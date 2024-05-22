Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Wednesday, May 22, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ARNOLD, TYLER LEE 
2521 GIBSON ST FLINT, 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OVER $2,500.00

BEASLEY, TRAE EDWIN 
8348 OAK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

BOWMAN, ADISYN 
906 STEWARD AVE CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL

BRANDENBURG, MICHAEL 
522 EAST 5TH STREET APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

BROADNAX, FRANKLIN ALVIN 
6831 CHISWICK DR CHATTANOOGA, 374212562 
Age at Arrest: 68 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

CAGLE, JAMES ALBERT 
624 SPEARS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374053550 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

CALLAHAN, JEFFERY SCOTT 
3049 NEW YORK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

CAMERON, JESSICA 
2075 CLINGAN RD NW CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CLAXTON, THOMAS BEDFORD 
6612 WACONDA POINT RD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: 
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVTED KIDNAPPING)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)

CLEMONS, SAMUEL DALE 
1616 EASTWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

COLLINS, DOMINIQUE LEBRON 
2628 ANDREWS ST.

CHATTANOOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DALLAS, TERRYYAHA 
3411 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072036 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
ASSAULT
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DANIELS, CURTIS WAYNE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR 39160609

DICKERSON, ELISHA MICHELLE 
8810 LAKE VILLA LANE CHATTANOOGA, 374161536 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

ERVIN, KERRY LABRON 
8282 IGOU ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FARROW, CAMERON REID 
2537 FOUNTAIN AVE APT 48 EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

FORD, DEONTA LEBRON 
41 SCRUGGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374031528 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

GILES, AARON SCOTT 
2315 DAISY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

GOMEZ, NERLIN 
2211 ELMANDORF ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

GRAVITT, DEAN JONATHAN 
3705 CONNELLY LN EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GRUBB, BRANDI RENEE 
727 E 11TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

HAWKINS, TYLER DECHAN 
HOMELESS , 374161813 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY OF BUSINESS

HOLMAN, JEANNIE K 
336 BRANCHWOOD CR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

JASER, FREEDA N 
6833 CHISWICK DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 72 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

KIRKWOOD, TYRECE 
8364 WHITES ROAD WEIR, 39772 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MARTIN, JOSEPH KEVIN 
155 OLD TASSO PL NE CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

MCCOMBS, STACEY NICOLE 
303 MOORE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

MCCULLOUGH, DEMAURIS PERRY 
6306 WALDEN AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 374071253 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CHILD NEGLECT

MCINNIS, TAMMY BALDIVID 
10202 BIG PINE LANE SODDY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MARIJUANA)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MCWHORTER, BENJAMIN DYLAN AUSTIN 
16 CAPSTONE DR RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

MERCUS CURTIS, LARRY JAMES 
1278 PEEPLES ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 73 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

MILLER, TRACY LEON 
64 HARGIS RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MINTON, SHAUN ALLEN 
6608 HILLBROOK LN HIXSON, 373432925 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE
UNAUTHORIZED USE OF HANDICAPPED PARKING OR PLACARD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

MORRISON, AMBER N 
101 NORMAN LN CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

PARHAM, NATHAN SCOTT 
60255 GUI PARHAM LANE ARMORY, 38821 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PEREZ MARCOS, DORANELI 
440 NATIONAL BLVD ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PICKENS, MICHAEL LEBRON 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

POSEY, CARRIE ANN 
300 CIVIC DRIVE APT 17 CHATSWORTH, 30705 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
USE OF STOLEN PLATES

POSEY, CHRISTOPHER SHANE 
701 RIDGELAND RD ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN GEORGIA)

PRESLEY, BIANCA PAIGE 
135 ROCK FORTH RD APT 160 PIKEVILLE, 37367 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

RAMIREZ RODRIGUEZ, ERICK ANTONIO 
UNKNOWN OKLAHOMA CITY, 35209 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

SNIDER, KAVIN LYN 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STAGGS, EDDIE DEAN 
6931 RAMSEYTOWN RD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
VIOLATION OF REGISTRATION LAW

STANFORD, JON MICHAEL 
1417 CAMBRIDGE POINT DRIVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

SUTTON, ANTONIO DEJUAN 
3316 DELONG AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

TAYLOR, JAMES AMAUD 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 373639098 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
BURGLARY
BURGLARY

TREMBLE, DERIC JAMELL 
5327 STATELINE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

VAN ORDEN, LENA SUZANNE 
257 RIVERBEND DR BEECH ISLAND, 29842 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

WATKINS, THEODORE 
802 MOSS ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SPEEDING

WILLIAMS, AARON OLLICE 
3305 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071522 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

WILLIAMS, TIANA SHAUNESE 
2314 NORTH CHAMBLIAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

WILLIS, NORRIS JEROME 
13808 MOUNT TABOR RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
EVADING ARREST

WOLFE, DEMETRIUS ANTONIO 
1809 CITICO AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

Here are the mug shots:

BEASLEY, TRAE EDWIN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/15/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
BOWMAN, ADISYN
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 12/08/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
  • MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
BRANDENBURG, MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 02/15/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
BROADNAX, FRANKLIN ALVIN
Age at Arrest: 68
Date of Birth: 05/20/1956
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
CAGLE, JAMES ALBERT
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 07/27/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
CALLAHAN, JEFFERY SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 05/31/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
CAMERON, JESSICA
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 09/29/1986
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CLAXTON, THOMAS BEDFORD
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 05/03/1995
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVTED KIDNAPPING)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
CLEMONS, SAMUEL DALE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 04/21/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
COLLINS, DOMINIQUE LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 01/18/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DALLAS, TERRYYAHA
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 03/30/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
  • ASSAULT
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DANIELS, CURTIS WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 07/24/1986
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR 39160609
ERVIN, KERRY LABRON
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 11/12/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FARROW, CAMERON REID
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 04/04/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
FORD, DEONTA LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 05/27/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
GILES, AARON SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 11/28/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
GRAVITT, DEAN JONATHAN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 05/29/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HAWKINS, TYLER DECHAN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/28/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY OF BUSINESS
HILL, JIMMY LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 02/21/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)
HOLMAN, JEANNIE K
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 10/25/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
JASER, FREEDA N
Age at Arrest: 72
Date of Birth: 11/19/1951
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
KIRKWOOD, TYRECE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 03/12/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MARTIN, JOSEPH KEVIN
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 10/07/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
MCCULLOUGH, DEMAURIS PERRY
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 08/17/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • CHILD NEGLECT
MCINNIS, TAMMY BALDIVID
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 10/28/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MARIJUANA)
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MCWHORTER, BENJAMIN DYLAN AUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 12/19/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
MERCUS CURTIS, LARRY JAMES
Age at Arrest: 73
Date of Birth: 08/16/1950
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
MILLER, TRACY LEON
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 02/20/1966
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MINTON, SHAUN ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 06/04/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
  • ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE
  • UNAUTHORIZED USE OF HANDICAPPED PARKING OR PLACARD
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MORRISON, AMBER N
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 08/19/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSEY, CARRIE ANN
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 06/25/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • USE OF STOLEN PLATES
POSEY, CHRISTOPHER SHANE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 11/04/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN GEORGIA)
PRESLEY, BIANCA PAIGE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 07/16/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SNIDER, KAVIN LYN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 07/19/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
STAGGS, EDDIE DEAN
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 10/27/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • VIOLATION OF REGISTRATION LAW
STANFORD, JON MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 01/18/1983
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
SUTTON, ANTONIO DEJUAN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 09/03/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
TREMBLE, DERIC JAMELL
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 09/23/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WATKINS, THEODORE
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 03/06/1958
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • SPEEDING
WILLIAMS, AARON OLLICE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 10/16/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WOLFE, DEMETRIUS ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 10/14/1991
Arresting Agency: UTC

Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2024
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • EVADING ARREST
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA





Latest Headlines
SPRING FLING TENNIS ROUND-UP: Tuesday, May 21st
  • Prep Sports
  • 5/22/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 5/22/2024
Arlington No Hits Bradley Central In Spring Fling Baseball
  • Prep Sports
  • 5/21/2024
SPRING FLING ROUND-UP: Meigs Co., Soddy Daisy, Silverdale, Baylor Post Softball Wins
  • Prep Sports
  • 5/21/2024
Signal Mountain Girls Three-Peat In AA Track
  • Prep Sports
  • 5/21/2024
Bearden Blanks Walker Valley In 3A Soccer
  • Prep Sports
  • 5/21/2024
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 5/22/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ARNOLD, ... more

Collegedale Commission Passes 2025 Budget With No Property Tax Increase
  • 5/21/2024

Collegedale’s proposed budget for fiscal year 2025 passed on Monday night after a public hearing where no citizens commented but Commissioner Tonya Sadler had issues with several items and was ... more

New City Administrative Hearing Officer Working Way Through Unpermitted STVRs
  • 5/21/2024

New City Administrative Hearing Officer Jim Exum said he is working his way through a pile of over 270 unpermitted Short Term Vacation Rentals (STVRs). "We're making good progress," attorney ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 5/21/2024
Former Nashville TV Producer Releases Video Of "Unsettling" Experience With Wrecker Firm; Black Denies Ties With Chattanooga Impound
Former Nashville TV Producer Releases Video Of "Unsettling" Experience With Wrecker Firm; Black Denies Ties With Chattanooga Impound
  • 5/20/2024
Wanted Fugitive Taken Into Custody After Tense Standoff; Ajayi Had Been Sought For Rape
  • 5/20/2024
County Budget Will Not Have A Property Tax Increase
  • 5/20/2024
Sheriff's Office Involved In 3 Separate Pursuits During The Weekend In Chattanooga
Sheriff's Office Involved In 3 Separate Pursuits During The Weekend In Chattanooga
  • 5/20/2024
Opinion
Poor Staffing Model At Soddy Daisy High
  • 5/21/2024
Stay Safe This Summer
  • 5/20/2024
Believe In Tennessee
  • 5/20/2024
Remembering Port Chicago, Ca. And The Port Chicago 50 This Memorial Day
  • 5/19/2024
Needed CARTA Changes - And Response
  • 5/18/2024
Sports
The Elite 18: WindStone Voted As Area’s Best No. 14 Hole
The Elite 18: WindStone Voted As Area’s Best No. 14 Hole
  • 5/21/2024
Match Play Field At State Senior And Super Senior Four-Ball Decided In Playoff
Match Play Field At State Senior And Super Senior Four-Ball Decided In Playoff
  • 5/21/2024
Lookouts Comeback Falls Short In 5-3 Loss To Braves
  • 5/21/2024
McCord Brothers Grab Lead After Opening Round Of State Senior Four-Ball
McCord Brothers Grab Lead After Opening Round Of State Senior Four-Ball
  • 5/20/2024
Top-Ranked Vols Have Six Players Garner SEC Postseason Honors
  • 5/21/2024
Happenings
Major Ray C. Burrus, Jr. Honored As He Turns 100
Major Ray C. Burrus, Jr. Honored As He Turns 100
  • 5/21/2024
Zito Tells Pachyderm Club That New Lookouts Stadium Will Be Transformative
Zito Tells Pachyderm Club That New Lookouts Stadium Will Be Transformative
  • 5/21/2024
Historic St. Elmo Holds Neighborhood-Wide Yard Sale Memorial Day Weekend
  • 5/21/2024
DAR Promotes The Patriots And Pioneers Of America And Tennessee Book
DAR Promotes The Patriots And Pioneers Of America And Tennessee Book
  • 5/21/2024
The 1890 Days Jamboree Returns To Ringgold For Memorial Day Weekend
The 1890 Days Jamboree Returns To Ringgold For Memorial Day Weekend
  • 5/21/2024
Entertainment
17th Annual Chattanooga Jewish Film Series Continues June 10
  • 5/21/2024
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 5/16/2024
Best of Grizzard- A Shining Example
Best of Grizzard- A Shining Example
  • 5/20/2024
Tivoli Theatre Foundation Hosts First Annual Jewel Awards
Tivoli Theatre Foundation Hosts First Annual Jewel Awards
  • 5/17/2024
Chattanooga Bach Choir Presents St. John Passion May 18
Chattanooga Bach Choir Presents St. John Passion May 18
  • 5/17/2024
Opinion
Poor Staffing Model At Soddy Daisy High
  • 5/21/2024
Stay Safe This Summer
  • 5/20/2024
Believe In Tennessee
  • 5/20/2024
Dining
Hot Chocolatier Faces Challenges
  • 5/15/2024
UT Extension Hosts Canning And Freezing Classes In June And July
UT Extension Hosts Canning And Freezing Classes In June And July
  • 5/8/2024
Nic & Norman's Expanding Its Footprint At The Choo Choo
  • 5/3/2024
Business/Government
La Paz Chattanooga Promotes Vivian Lozano To Chief Operating Officer
La Paz Chattanooga Promotes Vivian Lozano To Chief Operating Officer
  • 5/21/2024
Rep. Greg Vital Honored At Achievement Award Event In Nashville
  • 5/21/2024
Person Arrested On Drug Charges In Walmart Parking Lot - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 5/21/2024
Real Estate
Kadi Brown: 2024 April Market Report
Kadi Brown: 2024 April Market Report
  • 5/16/2024
Real Estate Transfers For May 9-15
  • 5/16/2024
Capital Square Living Assumes Management Of 3 Tennessee Multifamily Properties
Capital Square Living Assumes Management Of 3 Tennessee Multifamily Properties
  • 5/16/2024
Student Scene
CSCC Announces 100% Pass Rate On EMT & AEMT Exams
  • 5/21/2024
HCSO Hosts DARE Program Graduation At CSLA
HCSO Hosts DARE Program Graduation At CSLA
  • 5/20/2024
St. Andrew’s-Sewanee School Announces Class of 2024
  • 5/21/2024
Living Well
Ian Shives Named Senior Executive Director At Morning Pointe Of East Hamilton
Ian Shives Named Senior Executive Director At Morning Pointe Of East Hamilton
  • 5/21/2024
Tennessee Launches Food Bank Association With New Executive Director
Tennessee Launches Food Bank Association With New Executive Director
  • 5/21/2024
Austin Hatcher Foundation Launches THRIVE Comprehensive Campaign
  • 5/21/2024
Memories
Eddy Arnold – Fan Favorite For 7 Decades
Eddy Arnold – Fan Favorite For 7 Decades
  • 5/20/2024
Preserve Chattanooga Revisits 2017 Endangered List
  • 5/17/2024
Properties Considered For The National Register Of Historic Places At State Review Board Meeting
  • 5/8/2024
Outdoors
Summer Means Road Trips And Increased Bear Activity
Summer Means Road Trips And Increased Bear Activity
  • 5/21/2024
Tennessee State Parks Conservancy Names Alex Wyss As New Executive Director
  • 5/21/2024
TWRA Announces Memorial Day Weekend Boat Registration And Safety Checkpoints
  • 5/20/2024
Travel
Tennessee Aquarium Hosts Rare, Stunning Spawning Event In Newest Gallery
Tennessee Aquarium Hosts Rare, Stunning Spawning Event In Newest Gallery
  • 5/16/2024
A Wonderful Trip To The Virgin Islands
A Wonderful Trip To The Virgin Islands
  • 5/14/2024
8 Great Things To Do In St. Augustine With Your Pup
8 Great Things To Do In St. Augustine With Your Pup
  • 5/13/2024
Church
Union Gospel Mission Partners With Greater Images And Receives A One-Of-A-Kind Gift
Union Gospel Mission Partners With Greater Images And Receives A One-Of-A-Kind Gift
  • 5/21/2024
Local Author Jim Greeson Releases “Prayer” Book
Local Author Jim Greeson Releases “Prayer” Book
  • 5/21/2024
Bob Tamasy: Finding Freedom Within The Boundaries
Bob Tamasy: Finding Freedom Within The Boundaries
  • 5/19/2024
Obituaries
Julia Taylor Cushman
Julia Taylor Cushman
  • 5/21/2024
Catherine "Cate" Tinkler Mueller
Catherine "Cate" Tinkler Mueller
  • 5/21/2024
Traci Hawkins Piovesan
Traci Hawkins Piovesan
  • 5/21/2024