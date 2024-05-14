Home Destroyed By Fire Tuesday Morning

photo by Captain PJ Kellam, Hamilton County OEM photo by Captain PJ Kellam, Hamilton County OEM photo by Captain PJ Kellam, Hamilton County OEM photo by Captain PJ Kellam, Hamilton County OEM Previous Next

Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department battled a house fire Tuesday morning.A motorist called 911 at 9:57 a.m. reporting heavy smoke and fire around Highway 58 and Mayan Gap Road. Highway 58 VFD responded to 9200 Highway 58 and arrived on the scene reporting a wood-framed structure and woods fire.Officials said, "Firefighters worked quickly to established a defensive attack to contain the fire to the home while other firefighters worked on extinguishing the woods fire. A mutual aid response was requested for additional manpower.Tri-Community VFD responded to the scene and Chattanooga Fire Department stood by at Highway 58 Station 1 for any additional emergency calls. No injuries were reported. However, HCEMS was on the scene for any potential injuries to firefighters."The home was vacant. Damages are unknown and the cause of the fire will be investigated by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.