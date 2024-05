Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

Here are the mug shots:

ALUARO EFRAIN, TENI YAT

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 07/13/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE ANDERSON, MICHELLE ANTOINETTE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 06/01/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA AUTHER, ROBERT

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 02/28/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE BLEDSOE, TAYLOR BROOKE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 07/03/1996

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) BROWN, JONATHAN RICHARD

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 12/22/1995

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

ASSAULT AGAINST FIRST RESPONDER

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE BROWNFIELD, JACKSON C

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 04/14/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BUTCHEE, JAWANNA N

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 07/03/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT CHARIES, RODNEY

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 08/18/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

ESCAPE CROSS, LAQUANDA DIONE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 01/29/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE) DAVIS, GEORGE LEON

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 03/09/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

DRYMON, DONNIE DWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 08/10/1970

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE GLOVER, TONY BELOFONTE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 07/01/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA GUZMAN, PEDRO

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 12/11/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE HONEYCUTT, PIPER

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 07/31/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION HUSKINS, KATHRYN MARIE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 05/13/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2024

Charge(s):

LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

FAILURE TO RENDER AID

FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT JOHNSTON, KAYLA MARIE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 02/14/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE LOPEZ SOTO, CARLOS HUMBERTO

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 12/19/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE MOORE, VIK L

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 05/27/1964

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT NELSON, KEASHA R

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 01/13/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT PARROT, SYDNEY ANA

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 01/21/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

PERRY, ROBERT CHRISTOPHER

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 04/08/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT PHILLIPS, SARA JANE

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 03/27/1969

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL LITTERING ROSE, JANET LYNN

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 04/19/1967

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL SIMULATION)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FALSIFYING A DRUG TEST)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY) SHEPHERD, DEVONTA ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 11/03/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ASSAULT SMITH, DONTE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 02/25/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT SMITH, EARL LEE

Age at Arrest: 64

Date of Birth: 10/26/1959

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL LITTERING WALDROP, DERRICK QUINELLE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 07/15/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE WATKINS, KRISTEN BROOKE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 03/20/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

KIDNAPPING WHALEY, CHAZTUS DENONZO

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 07/02/1975

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR WILKERSON, PHILIP WESLEY

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 04/16/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/28/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING