSEBEE, BRYAN K

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 09/06/1968

Arresting Agency: TWRA Game/Fish



Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2024

Charge(s):

BOATING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

BOAT (VESSEL) IDENTIFICATION NUMBER VIOLATION TRAUB, TYLER AUSTYN

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 01/24/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT TUCKER, JOSEPH RYAN

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 01/16/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT WILSON, HARLEY ANDREW

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 06/11/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2024

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING ZIENER, VALERIE RENEE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 01/15/1980

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



