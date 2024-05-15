2 Arrested After Large Amount Of Fentanyl Is Discovered In Catoosa County

Two people were arrested on multiple charges after a large amount of fentanyl was discovered in Catoosa County on Tuesday.

Members of the Catoosa County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at 65 Fallbrooke Lane, Ringgold. The search warrant was based off of an extensive investigation into the sales of narcotics.

During the search Catoosa County deputies located 40 grams of fentanyl, a pill press, along with other items associated in the manufacturing and distribution of narcotics. Also located at the residence was a stolen vehicle.

Catoosa County deputies arrested James Brayden Blevins for trafficking fentanyl, manufacturing/distribution of a controlled substance and theft by receiving a stolen vehicle. Stephanie Catherine Barbarello was arrested for trafficking fentanyl.

Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk said, “The amount of fentanyl seized in this search warrant would be enough to kill 20,000 individuals based on the DEA standards, who state 2mg is a lethal dose.”