11 People Killed, Nearly 250 Injured During Memorial Day Travel Period In Georgia

Georgia State Patrol Troopers investigated eight fatal traffic crashes, and local law enforcement agencies investigated three fatal traffic crashes resulting in 11 deaths across the state during the 78-hour Memorial Day holiday travel period.

Local law enforcement agencies reporting fatalities during the holiday period which began Friday at 6 p.m., and ended at 11:59 p.m., Monday, include the Atlanta Police Department, Clayton County Police Department, and Emerson Police Department.

In addition to fatal crashes, Troopers investigated over 500 traffic crashes statewide, resulting in nearly 250 injuries. Troopers and Motor Carrier Compliance Division officers made over 24,000 traffic stops, arrested nearly 500 individuals for driving under the influence, and issued nearly 15,000 warnings and over 14,000 citations.