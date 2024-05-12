Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
Here are the mug shots:
|AXMACHER, DAVID WADE
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 12/10/1964
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BOYZO, WILLIAM DIEGO
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 08/06/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2024
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|BRIDGES, HARRY EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 08/02/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2024
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|BUCKNER, WILBER LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 03/26/1991
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2024
Charge(s):
- HARASSMENT
- SOLICITATION OF A MINOR
- POSSESSION OFFOR RESALE
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|
|BURWICK, ARTHUR HAYES
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 05/27/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2024
Charge(s):
|
|COATS, JASPER HADEN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 03/03/2001
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2024
Charge(s):
- FELONY EVADING ARREST
- FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- POSSESSION OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF A FEL
- DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
- DRIVING WITHOUT PROPER ENDORSEMENT
- SPEEDING
|
|DAVIS, MONICKA SHONTA
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 11/05/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|DAVIS, TYLER JAMAL
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 08/02/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTOLLED SU
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|DILLARD, JOHNNY EARL
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 07/21/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|IGLESIAS ESCALERA, KEVIN J
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 01/23/2002
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER
|
|JOHNSON-WILEY, KISHON ELISHA
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 07/21/2000
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|JORDAN, ASKIA TERNAE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 09/25/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
|
|KILGORE, JOHN ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 12/24/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2024
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|MARTINEZ, ELIAS
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 11/02/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2024
Charge(s):
|
|MOORE, GAGE ROGAN
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 04/18/2006
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2024
Charge(s):
- UNL. POSSESSION OF HANDGUN BY JUVENILE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|MOORER, ROLAND EARL
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 01/08/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- BURGLARY
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|PEREZ CHAVEZ, FRANCISCO ESTEBAN
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 04/02/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|RAY, SAMAIYAH MARIA
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 07/24/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
- BURGLARY
- POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
|
|RIPLEY FERNANDEZ, YOHEIRY VICTORIA
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 05/31/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2024
Charge(s):
|
|SHELBY, DANIEL JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 06/08/1993
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2024
Charge(s):
|
|SLOWMAN, JEREMY BRUCE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 11/14/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2024
Charge(s):
|
|SMITH, DESIREE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 07/07/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2024
Charge(s):
|
|SMITH, JAMES DAVID
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 09/04/1967
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- CHILD ENDANGERMENT
|
|SOSEBEE, BRYAN K
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 09/06/1968
Arresting Agency: TWRA Game/Fish
Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2024
Charge(s):
- BOATING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- BOAT (VESSEL) IDENTIFICATION NUMBER VIOLATION
|
|TRAUB, TYLER AUSTYN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 01/24/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|
|TUCKER, JOSEPH RYAN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 01/16/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2024
Charge(s):
|
|WILSON, HARLEY ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 06/11/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2024
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
|
|ZIENER, VALERIE RENEE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 01/15/1980
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 05/11/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|