East Ridge To Get By Without Tax Increase: Border Region Firms To Get $5,557,478 In Incentive Payments

East Ridge City Manager Scott Miller presented a proposed 2024-2025 budget to the city council that will keep the property tax rate at $1.25 per every $100 of assessed value. Total revenues of $27,265,597 are anticipated for the general fund. Of that $7,157,579 will come from property taxes, which makes up 26 percent of the total amount, and $8,597,000 is expected to come from the Border Region state sales tax. The value of property in the city increased 3.8 percent this year.

The city plans to make incentive payments of $5,557,478 to businesses to encourage them to locate in the city during this year.

The city has nine separate funds but the majority of services provided to residents come from the general fund, said Mr. Miller. From the general fund, total expenditures are planned to be $26,091,960. Capital improvements include constructing a $6 million multi-use pavilion, $1,440,000 for enhancements to Camp Jordan Park, $4,500,000 to extend North Mack Smith Road into the Red Wolf stadium development, $937,976 for paving throughout the city and $400,000 for upgrading various city buildings. The city will also buy six police cruisers, a used fire truck, two mowers and a gator.

Police will each get a salary increase of $3,000 to help East Ridge become competitive because it is currently last on the list of what other cities in Hamilton County pay officers.

The new animal shelter is moving along as expected, said the city manager. The roof is now on and electrical, plumbing and HVAC systems are being installed. There will be another couple months of work before it can open, he said. The council approved spending up to $40,000 for supplies, equipment and appliances such as a washer and dryer, dishwasher, freezer and furniture for the shelter so they will be available once it is time to open.

Nothing from the old shelter will be moved except records and files that may not be stored electronically. The council accepted a grant from the Bissell Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelter grant program. It will allow the present shelter to offer free adoptions to the general public through May15 and during a special adoption event held last Saturday. On those days, the grant will reimburse the city for adoption costs.

The lowest bid for building a multi-use mountain bike and pedestrian trail at Camp Jordan was approved for the amount of $18,500. It has been designed to withstand the flooded conditions that are common to that area of the park, and will have a natural surface and no bridges or overpasses. Shawnna Skiles, director of parks and rec, said that the engineering firm has checked the area to make sure there are no endangered plants or species there.

The East Ridge Optimist Club will hold its annual fishing rodeo for children on June 8 from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. The club will supply all the supplies and food for the day, and the city will waive any fees normally associated with using the facility for an event.

The council also approved a bid for a new HVAC at city hall for $36,742 and to use HHM, CPA for auditing services for 2023-2024.

East Ridge conducts an annual clean-up of Spring Creek. This year the city will get help from the American Water Charitable Foundation Water and Environment grant that will provide $2,000 toward any expenditures associated with the event. The city is partnering with the non-profit, WaterWays for the 2024 Tennessee River Rescue project.

The East Ridge Public Works Department will again provide mowing services at the I-75 Exit 1 Interchange during 2024-2025. It costs the city more than the $9,800 that TDOT will pay, but City Manager Miller said the city tries to make it attractive for people entering East Ridge and the Chattanooga area.