Water Cannons Greet May 16 Nonstop Flight From Las Vegas To Chattanooga

  • Thursday, May 16, 2024
From left, Kristen Behm, vice president of Public Relations and Air Service Development, Chattanooga Airport; Dr. Carol Berz, Chattanooga City Council; Bill Rowsell, Management of Airport Affairs, Allegiant Air; Mayor Tim Kelly; April Cameron, president and CEO, Chattanooga Airport; and Jim Hall, chairman of the Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport Authority
photo by Flint Chaney

Bedazzled Elvis impersonators and water cannons welcomed Allegiant Air's inaugural nonstop flight from Harry Reid International Airport to Chattanooga Airport on Thursday. Arriving and departing passengers received goody bags and boarded under a colorful, Vegas-themed balloon arch.

Announced in November, the May 16 flight marked the commencement of a new, nonstop route between Chattanooga and Las Vegas. Today’s launch not only transported Chattanooga passengers to the vibrant lights of Las Vegas but also hosted some Chattanooga leaders, symbolizing the significance of this new connection between the two cities.

“Allegiant continues to be a valued partner to our city and airport,” said April Cameron, president and CEO of Chattanooga Airport. “We are proud to offer this new, nonstop service between two great American cities, and we extend our deepest gratitude to Allegiant for their continued investment in our region.”

Jim Hall, chairman of the Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport Authority, emphasized the significance of the new flights, underscoring the airport's dedication to serving local travelers.

“With direct access to one of the world's premier sports and entertainment destinations, Chattanooga Airport reaffirms its position as the preferred choice for travelers in east Tennessee and northwest Georgia,” Mr. Hall said.

Mayor Tim Kelly expressed excitement about the enhanced connectivity to Las Vegas and beyond, emphasizing the opportunities for both residents and visitors.

“Chattanoogans are adventurous, and this new nonstop service opens doors to explore not only Las Vegas but it is also a short drive to many of the nation’s most famous landmarks,” Mayor Kelly said. “Additionally, we look forward to welcoming visitors to experience Chattanooga's hospitality and attractions.”

For more information about nonstop service from Chattanooga to Las Vegas, including flight days and times, visit www.allegiantair.com.

