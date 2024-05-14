Pedestrian Seriously Injured After Intentionally Struck With Vehicle; Driver Is Arrested

A man, 36, was seriously injured early Tuesday morning, after he was intentionally struck by a vehicle.



Chattanooga Police responded at 12:06 a.m. to a pedestrian struck at the 5400 Block of Mountain Creek Road. When officers arrived, they found the victim with serious injuries.





Chattanooga Fire and Hamilton County EMS responded to the scene. HCEMS transported him to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.





The CPD's Homicide Unit responded to conduct the investigation, and the CPD's Crime Scene Unit responded to process the crime scene.





The preliminary investigation shows that the suspect approached the victim and began to assault him.After the altercation, the suspect then got into a vehicle and intentionally drove toward the victim, striking him with the vehicle.





During the investigation, Detective Bulkley, along with other members of the Homicide Unit, were able to use multiple pieces of evidence to identify Matthew Reynolds as the suspect.





Detective Bulkley obtained arrest warrants for attempted first-degree murder, felony reckless endangerment, felony evading arrest, and resisting stop, halt, frisk, arrest or search. Reynolds is in custody.



