Shooting Victim On Freida Lane Monday Was Shot By His Grandson

Tyler Brigham, 24, was charged in the shooting of his grandfather in an incident Monday afternoon on Freida Lane.

At approximately 2:30 p.m., Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the 8700 block of Freida Lane for the report of a person shot.

Upon arriving on scene, deputies were notified by a neighbor that she had observed a suspicious white male enter her neighbor’s vehicle and appeared to steal something just prior to walking over to attempt to enter her own personal vehicle. The suspect then fled to the back of her house.



While deputies were speaking to the neighbor, dispatch requested them to respond to a nearby address near the 8600 block Freida Lane where HCEMS and Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department personnel were actively providing aid to a gunshot victim.



Deputies would then be advised by the shooting victim that the suspect was his grandson, Brigham.

After a quick search by deputies, Brigham was located in the neighborhood nearby and taken into custody. A firearm was located on his person, however it was later established by the investigation that the firearm was not the same one used in the shooting. The firearm was found to have been stolen from a nearby vehicle.

The investigation would further reveal the weapon used in the shooting was located under a porch at a nearby residence and recovered.



Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Investigative Services has charged Brigham with attempted first degree murder, theft of property, aggravated burglary, especially aggravated burglary, aggravated assault – domestic, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, destruction of evidence, burglary of auto and theft of property.

