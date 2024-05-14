Chattanooga Police Apprehend 3 Suspects Related To Auto Theft

Chattanooga Police Auto Crimes Detectives and patrol officers were looking on Tuesday afternoon for suspects in numerous auto thefts and auto burglaries.



Around the same time, police received a call of an auto theft at 6200 Perimeter Drive. Police were able to track the vehicle to the Brainerd area. Other law enforcement officials attempted a traffic stop on the suspect vehicle but were assaulted by the fleeing vehicle in the process.



The vehicle fled from police near 5900 Shallowford Road, and a lawful pursuit ensued. The vehicle fled from police near 5900 Shallowford Road, and a lawful pursuit ensued.The suspects lost control of the vehicle and crashed near 1500 Hickory Valley Road. Three suspects then fled on foot into a nearby apartment complex, where they were quickly apprehended.



The suspect vehicle caused two other crashes during the pursuit, which are currently being investigated by CPD’s Traffic Division.



CPD has three suspects in custody and charges are pending further investigation.



