Train Warning System To Be Installed Along Hamill Road, Hickory Valley Road

The City of Chattanooga on Tuesday announced the installation of four train crossing alert systems in the Hixson and Tyner communities. The system will provide real-time crossing data and warn drivers of blocked crossings, giving them enough time to find alternative routes, if they wish.

The system, which was installed in partnership with TRAINFO, consists of audio sensors along railroad crossings throughout the communities. The sensors provide data to TRAINFO and will automatically send a message to four traffic alert systems warning drivers of a blocked crossing and providing an estimated clearing time, if available.

The system is also integrated with Google Maps and Waze to alert drivers using these applications to the blocked intersections when available.

“The unpredictability of the railroad crossings at these intersections has been a major issue and source of complaint for community members for many, many years - and I understand why,” said Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly. “This isn’t just an issue for commuters, either - we have heard of emergency response vehicles unable to cross the tracks for prolonged periods of time to get to hospitals or emergency calls. This technology will integrate with 911 emergency vehicle dispatch so first responders can reroute on their way to or from a call. I believe government should be the problem solver of last resort, but this is another example of how my administration is working to use innovative and comprehensive tools and technologies to solve big problems for everyday Chattanoogans.”

The system consists of four traffic alert signs leading up to the railroad crossings at Hamill Road and Hickory Valley Road.

The four signs, installed by the Chattanooga Department of Public Works, are strategically placed along Cassandra Smith Road, Hamill Road, and Hickory Valley Road to provide alerts to drivers for the railroad crossings at Hamill Road and Hickory Valley Road, which see, on average, between 8,000 and 10,000 vehicles per day. The intersections experience, on average, 33 daily railroad crossings lasting anywhere from two minutes to nine hours, according to data collected during the implementation process of the system.

“As someone who also drives Hamill Road regularly, I share the frustration I have heard from constituents since I entered public office. It’s impossible to plan your commute to work, your school pickup and dropoff schedules, or your trips to the grocery store if you cannot know whether your route will be blocked for an undetermined period of time,” said Chattanooga City Councilman Ken Smith, who represents Hixson. “Thanks to the groundwork laid by the state and the coordination by the Department of Technology Services, and the Department of Public Works, community members in this area now have a reliable tool to make this part of their everyday lives that much more manageable.”

Once the audio sensors are able to calculate the length of the train, the respective signs will alert drivers of the estimated length of the blockage. If a length cannot be determined or if the train is stopped at the crossing and a time to clear cannot be determined, the signs will alert drivers to expect significant delays.

Traffic alert sign located at Hickory Valley Road and Bonny Oaks Drive.