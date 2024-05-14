Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
Here are the mug shots:
|ABERNATHY, KRYSTAL NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 02/12/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|ADAMS, JOSEPH RICHARDSON
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 05/31/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|
|BUTCHEE, KIMBERLY MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 12/17/2002
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
|
|CAIN, RONALD LEMONT
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 10/21/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|COLEMAN, ELIJAH JADARIUS
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/23/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- KIDNAPPING
- KIDNAPPING
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|COSBY, TIMOTHY WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/06/1991
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2024
Charge(s):
|
|DAVIS, RANDI
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 08/24/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2024
Charge(s):
|
|DILLARD, DANIELLE NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 06/08/1988
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2024
Charge(s):
|
|EUBANKS, AMARYA CHANTYL
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 09/30/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2024
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- EVADING ARREST
|
|FITCH, LAMARCUS J
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 04/22/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GIPSON, VINCENT
Age at Arrest: 67
Date of Birth: 11/27/1954
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|HILLARD, ADAM SETH
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 04/29/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HOBBS, STANLEY TOLBERT
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 03/14/1964
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|JONES, TAEJANAE J
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 11/23/2005
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2024
Charge(s):
|
|KREGER, SAMUEL AUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 10/25/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
|
|LOWRANCE, CHARLOTTE DIANA
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 02/18/1966
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
|
|MACKEY, JAMES ERIC
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 11/20/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|MCKINLEY WILSON, NICHOLAS CAIN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 02/15/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|MIKEL, TINA LOUISE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 06/24/1972
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MORGAN, ADRIAN LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 11/30/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2024
Charge(s):
- SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
- POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|NASH, HAVEN NICHOLE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 08/24/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
|
|NUNLEY, KAREN DENISE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 04/29/1983
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|POTTS, ALISHA M
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 01/23/1984
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|RAMSEY, MICHAEL DAVID
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 02/09/1961
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2024
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|SANDERS, PRYRIKA B
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 09/29/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SMITH, BRANDON LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 09/17/1984
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2024
Charge(s):
|
|STONE, BRIAN ALEX
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 03/29/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2024
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|TAYLOR, TONY MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 03/05/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2024
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|UPTON, DONOVAN MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 01/31/1998
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2024
Charge(s):
|
|WALKER, NIKKIE NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 08/06/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2024
Charge(s):
|
|WALLACE, LANARIAN JAQUAE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 07/06/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2024
Charge(s):
|
|WHITAKER, LATOLYA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 03/11/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2024
Charge(s):
|
|WILLARD, JANICE LYNN
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 09/25/1960
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|