Reynolds Slams Into Man With His Vehicle, Then Runs Over Him Twice

Matthew Blake Reynolds, 20, of 900 Mountain Creek Road, was arrested for attempted first-degree murder on Tuesday after police said he beat a man and then intentionally ran over him.Chattanooga Police responded at 12:06 a.m. to the report of a person struck by a vehicle at 5425 Mountain Creek Road. Officers located the victim lying on the ground next to a flattened fence at his residence.The victim had significant visible injuries to multiple parts of his body. He was transported by EMS with life-threatening injuries and remains hospitalized.Multiple witnesses on scene identified Reynolds to officers as having intentionally approached and physically assaulted the victim without provocation.They said the victim defended himself until Reynolds walked away from him.Witnesses stated Reynolds then got into a gray Dodge Charger that he had arrived in, which was previously reported stolen on May 8, and intentionally drove towards the victim, ramming through a chain link fence, with the victim crushed between the vehicle and the fence.Witnesses said Reynolds then ran over the victim's body, reversed the vehicle and intentionally drove over the victim's body again.They said Reynolds then got out of the damaged stolen Charger and kicked the victim multiple times as he lay incapacitated on the ground.Reynolds then drove away from the scene in a witnesses' black Dodge Charger, around Glendale Drive and Combs Trail, where officers used commands and marked units with blue lights in an attempt to stop him.Reynolds evaded multiple HCSO deputies and CPD officers in marked units, requiring Chattanooga police to employ stop sticks to flatten his tires.HCSO and CPD units then pursued the vehicle Reynolds was driving as it fled at a high rate of speed with multiple deflated tires through the populated residential area.Officials said, "Reynolds felonious evading placed pursuing officers and citizens in significant jeopardy, so officers ended the pursuit in the vicinity of 1006 Signal Mountain Road/Signal Mountain Senior Living, and took Reynolds into custody."Reynolds was transported to the CPD Service Center, Mirandized and interviewed.Reynolds told police he got into "his" car and ran the victim over, saying, "I ran him over twice." He admitted to evading multiple police officers who "got in (his) way" while he was trying to get to his mother's residence after the incident.Reynolds also admitted to possessing, driving and keeping his belongings in both stolen Dodge Chargers during the events.During the interview, officials said Reynolds threatened an officer, saying he did not care if he accrued additional charges for assaulting police. When the officer attempted to removed a studded belt from Reynolds that he had wrapped around his fist in the interview room, Reynolds refused to give it up and physically pulled way numerous times.Reynolds refusal to comply and give up the potential improvised weapon required two officers to remove the studded belt by force.During this encounter, Reynolds threatened to assault, stalk and/or kill the officers as soon as he got the opportunity.During transportation to the jail, officers said Reynolds had slipped his handcuff position to the front, attempted to bypass the center safety partition, and had spot all over the back of the officer's patrol vehicle. He also threatened the put a $10,000 bounty on the officer's head and anally rape his mother.The victim's life-threatening injuries caused by Reynolds include brain bleeding, lacerated organs and numerous broken bones throughout his body.Reynolds has been charged with attempted first degree murder, felony reckless endangerment, felony evading arrest, and resisting stop, halt, frisk, arrest or search. Additional charged for auto theft and retaliation for past action against are pending investigative follow up.Officials said, "Based on the events of Tuesday, Reynolds poses a significant physical threat to victims, witnesses and the general public. He made numerous recorded threats to continue these activities as soon as he is out of custody. He has also engaged in a recent, sustained pattern of felony theft of property."