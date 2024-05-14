Monica Kinsey Named Chattanooga Parks And Outdoors Deputy Administrator

Chattanooga Parks and Outdoors announced that Mayor Tim Kelly has appointed Monica Kinsey as the new Deputy Administrator for the City of Chattanooga’s Department of Parks and Outdoors. With extensive experience in strategic planning and event execution and a strong background in leadership and process improvement, Ms. Kinsey brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise. She will join the city on May 31. “The City of Chattanooga is fortunate that someone of Monica’s immense talent and deep knowledge of Chattanooga has chosen to enter public service. But it’s no surprise because Monica has been serving our community for decades through her work planning community events and managing cherished programs and institutions,” said Mayor Kelly. “She will fit right in on the ambitious, experienced team at Parks and Outdoors who go above and beyond to create community and enrich the lives of Chattanoogans.”

“Monica’s experience in creating sustainable and financially viable community-centered venues and events makes her a perfect fit for our department,” said Scott Martin, Chattanooga Parks and Outdoors administrator. “Her addition will greatly benefit our growing city.”

Ms. Kinsey is a distinguished leader with over two decades of experience in operations management, administration, project management, and community engagement. A true champion of Chattanooga, Ms. Kinsey excels in strategic planning, event coordination, and program management. Her career is marked by a successful track record in managing large-scale events, including trade shows, conferences, galas, and festivals, ranging from intimate gatherings to massive assemblies of over 15,000 attendees.



She holds numerous roles and certifications, including current memberships on the City of Chattanooga Beer Board Commission, Chattanooga Chamber Board of Directors, and as President of the Southside Chamber Council. Her contributions to the arts and community have been recognized with various awards and certifications, highlighting her commitment to enhancing Chattanooga's cultural landscape.

A Tennessean by birth and an avid lover of music, travel, and vintage finds, she brings passion and innovation to every project, notably through her work with Arts Build, River City Company, multiple state agencies, Chattanooga Tourism Company, and as the founder of Caravan Tribe LLC, City of Creators and a co-founder of Track29. Her efforts continue to foster community engagement, boost the local economy, and enrich the arts scene in Chattanooga.



"I am immensely excited to join the City of Chattanooga's Department of Parks and Outdoors as Deputy Administrator, serving under the visionary leadership of Scott Martin and Mayor Tim Kelly,” said Ms. Kinsey. “My commitment is to collaborate with the DPO team and our community partners to enhance our parks' operations, arts, culture, and entertainment within our parks, with a strong focus on accessibility, more sustainable green spaces, and the preservation of natural resources. Together, we aim to foster a healthier and inclusive community, getting more people outdoors while transforming our city into a city in a park where every citizen can thrive and connect."



In this new role, Ms. Kinsey will guide nearly 200 team members through implementing new ideas, from securing budgets to managing change effectively. She will also work towards goals outlined in the Parks and Outdoors Plan, approved by Mayor Tim Kelly and adopted unanimously by the City Council in June 2023, while helping to implement new strategies going forward. Her experience in community engagement and event planning will undoubtedly bring valuable resources, including partnerships and financial support, to green spaces, programs, and events that benefit all Chattanoogans and guests.

