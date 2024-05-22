Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ARNOLD, TYLER LEE

2521 GIBSON ST FLINT,

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OVER $2,500.00



BEASLEY, TRAE EDWIN

8348 OAK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY



BOWMAN, ADISYN

906 STEWARD AVE CHICKAMAUGA, 30707

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON

MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL



BRANDENBURG, MICHAEL

522 EAST 5TH STREET APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 65 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT



BROADNAX, FRANKLIN ALVIN

6831 CHISWICK DR CHATTANOOGA, 374212562

Age at Arrest: 68 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



CAGLE, JAMES ALBERT

624 SPEARS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374053550

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS



CALLAHAN, JEFFERY SCOTT

3049 NEW YORK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



CAMERON, JESSICA

2075 CLINGAN RD NW CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CLAXTON, THOMAS BEDFORD

6612 WACONDA POINT RD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVTED KIDNAPPING)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)



CLEMONS, SAMUEL DALE

1616 EASTWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



COLLINS, DOMINIQUE LEBRON

2628 ANDREWS ST.

Here are the mug shots:

BEASLEY, TRAE EDWIN

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 08/15/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY BOWMAN, ADISYN

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 12/08/2005

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON

MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL BRANDENBURG, MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 65

Date of Birth: 02/15/1959

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT BROADNAX, FRANKLIN ALVIN

Age at Arrest: 68

Date of Birth: 05/20/1956

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2024

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT CAGLE, JAMES ALBERT

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 07/27/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS CALLAHAN, JEFFERY SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 05/31/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE CAMERON, JESSICA

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 09/29/1986

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CLAXTON, THOMAS BEDFORD

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 05/03/1995

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVTED KIDNAPPING)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST) CLEMONS, SAMUEL DALE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 04/21/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY COLLINS, DOMINIQUE LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 01/18/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2024

Charge(s):

ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DALLAS, TERRYYAHA

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 03/30/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000

ASSAULT

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE DANIELS, CURTIS WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 07/24/1986

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR 39160609 ERVIN, KERRY LABRON

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 11/12/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FARROW, CAMERON REID

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 04/04/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) FORD, DEONTA LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 05/27/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT) GILES, AARON SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 11/28/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY GRAVITT, DEAN JONATHAN

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 05/29/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HAWKINS, TYLER DECHAN

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 01/28/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2024

Charge(s):

BURGLARY OF BUSINESS HILL, JIMMY LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 02/21/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA) HOLMAN, JEANNIE K

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 10/25/1971

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

JASER, FREEDA N

Age at Arrest: 72

Date of Birth: 11/19/1951

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2024

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT KIRKWOOD, TYRECE

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 03/12/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

PUBLIC INTOXICATION MARTIN, JOSEPH KEVIN

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 10/07/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT MCCULLOUGH, DEMAURIS PERRY

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 08/17/2005

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

CHILD NEGLECT MCINNIS, TAMMY BALDIVID

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 10/28/1973

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MARIJUANA)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MCWHORTER, BENJAMIN DYLAN AUSTIN

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 12/19/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) MERCUS CURTIS, LARRY JAMES

Age at Arrest: 73

Date of Birth: 08/16/1950

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2024

Charge(s):

SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING MILLER, TRACY LEON

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 02/20/1966

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MINTON, SHAUN ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 06/04/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF HANDICAPPED PARKING OR PLACARD

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE MORRISON, AMBER N

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 08/19/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSEY, CARRIE ANN

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 06/25/1974

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2024

Charge(s):

USE OF STOLEN PLATES POSEY, CHRISTOPHER SHANE

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 11/04/1974

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN GEORGIA) PRESLEY, BIANCA PAIGE

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 07/16/2004

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE SNIDER, KAVIN LYN

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 07/19/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STAGGS, EDDIE DEAN

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 10/27/1969

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

VIOLATION OF REGISTRATION LAW STANFORD, JON MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 01/18/1983

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT SUTTON, ANTONIO DEJUAN

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 09/03/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY TREMBLE, DERIC JAMELL

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 09/23/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE WATKINS, THEODORE

Age at Arrest: 66

Date of Birth: 03/06/1958

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

SPEEDING WILLIAMS, AARON OLLICE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 10/16/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT WOLFE, DEMETRIUS ANTONIO

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 10/14/1991

Arresting Agency: UTC



Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2024

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



