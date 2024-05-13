Highway 111 North Closed Near Lewis Chapel Road Sinkhole

Tennessee Department of Transportation maintenance crews have closed Highway 111 North near Lewis Chapel Road due to a pipe failure that caused a circular shaped depression in the roadway.

Officials said this will be a short-term closure while TDOT crews work to repair and reopen the roadway (right shoulder) to carry one lane of traffic by the end of the week.

Until those efforts are completed, drivers will detour the area using the SR 111 Flat Top Mountain exit, travel north on SR 304 (Jones Gap Road), turn left onto SR 305 (Lewis Chapel Road), then turn right returning to SR 111 North. Signage is posted directing drivers around the closure. Work is ongoing to address the pipe failure and closure of the SR 111 North mainline.

Drivers are encouraged to use extreme caution in this area and consider an alternate route. This work is weather permitting. Should inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances delay the work, it will be rescheduled to take place at a later date. Follow us on social media for the latest updates on road closures in your area.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any landline or cellular phone for travel information.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.