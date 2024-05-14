City Auditor Says City Finances "Extremely Healthy," But Would Prefer More Reserves

City Auditor Stan Sewell told members of the City Council on Tuesday that city finances are "extremely healthy," but he said he would like to see a city reserve adequeate to cover six months of obligations.

He said the city currently with its $129 million in unrestricted savings is at about four months, though he said the city is in better shape with reserves than some of its "benchmark" cities.

However, Mr. Sewell said there is always the remote possibility of unforeseen situations, such as a "meltdown at Moccasin Bend" (sewage treatment plant). He said, "It can happen, folks. People have got to flush the toilet."

He also mentioned a "black swan" financial debacle that could hammer city reserves, though he said it was "highly unlikely, but if it did it would be a financial heavy burden."

City Chief Operating Officer Ryan Ewalt said in 2008 the city had 20 percent of budget in reserves, which would cover about two months. He said, "City policy is to have 15 percent or two months available at a minimum."

He stated, "We're a couple of years removed from COVID now. We do think there could be some opportunity here to very carefully consider whether there is some opportunity to adjust course slightly down, but we don't want to come down to the 15-20 percent range.

"We're slightly above our benchmark cities so there might be some calibration opportunities here."

He told council members that a proposed $74.9 million in capital spending includes $20 million pulled from reserves.

Mr. Ewalt said some operating funds go for capital, "so we could put a bit more of reserves toward capital and free up some more operating dollars. What we cannot do, to be clear, is take reserve funds and put them into operations."

City Councilwoman Carol Berz said during the recession of 2008 "that was worse than COVID, Chattanooga rose above other cities in its reserves."

Mr. Sewell said one factor in the city budget in 2023 was when the city took on $85 million in streets turned over by residential developers in a single year.

Also in the budget discussion, Chairman Chip Henderson questioned "the benefit we get from Thrive. It seems like it's a big PR group." Mr. Ewalt said Thrive works toward regional economic development.

The city plans to spend $1 million on community centers, including a number of HVAC systems. Council members questionied if that was enough funding for that item.