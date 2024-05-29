Bridge Work Prompts Weekend Closures On Highway 153

Drivers traveling on Highway 153 in Hamilton County should be aware of upcoming road construction activities that will have an impact on traffic.

Tennessee Valley Authority contract crews will begin weekend closures of the Highway 153 bridge over the Chickamauga Dam to perform resurfacing activities. Only one direction of Highway 153 will be closed at a time. This work will occur over the next several weekends, except for Independence Day weekend. Once work on the SR 153 South side is complete (estimated three to four weekends) work will switch to the SR 153 North side (estimated three to four weekends).

Beginning Friday, at 9 p.m. and continuing until 6 a.m. on Monday, crews will close the SR 153 South bridge for repairs.

A signed detour will be in place directing drivers around the closure.

Highway 153 South detour:

Exit right for SR 319 South, DuPont Parkway

Continue straight on SR 319 to Amnicola Highway

Merge right to return to SR 153 South

Drivers are encouraged to use extreme caution as they travel through this area. Queue trucks and law enforcement will be present to assist. This work is weather permitting. Should inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances delay this work, it will be rescheduled to take place at a later date.