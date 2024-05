One person was shot in an incident Monday afternoon on Freida Lane.

At approximately 2:30 p.m., Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the 8700 block of Freida Lane for the report of a person shot.

Upon arrival, deputies located one victim who was assessed at the scene and transported by Hamilton County EMS to a local medical facility. The extent of the victim’s injuries is not known at this time.



One suspect was taken into custody at the scene.