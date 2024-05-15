Latest Headlines

Signal Mountain Still Working On Sidewalks For Old Towne - 14 Years Later

  • Wednesday, May 15, 2024
  • Gail Perry

In 2010, Signal Mountain received a grant for $583,100 from TDOT to refurbish and extend the sidewalks in Old Towne. Conditions of the grant required the city to pay 20 percent of the total cost and required the project to be complete before Sept 30, 2024. In the 14 years that have passed without it being built, state requirements have increased significantly and so has the cost to build the sidewalks. If the city abandoned the project now, Signal Mountain would have to pay TDOT $113,576 in reimbursement costs that have already been used. The town is now diligently working to determine a revised scope of work that can be done for the original amount that was budgeted. The council voted to request an amended agreement with TDOT for a deadline to complete the project to Sept. 30, 2026.

The Signal Mountain Town Council approved the purchase of multiple vehicles at the May 13 commission meeting. Four all-wheel drive police Ford Interceptors will be bought for an amount not to exceed $217,964. The public works department will be getting a Bobcat Skid Steer to replace an old single use Bobcat that can only be used to move brush and leaves. The new equipment has more versatility with the ability to also be used for road work and grounds maintenance. The cost of up to $52,709 was approved with a $20,000 trade in for the new Bobcat. And a Toyota Tacoma that will be used by Public Works Director Wesley Stokes, will be bought for $39,541.

A new organizational chart was adopted for the public works department that will now have two divisions. One will be responsible for parks and recreation including the gym and pool as well as grounds maintenance. The second will be in charge of anything involving environmental services including stormwater. Both will be under the public works director. Each division will be headed by a supervisor and several part-time employees will be hired.

Also in regular business, Councilman Andrew Gardner reported that the parks and rec board would like to have more community “movie nights” this summer. The proposal now is to have them at the pool and to have food trucks there. Details are being worked on, including ways to reduce the costs from last year. Ideas include fundraising or asking for donations.

Katy Reynolds and Rachael Crumbliss were appointed to the library board.

The council has begun discussions about the 2024-2025 budget. Questions that were raised about several issues will be reviewed again at the next council work session before they are decided. One matter is whether to implement a new strategy for vehicle replacements in the future. A new fire engine is needed by the fire department, and Chief Larry Sloan has suggested the possibility of leasing it rather than buying it. The fire truck would not be available for delivery in the upcoming budget year but the idea of leasing it began the idea to consider leasing other vehicles as well, as they need to be replaced. Before finalizing the new budget, City Manager Matt Trollinger will present to the council, the broad impact that each method of payment, to purchase or to lease, would have on future years’ budgets. Another question to decide is whether to take money from the general fund or the vehicle replacement fund if leasing is the preferred method.

The city manager suggested establishing another way to implement a good vehicle replacement strategy. He said that the American Public Works Association has created a template work sheet to determine when vehicles need to be replaced. With the current policy, some vehicles that are in good condition and could have a longer useful life, are traded before they need to be.

Another topic that will affect the budget was related to cost-of-living adjustments. The council agreed that they wanted to go as high as they feel comfortable going. One consideration is the rate being used by surrounding municipalities range, which range from 2 percent to 3.5 percent. The Signal Mountain Commissioners settled on a COLA of 3.2 percent for employees because they feel it is competitive. It was also noted that the city gives merit increases, however they do not apply to everyone. When City Manager Trollinger makes the official budget presentation at the June council meeting, 3.2 percent is the rate he will use.

