County Schools Seek $20 Million More; Tourism Group Wants 93% Of Hotel/Motel Tax; Juvenile Court Asking Salary Bumps

County School Supt. Justin Robertson said the schools are asking a $20 million increase from the county to help cover $32 million in planned compensation increases. The remaining $12 million would come from school funds.

The breakdown includes $20 million in employee raises, $3 million for step pay increases, $3 million to insure that all starting teachers make at least $50,000, $5 million for a compensation study one-year adjustment and $1 million for school-based strategic staffing.

The school board has not yet finalized the budget.

The Chattanooga Tourism Co. is asking to get 93 percent of the income from the hotel-motel tax, rather than a set dollar amount.

Last year, the group (formerly the Visitors Bureau) was told that it would no longer get the full amount of the lucrative hotel-motel tax fund.

County Mayor Weston Wamp last year informed tourism director Barry White that his proceeds from the county would be the same as the previous year - $10,366,000.

Mr. White told the County Commission on Wednesday that the group needs adequate funding, including a large commitment to try to land another World Ironman event for 2026.

He said the group also needs a full budget to help bring in tourists to stay at the city's growing hotel options. He said 22 hotels are currently in the pipeline and another eight are already under construction, including a downtown Embassy Suites.

He was asked by Commissioner Gene-o Shipley, a foe of vacation rentals in neighborhoods, if the rentals harm hotel business. Mr. White said it was found that both rentals and hotels can thrive together.

At the time of last year's hotel-motel discussion, county collections from the hotel-motel tax were projected to rise from $10,573,100 to $12,274,000 for the 2023 fiscal year.

Juvenile Court Administrator Sam Mairs said salaries there are "woefully inadequate."

He said the court in the past year "lost a wealth of talent" to the District Attorney's Office, the Sheriff's Office and the Department of Children Services.

Mr. Mairs said a court employee with 25 years experience makes less than the starting pay at DCS.

He said court bailiffs make $15,000 less than Sheriff bailiffs.

The request is for over $128,000 to increase salaries at Juvenile Court.

Assessor Marty Haynes said his office had 46 employees in 2013 and now has 39. He said the use of software has helped in the reduction.

District Attorney Coty Wamp, whose budget is up by $75,000, said she does not anticipate at this time asking the county to pay for any additional special prosecutors.

She said as of recently all the prosecutor positions she has available - both state and county - have become filled.

Asked by Commissioner Warren Mackey concerning black employees, DA. Wamp said two black female prosecutors had left to join the U.S Attorney's Office. She said her public information officer is Jay Price, and a victim/witness coordinator, Grand Jury coordinator and an investigator are all black.