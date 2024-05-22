Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
ARNOLD, TYLER LEE
2521 GIBSON ST FLINT,
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OVER $2,500.00
BEASLEY, TRAE EDWIN
8348 OAK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
BOWMAN, ADISYN
906 STEWARD AVE CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
BRANDENBURG, MICHAEL
522 EAST 5TH STREET APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
BROADNAX, FRANKLIN ALVIN
6831 CHISWICK DR CHATTANOOGA, 374212562
Age at Arrest: 68 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
CAGLE, JAMES ALBERT
624 SPEARS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374053550
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
CALLAHAN, JEFFERY SCOTT
3049 NEW YORK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
CAMERON, JESSICA
2075 CLINGAN RD NW CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CLAXTON, THOMAS BEDFORD
6612 WACONDA POINT RD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVTED KIDNAPPING)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
CLEMONS, SAMUEL DALE
1616 EASTWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
COLLINS, DOMINIQUE LEBRON
2628 ANDREWS ST.
CHATTANOOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DALLAS, TERRYYAHA
3411 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072036
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
ASSAULT
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DANIELS, CURTIS WAYNE
HOMELESS CHATTANOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR 39160609
DICKERSON, ELISHA MICHELLE
8810 LAKE VILLA LANE CHATTANOOGA, 374161536
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ERVIN, KERRY LABRON
8282 IGOU ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FARROW, CAMERON REID
2537 FOUNTAIN AVE APT 48 EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
FORD, DEONTA LEBRON
41 SCRUGGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374031528
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
GILES, AARON SCOTT
2315 DAISY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
GOMEZ, NERLIN
2211 ELMANDORF ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
GRAVITT, DEAN JONATHAN
3705 CONNELLY LN EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GRUBB, BRANDI RENEE
727 E 11TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
HAWKINS, TYLER DECHAN
HOMELESS , 374161813
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY OF BUSINESS
HOLMAN, JEANNIE K
336 BRANCHWOOD CR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
JASER, FREEDA N
6833 CHISWICK DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 72 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
KIRKWOOD, TYRECE
8364 WHITES ROAD WEIR, 39772
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MARTIN, JOSEPH KEVIN
155 OLD TASSO PL NE CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
MCCOMBS, STACEY NICOLE
303 MOORE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
MCCULLOUGH, DEMAURIS PERRY
6306 WALDEN AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 374071253
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CHILD NEGLECT
MCINNIS, TAMMY BALDIVID
10202 BIG PINE LANE SODDY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MARIJUANA)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MCWHORTER, BENJAMIN DYLAN AUSTIN
16 CAPSTONE DR RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
MERCUS CURTIS, LARRY JAMES
1278 PEEPLES ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 73 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
MILLER, TRACY LEON
64 HARGIS RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MINTON, SHAUN ALLEN
6608 HILLBROOK LN HIXSON, 373432925
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE
UNAUTHORIZED USE OF HANDICAPPED PARKING OR PLACARD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MORRISON, AMBER N
101 NORMAN LN CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PARHAM, NATHAN SCOTT
60255 GUI PARHAM LANE ARMORY, 38821
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PEREZ MARCOS, DORANELI
440 NATIONAL BLVD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PICKENS, MICHAEL LEBRON
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
POSEY, CARRIE ANN
300 CIVIC DRIVE APT 17 CHATSWORTH, 30705
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
USE OF STOLEN PLATES
POSEY, CHRISTOPHER SHANE
701 RIDGELAND RD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN GEORGIA)
PRESLEY, BIANCA PAIGE
135 ROCK FORTH RD APT 160 PIKEVILLE, 37367
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
RAMIREZ RODRIGUEZ, ERICK ANTONIO
UNKNOWN OKLAHOMA CITY, 35209
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
SNIDER, KAVIN LYN
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
STAGGS, EDDIE DEAN
6931 RAMSEYTOWN RD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
VIOLATION OF REGISTRATION LAW
STANFORD, JON MICHAEL
1417 CAMBRIDGE POINT DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
SUTTON, ANTONIO DEJUAN
3316 DELONG AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
TAYLOR, JAMES AMAUD
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 373639098
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
BURGLARY
BURGLARY
TREMBLE, DERIC JAMELL
5327 STATELINE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
VAN ORDEN, LENA SUZANNE
257 RIVERBEND DR BEECH ISLAND, 29842
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
WATKINS, THEODORE
802 MOSS ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SPEEDING
WILLIAMS, AARON OLLICE
3305 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071522
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WILLIAMS, TIANA SHAUNESE
2314 NORTH CHAMBLIAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WILLIS, NORRIS JEROME
13808 MOUNT TABOR RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
EVADING ARREST
WOLFE, DEMETRIUS ANTONIO
1809 CITICO AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Here are the mug shots:
|BEASLEY, TRAE EDWIN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/15/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2024
Charge(s):
|
|BOWMAN, ADISYN
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 12/08/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2024
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
- MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
|
|BRANDENBURG, MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 02/15/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2024
Charge(s):
|
|BROADNAX, FRANKLIN ALVIN
Age at Arrest: 68
Date of Birth: 05/20/1956
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2024
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|CAGLE, JAMES ALBERT
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 07/27/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|CALLAHAN, JEFFERY SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 05/31/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|CAMERON, JESSICA
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 09/29/1986
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CLAXTON, THOMAS BEDFORD
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 05/03/1995
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVTED KIDNAPPING)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
|
|CLEMONS, SAMUEL DALE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 04/21/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|COLLINS, DOMINIQUE LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 01/18/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2024
Charge(s):
- ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
|
|DALLAS, TERRYYAHA
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 03/30/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2024
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
- ASSAULT
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|DANIELS, CURTIS WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 07/24/1986
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2024
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO APPEAR 39160609
|
|ERVIN, KERRY LABRON
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 11/12/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|FARROW, CAMERON REID
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 04/04/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|FORD, DEONTA LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 05/27/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
|
|GILES, AARON SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 11/28/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|GRAVITT, DEAN JONATHAN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 05/29/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HAWKINS, TYLER DECHAN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/28/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HILL, JIMMY LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 02/21/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HOLMAN, JEANNIE K
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 10/25/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|JASER, FREEDA N
Age at Arrest: 72
Date of Birth: 11/19/1951
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2024
Charge(s):
|
|KIRKWOOD, TYRECE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 03/12/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2024
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|MARTIN, JOSEPH KEVIN
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 10/07/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2024
Charge(s):
|
|MCCULLOUGH, DEMAURIS PERRY
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 08/17/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2024
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- CHILD NEGLECT
|
|MCINNIS, TAMMY BALDIVID
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 10/28/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MARIJUANA)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|MCWHORTER, BENJAMIN DYLAN AUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 12/19/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|MERCUS CURTIS, LARRY JAMES
Age at Arrest: 73
Date of Birth: 08/16/1950
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2024
Charge(s):
- SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
|
|MILLER, TRACY LEON
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 02/20/1966
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MINTON, SHAUN ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 06/04/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE
- UNAUTHORIZED USE OF HANDICAPPED PARKING OR PLACARD
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|MORRISON, AMBER N
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 08/19/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|POSEY, CARRIE ANN
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 06/25/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2024
Charge(s):
|
|POSEY, CHRISTOPHER SHANE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 11/04/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN GEORGIA)
|
|PRESLEY, BIANCA PAIGE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 07/16/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|SNIDER, KAVIN LYN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 07/19/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|STAGGS, EDDIE DEAN
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 10/27/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- VIOLATION OF REGISTRATION LAW
|
|STANFORD, JON MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 01/18/1983
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2024
Charge(s):
|
|SUTTON, ANTONIO DEJUAN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 09/03/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|TREMBLE, DERIC JAMELL
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 09/23/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|WATKINS, THEODORE
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 03/06/1958
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- SPEEDING
|
|WILLIAMS, AARON OLLICE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 10/16/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2024
Charge(s):
|
|WOLFE, DEMETRIUS ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 10/14/1991
Arresting Agency: UTC
Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2024
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- EVADING ARREST
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|