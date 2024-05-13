Red Bank Firefighter Arrested After Attack On Wife And Her Parents

A Red Bank firefighter has been arrested after the Sheriff's Office said he attacked his wife and her parents.

Tyler Austyn Traub, 29, was charged with reckless endangerment and three counts of aggravated assault.

Deputies responded on Saturday night to 10533 Hunter Trace Dr. on a domestic disorder. A woman had told a dispatcher that her husband came home drunk and choked her.

She said she was trying to get a gun away from her husband. The dispatcher then heard what sounded like two shots being fired.

As deputies got out of their car, they heard cries of "Help me. Hurry!"

They ran to what appeared to be a group of people on the ground fighting. Deputies took Traub into custody after others at the scene said he was on the ground trying to get a gun. A gun was located that appeared to be covered in blood. It was found just a few feet from where the fight took place.

His wife said they had been having issues with their marriage for about a year. She said they had been arguing about text messages that night. She said Traub went to his side job mowing yards, then he later called and said he hated her and he was not coming home that night.

She said she feared for her safety so she began calling around to try to find him. She said his parents did not know where he was.

The wife said Traub showed up about 20 minutes after midnight. She said when he began coming up the steps to the front door, she opened it and told him to leave. She said he eventually was able to kick in the basement door.

She said he went to their dresser and began to try to put together his pistol. She said he shoved her into a window after she tried to get the gun from him. She said he then began choking her, almost causing her to black out. She said she got on all fours and was able to call her mother, saying, "Help."

The wife said her parents arrived, and her father began walking up the steps while armed with a gun. Traub then punched the father in the face, knocking him onto the sidewalk. She said Traub then jumped on her father and began strangling him. She said the father then pulled the gun from his pocket and fired two shots in the air.

She said as the two men struggled for the gun, she and her mother jumped on the two, trying to stop the fight. Deputies then arrived.

The couple's young son slept through the entire incident, it was stated.