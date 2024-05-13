Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BEARD, RONNIE

6220 SHALLOWFORD RD UNIT 135 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 60 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

BURGLARY



BREEDLOVE, BRANDON WADE

1003 LANGE E CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER CO GA)



BROWN, WILLIAM ERIC

6414 OOLTEWAH GEORGETOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37363

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BRYANT, RICARDO DAQUAN

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIABURNETT, GREGG DON7337 COURAGE WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffASSAULTDOMESTIC ASSAULTCARDONA, DIONISIO2200 DUNCAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)DOMESTIC ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFPUBLIC INTOXICATIONCRUZ, LEONEL2102 CURTIS ST CLEVELAND, 37373Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)DUUS, NICOLE A6574 EAST BRAINARD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffHARBORING OR HIDING A RUNAWAY CHILDELDER, HERBERT730 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffAGGRAVATED ASSAULTGONZALES, JEMIMALOVE AGO727 E 11TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFGREEN, JEREMY RAYSHAWN711 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374112803Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFINTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLSVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFHALE, EMMA RHIANNA2412 WEST WIND DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAHAYDEN, PAUL LEON2634 ACUFF STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffASSAULTHOWARD, JARQUES LADELL22 STARVIEW LANE APT 417 CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCESIMPLE POSSESSIONJACKSON, TONY LAMAR7824 BASSWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374162403Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTFALSE IMPRISONMENTINTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLSJONES, REX ALAN2157 VINEWOOD DRIVE DALTON, 30720Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPUBLIC INTOXICATIONMASSINGILL, MICHAEL JERMAINE1617 OCOEE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE**MUST APPEARMCCLAIN, CORNELIUS DEREK739 EAST HENDERSON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MARIJUANA)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMORALES PEREZ, ALIDA GLENDYDOES NOT KNOW CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROADDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEMOTON, JAQUAN2226 25TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFPEREZ HERNANDEZ, JONATAN PAULTRENTON,Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEEVADING ARRESTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTOPEN CONTAINER LAWDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYROBINSON, COURTNEY1404 EBENEZER RD HOMELESS KNOXVILLE, 37922Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTSIMMS, COURTNEY LAMONT7905 HANCOCK RD CHATTANOOGA, 374162606Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALESMITH, ANTIONE DEVON2108 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374041405Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTVELASQUEZ PEREZ, CARLOS ANGEL217 SWEETLAND DR RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeOPEN CONTAINER LAWDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEWARD, TIFFANY MARIE2498 CARROLL AVE SE CLEVELAND, 373230727Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTY

Here are the mug shots: