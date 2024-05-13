Latest Headlines

Red Bank Woman, 20, Charged With Attempted Murder Of Her Father

  Monday, May 13, 2024
Ava Castings
Ava Castings

A 20-year-old Red Bank woman has been charged with the attempted murder of her father.

Ava H. Castings, of Lullwater Road, was taken into custody by Red Bank Police after the incident on Thursday.

The father said his daughter became upset with him when he would not tell him where her child was.

He said they argued, then she picked up a knife and stabbed him in the upper right chest.  

The father told a detective he believed his daughter was trying to kill him, saying the knife could have gone into his heart or lungs.

 

A 20-year-old Red Bank woman has been charged with the attempted murder of her father. Ava H. Castings, of Lullwater Road, was taken into custody by Red Bank Police after the incident on Thursday. ... more

We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there ... more

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BEARD, RONNIE 6220 SHALLOWFORD RD UNIT 135 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 60 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD BURGLARY ... more

