Bridge work on the huge project at the I-24/ I-27 intersection has been stalled after TDOT said several bridge supports were inadequate.

Officials said the contractor, Wright Brothers Construction, will have to install new supports at its expense.

The affected bridges are McBrien Road and South Moore Road.

In the interim, workers have been pulled off those projects.

This is the second phase of the overall project that focuses on widening bridges and providing more lanes of traffic along I-24.