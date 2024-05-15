Latest Headlines

2 Arrested After Large Amount Of Fentanyl Is Discovered In Catoosa County

  • Wednesday, May 15, 2024
James Brayden Blevins
James Brayden Blevins

Two people were arrested on multiple charges after a large amount of fentanyl was discovered in Catoosa County on Tuesday.

Members of the Catoosa County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at 65 Fallbrooke Lane, Ringgold. The search warrant was based off of an extensive investigation into the sales of narcotics.

During the search Catoosa County deputies located 40 grams of fentanyl, a pill press, along with other items associated in the manufacturing and distribution of narcotics. Also located at the residence was a stolen vehicle.

Catoosa County deputies arrested James Brayden Blevins for trafficking fentanyl, manufacturing/distribution of a controlled substance and theft by receiving a stolen vehicle. Stephanie Catherine Barbarello was arrested for trafficking fentanyl.

Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk said, “The amount of fentanyl seized in this search warrant would be enough to kill 20,000 individuals based on the DEA standards, who state 2mg is a lethal dose.”

Stephanie Catherine Barbarello
Stephanie Catherine Barbarello
Latest Headlines
I-24 Bridge Work Stalled By Problem With Concrete Beams
  • Breaking News
  • 5/15/2024
Randy Smith: Lady Vols Looking For Their Focus
Randy Smith: Lady Vols Looking For Their Focus
  • Sports
  • 5/15/2024
Reynolds Slams Into Man With His Vehicle, Then Runs Over Him Twice
Reynolds Slams Into Man With His Vehicle, Then Runs Over Him Twice
  • Breaking News
  • 5/15/2024
2 Arrested After Large Amount Of Fentanyl Is Discovered In Catoosa County
2 Arrested After Large Amount Of Fentanyl Is Discovered In Catoosa County
  • Breaking News
  • 5/15/2024
Vintage Base Ball Battle For 6th Cavalry Cup Is Saturday
  • Sports
  • 5/15/2024
Rhea County Implements Hyper-Reach System For Emergencies
  • Breaking News
  • 5/15/2024
Breaking News
Reynolds Slams Into Man With His Vehicle, Then Runs Over Him Twice
Reynolds Slams Into Man With His Vehicle, Then Runs Over Him Twice
  • 5/15/2024

Matthew Blake Reynolds, 20, of 900 Mountain Creek Road, was arrested for attempted first-degree murder on Tuesday after police said he beat a man and then intentionally ran over him. Chattanooga ... more

2 Arrested After Large Amount Of Fentanyl Is Discovered In Catoosa County
2 Arrested After Large Amount Of Fentanyl Is Discovered In Catoosa County
  • 5/15/2024

Two people were arrested on multiple charges after a large amount of fentanyl was discovered in Catoosa County on Tuesday. Members of the Catoosa County Sheriff's Office executed a search ... more

Rhea County Implements Hyper-Reach System For Emergencies
  • 5/15/2024

With months of severe weather still on tap for the Tennessee Valley, Rhea County Emergency has implemented the Hyper-Reach system. Hyper-Reach is an advanced system that will contact residents ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 5/15/2024
City Auditor Says City Finances "Extremely Healthy," But Would Prefer More Reserves
  • 5/14/2024
Man Who Used Stolen Housekey To Get Into Bedroom Of Woman Who Scorned Him Gets 20-Year Term
Man Who Used Stolen Housekey To Get Into Bedroom Of Woman Who Scorned Him Gets 20-Year Term
  • 5/14/2024
Chattanooga Police Apprehend 3 Suspects Related To Auto Theft
  • 5/14/2024
Monica Kinsey Named Chattanooga Parks And Outdoors Deputy Administrator
Monica Kinsey Named Chattanooga Parks And Outdoors Deputy Administrator
  • 5/14/2024
Opinion
We Love You, Mother
  • 5/10/2024
Jerry Summers: 3 Media Circus Trials
Jerry Summers: 3 Media Circus Trials
  • 5/10/2024
Walker County Is Better Because Of Steve Wilson
  • 5/15/2024
What Are The Odds?
  • 5/14/2024
Thou Doth Protest Too Much
  • 5/14/2024
Sports
Tyler Callihan Named Southern League Player Of The Week
Tyler Callihan Named Southern League Player Of The Week
  • 5/15/2024
#1 Vols Blank Bruins, 10-0, On Senior Night
#1 Vols Blank Bruins, 10-0, On Senior Night
  • 5/15/2024
Dan Fleser: "Really Good" Lady Vols Squad Reaches Tennis's Elite 8
Dan Fleser: "Really Good" Lady Vols Squad Reaches Tennis's Elite 8
  • 5/14/2024
Randy Smith: Lady Vols Looking For Their Focus
Randy Smith: Lady Vols Looking For Their Focus
  • 5/15/2024
Vintage Base Ball Battle For 6th Cavalry Cup Is Saturday
  • 5/15/2024
Happenings
John Shearer: Schmissrauter Family’s TPC Co. Reaches Century Mark
John Shearer: Schmissrauter Family’s TPC Co. Reaches Century Mark
  • 5/14/2024
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - Mothering And Other Lessons
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - Mothering And Other Lessons
  • 5/15/2024
Jerry Summers: War Ration Book No. 2
Jerry Summers: War Ration Book No. 2
  • 5/13/2024
3 Chattanooga Girl Scouts Achieve Highest Honor
3 Chattanooga Girl Scouts Achieve Highest Honor
  • 5/14/2024
Banana Pudding Festival Is May 25
  • 5/14/2024
Entertainment
McLemore Songwriter's Series Begins May 23 With Patrick Davis
McLemore Songwriter's Series Begins May 23 With Patrick Davis
  • 5/15/2024
TVFCU Riverfront Nights Launches May 25 At Ross's Landing
TVFCU Riverfront Nights Launches May 25 At Ross's Landing
  • 5/15/2024
A Tribute To Patsy Cline Concert Is Friday
A Tribute To Patsy Cline Concert Is Friday
  • 5/13/2024
Best of Grizzard - Soft Spot
Best of Grizzard - Soft Spot
  • 5/14/2024
Best of Grizzard - New York City
Best of Grizzard - New York City
  • 5/10/2024
Opinion
We Love You, Mother
  • 5/10/2024
Jerry Summers: 3 Media Circus Trials
Jerry Summers: 3 Media Circus Trials
  • 5/10/2024
Walker County Is Better Because Of Steve Wilson
  • 5/15/2024
Dining
UT Extension Hosts Canning And Freezing Classes In June And July
UT Extension Hosts Canning And Freezing Classes In June And July
  • 5/8/2024
Nic & Norman's Expanding Its Footprint At The Choo Choo
  • 5/3/2024
Chattanooga Burger Week Crowns Winner Of The Best Burger Of Burger Week
Chattanooga Burger Week Crowns Winner Of The Best Burger Of Burger Week
  • 4/25/2024
Business/Government
Attorney Gunner L. Garner Joins Leitner, Williams, Dooley & Napolitan Chattanooga Office
Attorney Gunner L. Garner Joins Leitner, Williams, Dooley & Napolitan Chattanooga Office
  • 5/14/2024
Chattanooga Funeral Home Recognizes “Circle of Excellence” Winners
Chattanooga Funeral Home Recognizes “Circle of Excellence” Winners
  • 5/15/2024
Officers Respond To Fire On Hyacinth Lane, But There Is No Fire - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 5/15/2024
Real Estate
35-Lot Planned Unit Development Across From Hiawatha Estates Gets Planning Commission OK
  • 5/13/2024
Habitat Has Groundbreaking On Second United Way Home
Habitat Has Groundbreaking On Second United Way Home
  • 5/13/2024
Micro-Home Community Is Planned In Eastdale
Micro-Home Community Is Planned In Eastdale
  • 5/10/2024
Student Scene
School Record-Tying 5 UTC Students Land Gilman International Scholarships
School Record-Tying 5 UTC Students Land Gilman International Scholarships
  • 5/15/2024
UTC Scientists Land NASA Research Award
UTC Scientists Land NASA Research Award
  • 5/14/2024
13 Tennessee Schools Newly Receive STEM/STEAM Designation, 15 Tennessee Schools Receive STEM/STEAM Designated Schools Again
  • 5/14/2024
Living Well
Local McDonald's Owner Presents $25,051 Check To Ronald McDonald House Charities
Local McDonald's Owner Presents $25,051 Check To Ronald McDonald House Charities
  • 5/14/2024
Lung Cancer Screening Event Set For May 20
  • 5/14/2024
James Williams Joins CHI Memorial As Chief Operating Officer
James Williams Joins CHI Memorial As Chief Operating Officer
  • 5/14/2024
Memories
Properties Considered For The National Register Of Historic Places At State Review Board Meeting
  • 5/8/2024
Grave Marking Of Private Joseph Holt, War Of 1812 Patriot Held In Haley, Tn.
Grave Marking Of Private Joseph Holt, War Of 1812 Patriot Held In Haley, Tn.
  • 5/1/2024
Historian Tyler Boyd To Speak On Old-Time Politics In Polk County
Historian Tyler Boyd To Speak On Old-Time Politics In Polk County
  • 5/1/2024
Outdoors
McKee Foods Announces Partnership With Trust For Public Land
McKee Foods Announces Partnership With Trust For Public Land
  • 5/13/2024
TWRA Announces Availability Of Clean Stream Grants
  • 5/6/2024
TWRA Hosts 2 Boating Classes
  • 5/5/2024
Travel
A Wonderful Trip To The Virgin Islands
A Wonderful Trip To The Virgin Islands
  • 5/14/2024
8 Great Things To Do In St. Augustine With Your Pup
8 Great Things To Do In St. Augustine With Your Pup
  • 5/13/2024
Barcelona, Spain Is Uniquely Beautiful
Barcelona, Spain Is Uniquely Beautiful
  • 5/4/2024
Church
Summer Lineup For Red Back Hymnal Singings
Summer Lineup For Red Back Hymnal Singings
  • 5/14/2024
Bob Tamasy: Decision-Making And The Will Of God
Bob Tamasy: Decision-Making And The Will Of God
  • 5/13/2024
AMBC Youth Day Celebration Sunday Is May 19
  • 5/13/2024
Obituaries
Alicia Mastin
Alicia Mastin
  • 5/15/2024
Tonya Darlene Mitchell
Tonya Darlene Mitchell
  • 5/15/2024
Fred David Wheeler, Jr.
Fred David Wheeler, Jr.
  • 5/15/2024