Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Monday, May 13, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BEARD, RONNIE 
6220 SHALLOWFORD RD UNIT 135 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY

BREEDLOVE, BRANDON WADE 
1003 LANGE E CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER CO GA)

BROWN, WILLIAM ERIC 
6414 OOLTEWAH GEORGETOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BRYANT, RICARDO DAQUAN 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BURNETT, GREGG DON 
7337 COURAGE WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CARDONA, DIONISIO 
2200 DUNCAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

CRUZ, LEONEL 
2102 CURTIS ST CLEVELAND, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DUUS, NICOLE A 
6574 EAST BRAINARD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARBORING OR HIDING A RUNAWAY CHILD

ELDER, HERBERT 
730 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

GONZALES, JEMIMALOVE AGO 
727 E 11TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

GREEN, JEREMY RAYSHAWN 
711 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374112803 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

HALE, EMMA RHIANNA 
2412 WEST WIND DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HAYDEN, PAUL LEON 
2634 ACUFF STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT

HOWARD, JARQUES LADELL 
22 STARVIEW LANE APT 417 CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SIMPLE POSSESSION

JACKSON, TONY LAMAR 
7824 BASSWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374162403 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

JONES, REX ALAN 
2157 VINEWOOD DRIVE DALTON, 30720 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MASSINGILL, MICHAEL JERMAINE 
1617 OCOEE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE**MUST APPEAR

MCCLAIN, CORNELIUS DEREK 
739 EAST HENDERSON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MARIJUANA)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MORALES PEREZ, ALIDA GLENDY 
DOES NOT KNOW CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROAD
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

MOTON, JAQUAN 
2226 25TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

PEREZ HERNANDEZ, JONATAN PAUL 
TRENTON, 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

ROBINSON, COURTNEY 
1404 EBENEZER RD HOMELESS KNOXVILLE, 37922 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

SIMMS, COURTNEY LAMONT 
7905 HANCOCK RD CHATTANOOGA, 374162606 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

SMITH, ANTIONE DEVON 
2108 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374041405 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VELASQUEZ PEREZ, CARLOS ANGEL 
217 SWEETLAND DR RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

WARD, TIFFANY MARIE 
2498 CARROLL AVE SE CLEVELAND, 373230727 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

Here are the mug shots:

