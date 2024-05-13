Latest Headlines

East Ridge To Get By Without Tax Increase: Border Region Firms To Get $5,557,478 In Incentive Payments

  • Monday, May 13, 2024
  • Gail Perry

East Ridge City Manager Scott Miller presented a proposed 2024-2025 budget to the city council that will keep the property tax rate at $1.25 per every $100 of assessed value. Total revenues of $27,265,597 are anticipated for the general fund. Of that $7,157,579 will come from property taxes, which makes up 26 percent of the total amount, and $8,597,000 is expected to come from the Border Region state sales tax. The value of property in the city increased 3.8 percent this year.

The city plans to make incentive payments of $5,557,478 to businesses to encourage them to locate in the city during this year.

The city has nine separate funds but the majority of services provided to residents come from the general fund, said Mr. Miller. From the general fund, total expenditures are planned to be $26,091,960. Capital improvements include constructing a $6 million multi-use pavilion, $1,440,000 for enhancements to Camp Jordan Park, $4,500,000 to extend North Mack Smith Road into the Red Wolf stadium development, $937,976 for paving throughout the city and $400,000 for  upgrading various city buildings. The city will also buy six police cruisers, a used fire truck, two mowers and a gator.

Police will each get a salary increase of $3,000 to help East Ridge become competitive because it is currently last on the list of what other cities in Hamilton County pay officers.

The new animal shelter is moving along as expected, said the city manager. The roof is now on and electrical, plumbing and HVAC systems are being installed. There will be another couple months of work before it can open, he said. The council approved spending up to $40,000 for supplies, equipment and appliances such as a washer and dryer, dishwasher, freezer and furniture for the shelter so they will be available once it is time to open.

Nothing from the old shelter will be moved except records and files that may not be stored electronically. The council accepted a grant from the Bissell Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelter grant program. It will allow the present shelter to offer free adoptions to the general public through May15 and during a special adoption event held last Saturday. On those days, the grant will reimburse the city for adoption costs.

The lowest bid for building a multi-use mountain bike and pedestrian trail at Camp Jordan was approved for the amount of $18,500. It has been designed to withstand the flooded conditions that are common to that area of the park, and will have a natural surface and no bridges or overpasses. Shawnna Skiles, director of parks and rec, said that the engineering firm has checked the area to make sure there are no endangered plants or species there.

The East Ridge Optimist Club will hold its annual fishing rodeo for children on June 8 from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. The club will supply all the supplies and food for the day, and the city will waive any fees normally associated with using the facility for an event.

The council also approved a bid for a new HVAC at city hall for $36,742 and to use HHM, CPA for auditing services for 2023-2024.

East Ridge conducts an annual clean-up of Spring Creek. This year the city will get help from the American Water Charitable Foundation Water and Environment grant that will provide $2,000 toward any expenditures associated with the event. The city is partnering with the non-profit, WaterWays for the 2024 Tennessee River Rescue project.

The East Ridge Public Works Department will again provide mowing services at the I-75 Exit 1 Interchange during 2024-2025. It costs the city more than the $9,800 that TDOT will pay, but City Manager Miller said the city tries to make it attractive for people entering East Ridge and the Chattanooga area.

Latest Headlines
Highway 111 North Closed Near Lewis Chapel Road Sinkhole
  • Breaking News
  • 5/13/2024
1 Shot On Freida Lane; Suspect In Custody
  • Breaking News
  • 5/13/2024
East Ridge To Get By Without Tax Increase: Border Region Firms To Get $5,557,478 In Incentive Payments
  • Breaking News
  • 5/13/2024
Tyler Callihan Named Player Of The Week
Tyler Callihan Named Player Of The Week
  • Sports
  • 5/13/2024
Lookouts Falter In Extra Innings With Smokies
  • Sports
  • 5/13/2024
Red Bank Woman, 20, Charged With Attempted Murder Of Her Father
Red Bank Woman, 20, Charged With Attempted Murder Of Her Father
  • Breaking News
  • 5/13/2024
Breaking News
East Ridge To Get By Without Tax Increase: Border Region Firms To Get $5,557,478 In Incentive Payments
  • 5/13/2024

East Ridge City Manager Scott Miller presented a proposed 2024-2025 budget to the city council that will keep the property tax rate at $1.25 per every $100 of assessed value. Total revenues of ... more

Red Bank Woman, 20, Charged With Attempted Murder Of Her Father
Red Bank Woman, 20, Charged With Attempted Murder Of Her Father
  • 5/13/2024

A 20-year-old Red Bank woman has been charged with the attempted murder of her father. Ava H. Castings, of Lullwater Road, was taken into custody by Red Bank Police after the incident on Thursday. ... more

Gas Prices Fall 18.7 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 5/13/2024

Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have fallen 18.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.09 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga. ... more

Breaking News
Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News
  • 5/13/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 5/13/2024
Family Seeks Answers On What Happened To 20-Year-Old At The Jail That Left Him Brain Dead
Family Seeks Answers On What Happened To 20-Year-Old At The Jail That Left Him Brain Dead
  • 5/12/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 5/12/2024
City's Newest Park Could Be At Scenic Ryall Springs In East Brainerd
  • 5/11/2024
Opinion
We Love You, Mother
  • 5/10/2024
Jerry Summers: 3 Media Circus Trials
Jerry Summers: 3 Media Circus Trials
  • 5/10/2024
Retention Decision Looms For Some Students
  • 5/13/2024
I-24 Height Check
  • 5/11/2024
Stand Against Proposed Soddy Daisy Tax Increase
  • 5/11/2024
Sports
The Elite 18: Cleveland Country Club Voted Area’s Best No. 10 Hole
The Elite 18: Cleveland Country Club Voted Area’s Best No. 10 Hole
  • 5/12/2024
Mocs Draw 15 Seeded Florida State In NCAA Softball Regionals; Lady Vols Get #3 National Seed
  • 5/12/2024
Lookouts Falter In Extra Innings With Smokies
  • 5/13/2024
Golf Notebook: 2 Golfers With Local Connections Advance To Final U.S. Open Qualifier
Golf Notebook: 2 Golfers With Local Connections Advance To Final U.S. Open Qualifier
  • 5/12/2024
Tyler Callihan Named Player Of The Week
Tyler Callihan Named Player Of The Week
  • 5/13/2024
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Linking Arms Across Tennessee
Life With Ferris: Linking Arms Across Tennessee
  • 5/13/2024
Clay & Stone Art Demonstrations At Area 61 Gallery Set For May 18
Clay & Stone Art Demonstrations At Area 61 Gallery Set For May 18
  • 5/13/2024
Jerry Summers: War Ration Book No. 2
Jerry Summers: War Ration Book No. 2
  • 5/13/2024
Fish & Sips Craft Beer Event At The Tennessee Aquarium Set For June 22
Fish & Sips Craft Beer Event At The Tennessee Aquarium Set For June 22
  • 5/13/2024
New Hamilton County Marriage Licenses
  • 5/13/2024
Entertainment
A Tribute To Patsy Cline Concert Is Friday
A Tribute To Patsy Cline Concert Is Friday
  • 5/13/2024
7 Area Schools Gather To Celebrate Their Musical Productions At 1st Annual Jewel Awards Saturday
  • 5/9/2024
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 5/9/2024
Best of Grizzard - New York City
Best of Grizzard - New York City
  • 5/10/2024
Local Tambourinist Dixon Blake Callahan Joins The Rolling Stones
  • 5/8/2024
Opinion
We Love You, Mother
  • 5/10/2024
Jerry Summers: 3 Media Circus Trials
Jerry Summers: 3 Media Circus Trials
  • 5/10/2024
Retention Decision Looms For Some Students
  • 5/13/2024
Dining
UT Extension Hosts Canning And Freezing Classes In June And July
UT Extension Hosts Canning And Freezing Classes In June And July
  • 5/8/2024
Nic & Norman's Expanding Its Footprint At The Choo Choo
  • 5/3/2024
Chattanooga Burger Week Crowns Winner Of The Best Burger Of Burger Week
Chattanooga Burger Week Crowns Winner Of The Best Burger Of Burger Week
  • 4/25/2024
Business/Government
Tracy Haney And Kelly Still Join FirstBank
  • 5/13/2024
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews Jacinda Woodward
  • 5/13/2024
Fugitive Apprehended After Parking In Handicapped Spot - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 5/13/2024
Real Estate
35-Lot Planned Unit Development Across From Hiawatha Estates Gets Planning Commission OK
  • 5/13/2024
Habitat Has Groundbreaking On Second United Way Home
Habitat Has Groundbreaking On Second United Way Home
  • 5/13/2024
Micro-Home Community Is Planned In Eastdale
Micro-Home Community Is Planned In Eastdale
  • 5/10/2024
Student Scene
UTC’s School Of Nursing Announces $500,000 Grant For Mental Health From Unum Group
UTC’s School Of Nursing Announces $500,000 Grant For Mental Health From Unum Group
  • 5/13/2024
Baylor Annual Science And Engineering Symposium Showcases Research
Baylor Annual Science And Engineering Symposium Showcases Research
  • 5/13/2024
UTC Podcast Lab’s “Tennessee Valley Crossroads” To Debut On WUTC-FM
UTC Podcast Lab’s “Tennessee Valley Crossroads” To Debut On WUTC-FM
  • 5/13/2024
Living Well
Caroline F. Burris Named Chief Executive Officer Of Parkridge East Hospital
Caroline F. Burris Named Chief Executive Officer Of Parkridge East Hospital
  • 5/13/2024
Bradley Wellness Center To Host Free Speech, Hearing Screening
  • 5/13/2024
East Ridge To Host Walk-A-Thon Celebrating National Senior Fitness Day
  • 5/10/2024
Memories
Properties Considered For The National Register Of Historic Places At State Review Board Meeting
  • 5/8/2024
Grave Marking Of Private Joseph Holt, War Of 1812 Patriot Held In Haley, Tn.
Grave Marking Of Private Joseph Holt, War Of 1812 Patriot Held In Haley, Tn.
  • 5/1/2024
Historian Tyler Boyd To Speak On Old-Time Politics In Polk County
Historian Tyler Boyd To Speak On Old-Time Politics In Polk County
  • 5/1/2024
Outdoors
McKee Foods Announces Partnership With Trust For Public Land
McKee Foods Announces Partnership With Trust For Public Land
  • 5/13/2024
TWRA Announces Availability Of Clean Stream Grants
  • 5/6/2024
TWRA Hosts 2 Boating Classes
  • 5/5/2024
Travel
8 Great Things To Do In St. Augustine With Your Pup
8 Great Things To Do In St. Augustine With Your Pup
  • 5/13/2024
Barcelona, Spain Is Uniquely Beautiful
Barcelona, Spain Is Uniquely Beautiful
  • 5/4/2024
Tennessee State Parks, TWRA Partner With American Canoe Association For Kayaking 101 Instruction To Kick Off National Safe Boating Week
Tennessee State Parks, TWRA Partner With American Canoe Association For Kayaking 101 Instruction To Kick Off National Safe Boating Week
  • 4/30/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: Decision-Making And The Will Of God
Bob Tamasy: Decision-Making And The Will Of God
  • 5/13/2024
AMBC Youth Day Celebration Sunday Is May 19
  • 5/13/2024
St. Francis Of Assisi Episcopal Church Hosts Annual Barbecue On June 2
  • 5/8/2024
Obituaries
Willie R. Barksdale
Willie R. Barksdale
  • 5/13/2024
Janice Heiss Francisco
Janice Heiss Francisco
  • 5/13/2024
Linda Wilson Kapperman
Linda Wilson Kapperman
  • 5/13/2024