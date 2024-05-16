Latest Headlines

County Schools Seek $20 Million More; Tourism Group Wants 93% Of Hotel/Motel Tax; Juvenile Court Asking Salary Bumps

  • Thursday, May 16, 2024

County School Supt. Justin Robertson said the schools are asking a $20 million increase from the county to help cover $32 million in planned compensation increases. The remaining $12 million would come from school funds.

The breakdown includes $20 million in employee raises, $3 million for step pay increases, $3 million to insure that all starting teachers make at least $50,000, $5 million for a compensation study one-year adjustment and $1 million for school-based strategic staffing.

The school board has not yet finalized the budget.

The Chattanooga Tourism Co. is asking to get 93 percent of the income from the hotel-motel tax, rather than a set dollar amount.

Last year, the group (formerly the Visitors Bureau) was told that it would no longer get the full amount of the lucrative hotel-motel tax fund.

County Mayor Weston Wamp last year informed tourism director Barry White that his proceeds from the county would be the same as the previous year - $10,366,000.

Mr. White told the County Commission on Wednesday that the group needs adequate funding, including a large commitment to try to land another World Ironman event for 2026.

He said the group also needs a full budget to help bring in tourists to stay at the city's growing hotel options. He said 22 hotels are currently in the pipeline and another eight are already under construction, including a downtown Embassy Suites.

He was asked by Commissioner Gene-o Shipley, a foe of vacation rentals in neighborhoods, if the rentals harm hotel business. Mr. White said it was found that both rentals and hotels can thrive together.

At the time of last year's hotel-motel discussion, county collections from the hotel-motel tax were projected to rise from $10,573,100 to $12,274,000 for the 2023 fiscal year.

Juvenile Court Administrator Sam Mairs said salaries there are "woefully inadequate."

He said the court in the past year "lost a wealth of talent" to the District Attorney's Office, the Sheriff's Office and the Department of Children Services.

Mr. Mairs said a court employee with 25 years experience makes less than the starting pay at DCS.

He said court bailiffs make $15,000 less than Sheriff bailiffs.

The request is for over $128,000 to increase salaries at Juvenile Court.

Assessor Marty Haynes said his office had 46 employees in 2013 and now has 39. He said the use of software has helped in the reduction.

District Attorney Coty Wamp, whose budget is up by $75,000, said she does not anticipate at this time asking the county to pay for any additional special prosecutors.

She said as of recently all the prosecutor positions she has available - both state and county - have become filled.

Asked by Commissioner Warren Mackey concerning black employees, DA. Wamp said two black female prosecutors had left to join the U.S Attorney's Office. She said her public information officer is Jay Price, and a victim/witness coordinator, Grand Jury coordinator and an investigator are all black.  

Latest Headlines
County Schools Seek $20 Million More; Tourism Group Wants 93% Of Hotel/Motel Tax; Juvenile Court Asking Salary Bumps
  • Breaking News
  • 5/16/2024
Johnathan Kealon Named Rhea County Veterans Service Officer
  • Breaking News
  • 5/16/2024
Chattanooga FC Falls 4-1 At Crown Legacy FC
  • Sports
  • 5/16/2024
#1 Vols Host #23 Gamecocks To Close Out Regular Season
#1 Vols Host #23 Gamecocks To Close Out Regular Season
  • Sports
  • 5/16/2024
Lookouts Lose To The Barons On A Walk Off
  • Sports
  • 5/16/2024
Walker Valley Prevails In Epic Battle Over East Hamilton
Walker Valley Prevails In Epic Battle Over East Hamilton
  • Prep Sports
  • 5/16/2024
Breaking News
Johnathan Kealon Named Rhea County Veterans Service Officer
  • 5/16/2024

The Rhea County Commission appointed Johnathan Kealon as the new Veterans Service officer for Rhea County. Veterans Services Committee Chairman Philip Dunn presented the nomination to the ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 5/16/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BETTIS, CHRISTOPHER BRAD 1732 E CRABTREE RD HIXSON, 37343 Age at Arrest: 44 years old Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff VIOLATION OF PROBATION ... more

Signal Mountain Still Working On Sidewalks For Old Towne - 14 Years Later
  • 5/15/2024

In 2010, Signal Mountain received a grant for $583,100 from TDOT to refurbish and extend the sidewalks in Old Towne. Conditions of the grant required the city to pay 20 percent of the total cost ... more

Breaking News
Reynolds Slams Into Man With His Vehicle, Then Runs Over Him Twice
Reynolds Slams Into Man With His Vehicle, Then Runs Over Him Twice
  • 5/15/2024
2 Arrested After Large Amount Of Fentanyl Is Discovered In Catoosa County
2 Arrested After Large Amount Of Fentanyl Is Discovered In Catoosa County
  • 5/15/2024
Rhea County Implements Hyper-Reach System For Emergencies
  • 5/15/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 5/15/2024
City Auditor Says City Finances "Extremely Healthy," But Would Prefer More Reserves
  • 5/14/2024
Opinion
A 32-Year Teaching Career Comes To An End
  • 5/16/2024
Congrats To 3 Local Girl Scout Gold Award Recipients
  • 5/15/2024
Walker County Is Better Because Of Steve Wilson
  • 5/15/2024
What Are The Odds?
  • 5/14/2024
Thou Doth Protest Too Much
  • 5/14/2024
Sports
Lookouts Lose To The Barons On A Walk Off
  • 5/16/2024
#1 Vols Host #23 Gamecocks To Close Out Regular Season
#1 Vols Host #23 Gamecocks To Close Out Regular Season
  • 5/16/2024
Tyler Callihan Named Southern League Player Of The Week
Tyler Callihan Named Southern League Player Of The Week
  • 5/15/2024
#1 Vols Blank Bruins, 10-0, On Senior Night
#1 Vols Blank Bruins, 10-0, On Senior Night
  • 5/15/2024
Dan Fleser: "Really Good" Lady Vols Squad Reaches Tennis's Elite 8
Dan Fleser: "Really Good" Lady Vols Squad Reaches Tennis's Elite 8
  • 5/14/2024
Happenings
John Shearer: Howard Grad And Former Softball Star Dank Hawkins Enjoying Parks Work
John Shearer: Howard Grad And Former Softball Star Dank Hawkins Enjoying Parks Work
  • 5/15/2024
Free Movies Under The Stars Starts May 24
Free Movies Under The Stars Starts May 24
  • 5/15/2024
Did You Know? Choice Lanes
Did You Know? Choice Lanes
  • 5/16/2024
HCSO To Co-Host 2024 Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony May 17
  • 5/16/2024
IRONMAN 70.3 Chattanooga Is Sunday
  • 5/15/2024
Entertainment
McLemore Songwriter's Series Begins May 23 With Patrick Davis
McLemore Songwriter's Series Begins May 23 With Patrick Davis
  • 5/15/2024
TVFCU Riverfront Nights Launches May 25 At Ross's Landing
TVFCU Riverfront Nights Launches May 25 At Ross's Landing
  • 5/15/2024
A Tribute To Patsy Cline Concert Is Friday
A Tribute To Patsy Cline Concert Is Friday
  • 5/13/2024
Summer Nights Concerts Kick Off June 7
Summer Nights Concerts Kick Off June 7
  • 5/16/2024
Best of Grizzard - Soft Spot
Best of Grizzard - Soft Spot
  • 5/14/2024
Opinion
A 32-Year Teaching Career Comes To An End
  • 5/16/2024
Congrats To 3 Local Girl Scout Gold Award Recipients
  • 5/15/2024
Walker County Is Better Because Of Steve Wilson
  • 5/15/2024
Dining
Hot Chocolatier Faces Challenges
  • 5/15/2024
UT Extension Hosts Canning And Freezing Classes In June And July
UT Extension Hosts Canning And Freezing Classes In June And July
  • 5/8/2024
Nic & Norman's Expanding Its Footprint At The Choo Choo
  • 5/3/2024
Business/Government
Georgia Employment Hits All-Time High Amid April Job Surge
  • 5/16/2024
State Rep. Greg Vital Honors Tennessee’s Fallen Officers; Back The Blue Act To Become Law July 1
  • 5/15/2024
Claim Period For Franchise Tax Property Measure (Schedule G) Refunds Opens May 15
  • 5/15/2024
Real Estate
35-Lot Planned Unit Development Across From Hiawatha Estates Gets Planning Commission OK
  • 5/13/2024
Real Estate Transfers For May 9-15
  • 5/16/2024
Habitat Has Groundbreaking On Second United Way Home
Habitat Has Groundbreaking On Second United Way Home
  • 5/13/2024
Student Scene
School Record-Tying 5 UTC Students Land Gilman International Scholarships
School Record-Tying 5 UTC Students Land Gilman International Scholarships
  • 5/15/2024
UTC Scientists Land NASA Research Award
UTC Scientists Land NASA Research Award
  • 5/14/2024
Chattanooga State Names 759 Students To Spring 2024 Dean's List
  • 5/15/2024
Living Well
Rhea County Acknowledges Apraxia Speech Day
Rhea County Acknowledges Apraxia Speech Day
  • 5/16/2024
ArtsBuild To Receive $25,000 Grant From The NEA
ArtsBuild To Receive $25,000 Grant From The NEA
  • 5/15/2024
HLAA Hosts Guest Speaker Kris Davis May 19
HLAA Hosts Guest Speaker Kris Davis May 19
  • 5/15/2024
Memories
Properties Considered For The National Register Of Historic Places At State Review Board Meeting
  • 5/8/2024
Grave Marking Of Private Joseph Holt, War Of 1812 Patriot Held In Haley, Tn.
Grave Marking Of Private Joseph Holt, War Of 1812 Patriot Held In Haley, Tn.
  • 5/1/2024
Historian Tyler Boyd To Speak On Old-Time Politics In Polk County
Historian Tyler Boyd To Speak On Old-Time Politics In Polk County
  • 5/1/2024
Outdoors
McKee Foods Announces Partnership With Trust For Public Land
McKee Foods Announces Partnership With Trust For Public Land
  • 5/13/2024
TWRA Announces Availability Of Clean Stream Grants
  • 5/6/2024
TWRA Hosts 2 Boating Classes
  • 5/5/2024
Travel
Tennessee Aquarium Hosts Rare, Stunning Spawning Event In Newest Gallery
Tennessee Aquarium Hosts Rare, Stunning Spawning Event In Newest Gallery
  • 5/16/2024
A Wonderful Trip To The Virgin Islands
A Wonderful Trip To The Virgin Islands
  • 5/14/2024
8 Great Things To Do In St. Augustine With Your Pup
8 Great Things To Do In St. Augustine With Your Pup
  • 5/13/2024
Church
Summer Lineup For Red Back Hymnal Singings
Summer Lineup For Red Back Hymnal Singings
  • 5/14/2024
Bob Tamasy: Decision-Making And The Will Of God
Bob Tamasy: Decision-Making And The Will Of God
  • 5/13/2024
"I Don't Have To, I Want To, I Will" Is Topic Sunday At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 5/15/2024
Obituaries
Rhonda Dionne Hulsey
Rhonda Dionne Hulsey
  • 5/16/2024
JoAnn Sharp Shipley
JoAnn Sharp Shipley
  • 5/15/2024
Richard Eugene Pell
Richard Eugene Pell
  • 5/15/2024