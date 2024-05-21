Latest Headlines

Collegedale Commission Passes 2025 Budget With No Property Tax Increase

  • Tuesday, May 21, 2024
  • Gail Perry

Collegedale’s proposed budget for fiscal year 2025 passed on Monday night after a public hearing where no citizens commented but Commissioner Tonya Sadler had issues with several items and was the only vote in opposition.

The new budget proposal passed with no property tax increase so the rate remains at $1.55 per $100 of assessed value. Some highlights of planned capital projects include money for Christmas lights at city hall, a refresh of the Collegedale Airport Terminal and renovation of the library and city hall. There also is money for the Greenway design and to rebuild the Imagination Station playground.

The police department will get six new Durangos, and the public works department will get needed equipment. The largest item under capital projects is $1.5 million for a new parking lot near The Commons. 

The completion date and cost of the parking lot were some of the things that Commissioner Sadler took issue with. The original goal was to have the increased parking available for the city’s Fourth of July celebration. The new date of completion is for Christmas. Commissioner Sadler believes that part of the problem was that City Manager Wayon Hines did not spend enough time putting together the bid package. 

“The time that it took to get the pack together is not my concern,” said Commissioner Debbie Baker, but the deadline for getting the budget passed and to the state of Tennessee by June 30 is. She added that prices are the best estimate but prices go up, and the amount that the city had assigned to the project was based on what was current at the time, although the commission was not expecting such a large increase. The city received four bids but they have not yet been analyzed to ensure that they meet the specs so no recommendation can be made yet, said Mr. Hines. The city manager said he will resubmit the bids using the same specs, but removing “alternatives,” to make sure all the bids are all for the same materials and work. 

Once the commission approves a bid for the parking lot, it is expected to take several months before construction would begin. That would mean asphalt could be put down in November. This needs to be priority number one, said Mayor Morty Lloyd, and urged Mr. Hines to put it on the first track once the commission approves a bid. 

Another item of concern for Commissioner Sadler was the salary increase proposed for city employees, after the generous raises given last year, she said. Vice Mayor Tim Johnson said that he would like for Collegedale to do better at keeping pace with what other surrounding cities pay, rather than playing catch-up like was done last year to keep employees' pay competitive. Mr. Hines said that between the time he became city manager and this year, the inflation rate has been 9.2 percent. Now he said he believes it is going back to more traditional rates in all areas except for police. The number of police vehicles was another item that Commissioner Sadley was opposed to. 

The city will be getting help to offset costs of operating the Collegedale Library next year. Hamilton County is providing the city an additional $15,000 that will allow for a new, lower annual fee structure for use of the library. A library card is free for all residents of the city and to teachers and children who are residents of Hamilton County. For all other residents living in the county but outside the city there will be fees of $15 for individuals and seniors, $25 for families, $20 for senior families and families with school aged children will be $15. The charges are higher for non-Hamilton County residents. The vote to accept the new fees was four in favor with only Commissioner Sadler voting against because she said she was uncomfortable allowing all students and teachers in the county have access to the library, when “Collegedale residents should have first dibs.” Vice Mayor Johnson said that the county in essence is funding the reduction of fees. 

Collegedale’s sewer pump station is undergoing a modernization and 30 percent of the plans had been made when engineers determined that the ceiling was too low and the station itself needed to be torn down and rebuilt. Including the new building, new pumps and the installation, $77,000 will be added to the original estimate. The project will be primarily funded with American Rescue Plan funds. 

The commissioners also approved a new license agreement to get state permits to install and operate two additional fixed automatic license plate readers in the city limits. One will be located at Apison Pike and Pattentown Road and the other at Lee Highway at White Oak Valley. Addressing citizen’s concerns for privacy, Police Chief Jack Sapp said the cameras only read the tags. Vice Mayor Johnson said he has learned there is no video of drivers, only photos of the outside of the vehicle, and information is not automatically shared with other cities. The cameras have proven to be a crime reducing tool, said the mayor. The vote to allow the new permits passed with only Commissioner Sadler voting no. 

The Red Bank Police Department will join other agencies surrounding the city that Collegedale will allow to use its gun range for training purposes at no cost. All the agencies using the facility are responsible for their own equipment and insurance and it costs the city of Collegedale nothing. Chief Sapp said he considers this to be a way to build goodwill with other municipalities and agencies. Only Commissioner Sadler voted in opposition. 

The city’s financial report for April comes at 83 percent of the way through the fiscal year. Financial manager Michelle Toro said that as of now 92 percent of the expected revenue has been collected for the year and 87 percent of expenditures have been paid. She said she is happy about the property tax collections for the year. 

The mayor continues to ask Norfolk Southern Railroad to finish construction in the city and move a large crane in the center of town. Collegedale has been told it will be finished and moved on schedule. But he said that surely, they can finish before next summer. It appears TDOT has allowed workers with the construction company Wright Brothers, to just walk away from the site, and Collegedale is not even allowed to mow the grass there. He suggests a meeting between TDOT and Wright Brothers to find a solution. 


