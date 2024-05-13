Red Bank Woman, 20, Charged With Attempted Murder Of Her Father

A 20-year-old Red Bank woman has been charged with the attempted murder of her father.

Ava H. Castings, of Lullwater Road, was taken into custody by Red Bank Police after the incident on Thursday.

The father said his daughter became upset with him when he would not tell him where her child was.

He said they argued, then she picked up a knife and stabbed him in the upper right chest.

The father told a detective he believed his daughter was trying to kill him, saying the knife could have gone into his heart or lungs.