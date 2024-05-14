Latest Headlines

  • Tuesday, May 14, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ABERNATHY, KRYSTAL NICOLE 
2300 WILSON ST APT 6D CHATTANOOGA, 374063233 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ADAMS, JOSEPH RICHARDSON 
HOMELESS ROME, 30161 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

BEAMAN, JAYLON MALIK 
1805 Bennington Dr Chattanooga, 374062700 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

BUTCHEE, KIMBERLY MICHELLE 
555 NORTH WILLOW CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

CAIN, RONALD LEMONT 
4008 BLANCHARD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COLEMAN, ELIJAH JADARIUS 
7637 AUSTIN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
KIDNAPPING
KIDNAPPING
THEFT OF PROPERTY

COSBY, TIMOTHY WAYNE 
5700 ROPER ST P9 CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DAVIS, RANDI 
42 MILLSAP ROAD LAFAYETTE, 30728 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DILLARD, DANIELLE NICOLE 
7000 BARLEY DR HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: 
THEFT OF PROPERTY

EUBANKS, AMARYA CHANTYL 
756 GREEN POND RD SODDY DAISY, 373793917 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST

FITCH, LAMARCUS J 
1677 JED LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GIPSON, VINCENT 
3303 KATHLEEN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: 
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

GOMEZ, ELFIDO NOLASCO 
621 MEMORIAL DR RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DUI - 2ND OFFENSE

HILLARD, ADAM SETH 
371 ROASTER RD UNION GROVE, 35175 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HOBBS, STANLEY TOLBERT 
42 CORIANDER TER MIDDLEBURG, 32068 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JONES, TAEJANAE J 
6302 TALLADEGA AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

KREGER, SAMUEL AUSTIN 
1315 E 36TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

LOWRANCE, CHARLOTTE DIANA 
727 EAST 11TH STREET HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

MACKEY, JAMES ERIC 
202 MARPER AVENUE ROME, 30161 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

MCKINLEY WILSON, NICHOLAS CAIN 
394 WOODS ROAD TUNNEL HILL, 30755 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

MIKEL, TINA LOUISE 
HOMELESS CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MORGAN, ADRIAN LEBRON 
2628 GLENWOOD PKWY, APT 4 CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

NASH, HAVEN NICHOLE 
510 CENTRAL DR, APT 204 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

NUNLEY, KAREN DENISE 
11300 APISON PIKE APISON, 37302 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: 
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

POTTS, ALISHA M 
7403 HARPER RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: 
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

RAMSEY, MICHAEL DAVID 
7019 RAMSEYTOWN ROAD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

RODRIGUES, AMANDA JOANNE 
6363 CHAMPION ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS DRIVING

SANDERS, PRYRIKA B 
210 HENDRICKS BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SLATER, THOMAS CHARLES 
3903 SELLS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
FELONY EVADING ARREST
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

SMITH, BRANDON LAMAR 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: 
THEFT OF PROPERTY

TAYLOR, TONY MICHELLE 
4800 LAKE HAVEN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

UPTON, DONOVAN MICHAEL 
158 SIGNAL HILLS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: 
THEFT OF PROPERTY

WALLACE, LANARIAN JAQUAE 
107 GOODSON AVE.APT44 CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

WHITAKER, LATOLYA RENEE 
1316 BRADT ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 374063001 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY OF BUSINESS

WILLARD, JANICE LYNN 
751 RUNYN DRIVE APT 108 CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

WILSON, RACHEL HAVEN 
8701 HIDDEN BRANCES ROAD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

Here are the mug shots:
ABERNATHY, KRYSTAL NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 02/12/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ADAMS, JOSEPH RICHARDSON
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 05/31/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
BUTCHEE, KIMBERLY MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 12/17/2002
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
  • REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
  • TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
CAIN, RONALD LEMONT
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 10/21/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
COLEMAN, ELIJAH JADARIUS
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/23/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • KIDNAPPING
  • KIDNAPPING
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
COSBY, TIMOTHY WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/06/1991
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DAVIS, RANDI
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 08/24/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DILLARD, DANIELLE NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 06/08/1988
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
EUBANKS, AMARYA CHANTYL
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 09/30/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • EVADING ARREST
FITCH, LAMARCUS J
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 04/22/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GIPSON, VINCENT
Age at Arrest: 67
Date of Birth: 11/27/1954
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
HILLARD, ADAM SETH
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 04/29/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HOBBS, STANLEY TOLBERT
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 03/14/1964
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JONES, TAEJANAE J
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 11/23/2005
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
KREGER, SAMUEL AUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 10/25/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
LOWRANCE, CHARLOTTE DIANA
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 02/18/1966
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
MACKEY, JAMES ERIC
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 11/20/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
MCKINLEY WILSON, NICHOLAS CAIN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 02/15/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
MIKEL, TINA LOUISE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 06/24/1972
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MORGAN, ADRIAN LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 11/30/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
  • POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
NASH, HAVEN NICHOLE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 08/24/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
NUNLEY, KAREN DENISE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 04/29/1983
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
POTTS, ALISHA M
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 01/23/1984
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
RAMSEY, MICHAEL DAVID
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 02/09/1961
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SANDERS, PRYRIKA B
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 09/29/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SMITH, BRANDON LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 09/17/1984
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
STONE, BRIAN ALEX
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 03/29/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
TAYLOR, TONY MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 03/05/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
UPTON, DONOVAN MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 01/31/1998
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
WALKER, NIKKIE NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 08/06/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
WALLACE, LANARIAN JAQUAE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 07/06/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
WHITAKER, LATOLYA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 03/11/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY OF BUSINESS
WILLARD, JANICE LYNN
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 09/25/1960
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)





