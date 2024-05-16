Charges Reduced To Attempted 2nd-Degree Murder In Case In Which Officers Were Caught In Crossfire

Charges have been lowered from attempted first-degree murder to attempted second-degree murder in a case in which three undercover gun team officers were caught in a crossfire.

The incident happened in the early morning of April 17 in the area of McCallie Avenue and Glenwood Drive.

General Sessions Court Judge Alex McVeagh said he did not find pre-meditation in the case in which Marlon Eberhardt, 23, and Delzmon Gladden, 20, are charged.

The pair had been assigned bond of $350,000 each. Judge McVeagh lowered the bond for Eberhardt to $300,000. Gladden had a prior misdemeanor conviction and that sentence was ordered into execution.

Officers in an unmarked car were conducting an operation and were stopped at a traffic light directly in front of the gas station at 101 Glenwood Dr. when shots rang out. Some hit their vehicle, though no one was hurt.

Officers saw a silver Chevrolet Impala traveling west on McCallie Avenue directly south of the gas station. It was traveling slowly with the rear passenger side window down and someone shooting out of the window toward the officers.

Police said there was a gray sedan parked at the gas station that was the possible target of the shooter.

Officers said they heard at least nine shots fired and were in fear for their lives.

The officers followed the Impala until it was stopped by another police vehicle.

Police determined that Gladden was the shooter and Eberhardt was the driver. A loaded gun and multiple loaded handgun magazines were found in the vehicle.

Video showed the driver of the sedan at the gas station got out and left in another vehicle. The identity of the intended target is still not known.

Attorney Jonathan Turner argued for a $10,000 bond for Eberhardt, saying he was eligible for diversion with no criminal record.

He said there was no evidence of a conspiracy to go after anyone, and he said two others in the car were let go and driven home by police.

Prosecutor Austin Schofield said the car ran a red light, then came back to the shooting scene. Attorney Turner denied that was the testimony.

The prosecutor said, "Frankly, it's a miracle that we don't have somebody dead. There were probably dozens of people in the shooting zone."

He did agree to the bond reduction to $300,000.