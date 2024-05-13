Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

Latest Headlines

  • Monday, May 13, 2024

Latest Headlines
Gas Prices Fall 18.7 Cents In Chattanooga
  • Breaking News
  • 5/13/2024
  • Breaking News
  • 5/13/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 5/13/2024
Cleveland Rebounds To Claim 4A Sectional Berth
  • Prep Sports
  • 5/12/2024
#1 Vols Drop 3rd Game Of Series At Vanderbilt
  • Sports
  • 5/12/2024
Bradley Central Wins 3-4A Title In Extra-Inning Affair
  • Prep Sports
  • 5/12/2024
Breaking News
  • 5/13/2024

We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 5/13/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BEARD, RONNIE 6220 SHALLOWFORD RD UNIT 135 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 60 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD BURGLARY ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 5/12/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AXMACHER, DAVID WADE 4588 US 127 SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373777418 Age at Arrest: 59 years old Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff Booked for Previous ... more

Breaking News
City's Newest Park Could Be At Scenic Ryall Springs In East Brainerd
  • 5/11/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 5/11/2024
Former County Schools Transportation Director Facing Criminal Charges
  • 5/10/2024
Detective Says Cleaners Found Large Amounts Of Blood At Apartment Where Jasmine Pace Was Allegedly Murdered
  • 5/10/2024
School Board Postpones Budget Vote Until June 20
  • 5/10/2024
Opinion
We Love You, Mother
  • 5/10/2024
Mark Caldwell: Profiles of Valor: Roddie Edmonds
  • 5/10/2024
I-24 Height Check
  • 5/11/2024
Stand Against Proposed Soddy Daisy Tax Increase
  • 5/11/2024
Radical Thugs And Misguided Students
  • 5/11/2024
Sports
The Elite 18: Cleveland Country Club Voted Area’s Best No. 10 Hole
  • 5/12/2024
Mocs Draw 15 Seeded Florida State In NCAA Softball Regionals; Lady Vols Get #3 National Seed
  • 5/12/2024
Golf Notebook: 2 Golfers With Local Connections Advance To Final U.S. Open Qualifier
  • 5/12/2024
Chattanooga Men Tie Off Monday In NCAA Rancho Santa Fe Regionals
  • 5/12/2024
#1 Vols Drop 3rd Game Of Series At Vanderbilt
  • 5/12/2024
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Linking Arms Across Tennessee
  • 5/13/2024
Nooga Splash Floating Aqua Park Opens May 18 At Chester Frost Beach
  • 5/11/2024
Portrait Unveiled Of City Judge Russell Bean
  • 5/10/2024
New Hamilton County Marriage Licenses
  • 5/13/2024
PHOTOS: Annual Strawberry Festival Held At Dayton
  • 5/12/2024
Entertainment
7 Area Schools Gather To Celebrate Their Musical Productions At 1st Annual Jewel Awards Saturday
  • 5/9/2024
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 5/9/2024
Best of Grizzard - New York City
  • 5/10/2024
Local Tambourinist Dixon Blake Callahan Joins The Rolling Stones
  • 5/8/2024
Best Of Grizzard - Baseball Attendance
  • 5/7/2024
Opinion
We Love You, Mother
  • 5/10/2024
Mark Caldwell: Profiles of Valor: Roddie Edmonds
  • 5/10/2024
I-24 Height Check
  • 5/11/2024
Dining
UT Extension Hosts Canning And Freezing Classes In June And July
  • 5/8/2024
Nic & Norman's Expanding Its Footprint At The Choo Choo
  • 5/3/2024
Chattanooga Burger Week Crowns Winner Of The Best Burger Of Burger Week
  • 4/25/2024
Business/Government
CBL Properties Has Strong Result For 1st Quarter
  • 5/10/2024
4 Local Companies Awarded National Youth Apprenticeship Funding To Expand Opportunities
  • 5/9/2024
Fugitive Apprehended Only To Be Released Due To Jail Being Full - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 5/10/2024
Real Estate
Micro-Home Community Is Planned In Eastdale
  • 5/10/2024
Real Estate Transfers For May 2-8
  • 5/9/2024
Habitat's Women Build Brunch Raises $120,000
  • 5/9/2024
Student Scene
HCSO Hosts Inaugural DARE Program Graduation At Loftis Middle School
  • 5/10/2024
EPB ArtSpark Goes To School Highlights Student Creativity And Beautifies Chattanooga
  • 5/9/2024
Public Education Foundation’s STEM Teaching Fellows Demonstrate Excellence In Future Focused Education Practices
  • 5/9/2024
Living Well
East Ridge To Host Walk-A-Thon Celebrating National Senior Fitness Day
  • 5/10/2024
Erlanger Heart And Lung Earns Elite 3-Star Rating from The Society Of Thoracic Surgeons
  • 5/10/2024
1000s To Be Fed Thanks To Local Scouts Efforts
  • 5/10/2024
Memories
Properties Considered For The National Register Of Historic Places At State Review Board Meeting
  • 5/8/2024
Grave Marking Of Private Joseph Holt, War Of 1812 Patriot Held In Haley, Tn.
  • 5/1/2024
Historian Tyler Boyd To Speak On Old-Time Politics In Polk County
  • 5/1/2024
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Fox Squirrel Stew
  • 5/4/2024
Lake Sturgeon Release Links Tennessee With Wisconsin's Wolf River
  • 5/2/2024
Open House At Fall Creek Falls Will Address Restoration Plans
  • 5/2/2024
Travel
Barcelona, Spain Is Uniquely Beautiful
  • 5/4/2024
Tennessee State Parks, TWRA Partner With American Canoe Association For Kayaking 101 Instruction To Kick Off National Safe Boating Week
  • 4/30/2024
Tennessee Aquarium Named Country’s Best Aquarium In Newsweek Readers’ Choice Poll
  • 4/29/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: Finding Ourselves Stuck In God's Waiting Room
  • 5/9/2024
Trek Thru Truth Emerging Children’s Museum Announces New Marketing, Grant Efforts
  • 5/8/2024
St. Francis Of Assisi Episcopal Church Hosts Annual Barbecue On June 2
  • 5/8/2024
Obituaries
James Oliver Holder
  • 5/11/2024
Ronnie Suttles
  • 5/11/2024
Hope E. Stricker
  • 5/10/2024