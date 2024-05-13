Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BEARD, RONNIE
6220 SHALLOWFORD RD UNIT 135 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
BREEDLOVE, BRANDON WADE
1003 LANGE E CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER CO GA)
BROWN, WILLIAM ERIC
6414 OOLTEWAH GEORGETOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37363
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BRYANT, RICARDO DAQUAN
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BURNETT, GREGG DON
7337 COURAGE WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CARDONA, DIONISIO
2200 DUNCAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CRUZ, LEONEL
2102 CURTIS ST CLEVELAND, 37373
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DUUS, NICOLE A
6574 EAST BRAINARD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARBORING OR HIDING A RUNAWAY CHILD
ELDER, HERBERT
730 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
GONZALES, JEMIMALOVE AGO
727 E 11TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
GREEN, JEREMY RAYSHAWN
711 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374112803
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
HALE, EMMA RHIANNA
2412 WEST WIND DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HAYDEN, PAUL LEON
2634 ACUFF STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
HOWARD, JARQUES LADELL
22 STARVIEW LANE APT 417 CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SIMPLE POSSESSION
JACKSON, TONY LAMAR
7824 BASSWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374162403
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
JONES, REX ALAN
2157 VINEWOOD DRIVE DALTON, 30720
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MASSINGILL, MICHAEL JERMAINE
1617 OCOEE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE**MUST APPEAR
MCCLAIN, CORNELIUS DEREK
739 EAST HENDERSON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MARIJUANA)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MORALES PEREZ, ALIDA GLENDY
DOES NOT KNOW CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROAD
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
MOTON, JAQUAN
2226 25TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
PEREZ HERNANDEZ, JONATAN PAUL
TRENTON,
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
ROBINSON, COURTNEY
1404 EBENEZER RD HOMELESS KNOXVILLE, 37922
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
SIMMS, COURTNEY LAMONT
7905 HANCOCK RD CHATTANOOGA, 374162606
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
SMITH, ANTIONE DEVON
2108 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374041405
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VELASQUEZ PEREZ, CARLOS ANGEL
217 SWEETLAND DR RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
WARD, TIFFANY MARIE
2498 CARROLL AVE SE CLEVELAND, 373230727
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
Here are the mug shots:
|HANNAN, DUSTIN MAURICE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 07/23/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
|
|WILLIAMS, GREGORY LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 10/03/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/12/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RESISTING ARREST)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
|