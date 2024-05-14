Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ABERNATHY, KRYSTAL NICOLE

2300 WILSON ST APT 6D CHATTANOOGA, 374063233

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



ADAMS, JOSEPH RICHARDSON

HOMELESS ROME, 30161

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



BEAMAN, JAYLON MALIK

1805 Bennington Dr Chattanooga, 374062700

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)



BUTCHEE, KIMBERLY MICHELLE

555 NORTH WILLOW CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION



CAIN, RONALD LEMONT

4008 BLANCHARD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



COLEMAN, ELIJAH JADARIUS

7637 AUSTIN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

KIDNAPPING

KIDNAPPING

THEFT OF PROPERTY



COSBY, TIMOTHY WAYNE

5700 ROPER ST P9 CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



DAVIS, RANDI

42 MILLSAP ROAD LAFAYETTE, 30728

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



DILLARD, DANIELLE NICOLE

7000 BARLEY DR HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency:

THEFT OF PROPERTY



EUBANKS, AMARYA CHANTYL

756 GREEN POND RD SODDY DAISY, 373793917

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST



FITCH, LAMARCUS J

1677 JED LANE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GIPSON, VINCENT

3303 KATHLEEN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 67 years old

Arresting Agency:

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



GOMEZ, ELFIDO NOLASCO

621 MEMORIAL DR RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DUI - 2ND OFFENSE



HILLARD, ADAM SETH

371 ROASTER RD UNION GROVE, 35175

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HOBBS, STANLEY TOLBERT

42 CORIANDER TER MIDDLEBURG, 32068

Age at Arrest: 60 years old

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



JONES, TAEJANAE J

6302 TALLADEGA AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



KREGER, SAMUEL AUSTIN

1315 E 36TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED BURGLARY



LOWRANCE, CHARLOTTE DIANA

727 EAST 11TH STREET HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR



MACKEY, JAMES ERIC

202 MARPER AVENUE ROME, 30161

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



MCKINLEY WILSON, NICHOLAS CAIN

394 WOODS ROAD TUNNEL HILL, 30755

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



MIKEL, TINA LOUISE

HOMELESS CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MORGAN, ADRIAN LEBRON

2628 GLENWOOD PKWY, APT 4 CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI

POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



NASH, HAVEN NICHOLE

510 CENTRAL DR, APT 204 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION



NUNLEY, KAREN DENISE

11300 APISON PIKE APISON, 37302

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency:

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



POTTS, ALISHA M

7403 HARPER RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency:

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



RAMSEY, MICHAEL DAVID

7019 RAMSEYTOWN ROAD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 63 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



RODRIGUES, AMANDA JOANNE

6363 CHAMPION ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS DRIVING



SANDERS, PRYRIKA B

210 HENDRICKS BLVD CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



SLATER, THOMAS CHARLES

3903 SELLS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 62 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

FELONY EVADING ARREST

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS



SMITH, BRANDON LAMAR

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency:

THEFT OF PROPERTY



TAYLOR, TONY MICHELLE

4800 LAKE HAVEN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT



UPTON, DONOVAN MICHAEL

158 SIGNAL HILLS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency:

THEFT OF PROPERTY



WALLACE, LANARIAN JAQUAE

107 GOODSON AVE.APT44 CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



WHITAKER, LATOLYA RENEE

1316 BRADT ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 374063001

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

BURGLARY OF BUSINESS



WILLARD, JANICE LYNN

751 RUNYN DRIVE APT 108 CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 63 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



WILSON, RACHEL HAVEN

8701 HIDDEN BRANCES ROAD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



Here are the mug shots:

ABERNATHY, KRYSTAL NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 02/12/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ADAMS, JOSEPH RICHARDSON

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 05/31/1973

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT BUTCHEE, KIMBERLY MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 12/17/2002

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION CAIN, RONALD LEMONT

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 10/21/1972

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COLEMAN, ELIJAH JADARIUS

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 12/23/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

KIDNAPPING

KIDNAPPING

THEFT OF PROPERTY COSBY, TIMOTHY WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 06/06/1991

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT DAVIS, RANDI

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 08/24/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT DILLARD, DANIELLE NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 06/08/1988

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY EUBANKS, AMARYA CHANTYL

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 09/30/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST FITCH, LAMARCUS J

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 04/22/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GIPSON, VINCENT

Age at Arrest: 67

Date of Birth: 11/27/1954

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) HILLARD, ADAM SETH

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 04/29/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HOBBS, STANLEY TOLBERT

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 03/14/1964

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall



Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JONES, TAEJANAE J

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 11/23/2005

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT KREGER, SAMUEL AUSTIN

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 10/25/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED BURGLARY LOWRANCE, CHARLOTTE DIANA

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 02/18/1966

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR MACKEY, JAMES ERIC

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 11/20/1972

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) MCKINLEY WILSON, NICHOLAS CAIN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 02/15/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) MIKEL, TINA LOUISE

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 06/24/1972

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MORGAN, ADRIAN LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 11/30/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2024

Charge(s):

SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI

POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

NASH, HAVEN NICHOLE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 08/24/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION NUNLEY, KAREN DENISE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 04/29/1983

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) POTTS, ALISHA M

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 01/23/1984

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) RAMSEY, MICHAEL DAVID

Age at Arrest: 63

Date of Birth: 02/09/1961

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2024

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA SANDERS, PRYRIKA B

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 09/29/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SMITH, BRANDON LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 09/17/1984

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY STONE, BRIAN ALEX

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 03/29/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE TAYLOR, TONY MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 03/05/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2024

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT UPTON, DONOVAN MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 01/31/1998

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY WALKER, NIKKIE NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 08/06/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

WALLACE, LANARIAN JAQUAE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 07/06/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR WHITAKER, LATOLYA RENEE

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 03/11/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2024

Charge(s):

BURGLARY OF BUSINESS WILLARD, JANICE LYNN

Age at Arrest: 63

Date of Birth: 09/25/1960

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/13/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)





