11 People Killed, Nearly 250 Injured During Memorial Day Travel Period In Georgia

  • Wednesday, May 29, 2024

Georgia State Patrol Troopers investigated eight fatal traffic crashes, and local law enforcement agencies investigated three fatal traffic crashes resulting in 11 deaths across the state during the 78-hour Memorial Day holiday travel period.

Local law enforcement agencies reporting fatalities during the holiday period which began Friday at 6 p.m., and ended at 11:59 p.m., Monday, include the Atlanta Police Department, Clayton County Police Department, and Emerson Police Department.

In addition to fatal crashes, Troopers investigated over 500 traffic crashes statewide, resulting in nearly 250 injuries. Troopers and Motor Carrier Compliance Division officers made over 24,000 traffic stops, arrested nearly 500 individuals for driving under the influence, and issued nearly 15,000 warnings and over 14,000 citations.  

Bridge Work Prompts Weekend Closures On Highway 153
  • 5/29/2024
Farr Leads Lookouts Over The Smokies For 3-1 Win
  • 5/29/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 5/29/2024
Burns, Werhnyak, Carroll, Brown First Place In CWGA Play
  • 5/28/2024
Five Mocs Softball Athletes Named To Academic All-District Team
  • 5/28/2024
  • 5/29/2024

Georgia State Patrol Troopers investigated eight fatal traffic crashes, and local law enforcement agencies investigated three fatal traffic crashes resulting in 11 deaths across the state during ... more

Bridge Work Prompts Weekend Closures On Highway 153
  • 5/29/2024

Drivers traveling on Highway 153 in Hamilton County should be aware of upcoming road construction activities that will have an impact on traffic. Tennessee Valley Authority contract crews ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 5/29/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ALUARO ... more

Train Warning System To Be Installed Along Hamill Road, Hickory Valley Road
  • 5/28/2024
Resurfacing Prompts Lane Closures On Interstate 24 In Marion County
  • 5/28/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 5/28/2024
PHOTOS: 2024 Chattanooga Memorial Day Rites
  • 5/27/2024
Fire Destroys Knights Of Pythias Clubhouse Monday Morning
  • 5/27/2024
Be Gracious And Humble
  • 5/27/2024
Memorial Day Remembrance Of Philadelphia 15
  • 5/26/2024
Against The Soddy Daisy Property Tax Increase
  • 5/29/2024
Should We Have Any Confidence?
  • 5/29/2024
Build A Bridge At Blue Hole
  • 5/28/2024
Farr Leads Lookouts Over The Smokies For 3-1 Win
  • 5/29/2024
The Elite 18: Black Creek Chosen As Region’s Best No. 17 Hole
  • 5/28/2024
Randy Smith: Tony Vitello, The Rock Star
  • 5/28/2024
Chattanooga Steam To Debut At Coca Cola Scenic City Pro Cup At Warner Park
  • 5/28/2024
Northern Kentucky, Indiana, Southern Miss in Knoxville Region With Vols
  • 5/27/2024
Chattanooga Bar Association Presents Liberty Bell Award
  • 5/29/2024
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - Courageous
  • 5/29/2024
Police Personnel Honored For Off-Duty Heroism
  • 5/28/2024
Catoosa County Library Goes Mostly Fines Free
  • 5/29/2024
East Ridge Splash Pad To Open On Saturday
  • 5/29/2024
Strung Like A Horse Headlines Riverfront Nights Saturday
  • 5/28/2024
A Modern-Day Fairytale, “Prelude To A Kiss” Opens At Chattanooga Theatre Centre June 7
  • 5/28/2024
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 5/24/2024
Seed Theatre Presents U.S. Premiere Of Award-Winning Play "The Prince" Abigail Thorn
  • 5/26/2024
Attorney General Skrmetti Looking Into Attempted Foreclosure Of Graceland
  • 5/23/2024
Be Gracious And Humble
  • 5/27/2024
Memorial Day Remembrance Of Philadelphia 15
  • 5/26/2024
Against The Soddy Daisy Property Tax Increase
  • 5/29/2024
Acme Fusion Café Is Latest Dining Option At Cambridge Square
  • 5/28/2024
Five Star Breaktime Solutions Acquires Van Vending Service
  • 5/23/2024
Hot Chocolatier Faces Challenges
  • 5/15/2024
Chattanooga Bar Association Celebrates Annual Law Day; Carl Levi Gets Liberty Bell Award
  • 5/29/2024
Former Chattanooga CIO Takes Position With MARTA In Atlanta
  • 5/29/2024
Gas Prices Rise 2.9 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 5/28/2024
Flatiron Heights To Feature Energy Efficiency
  • 5/28/2024
185-Home Subdivision Planned At Hixson Springs Road, Roberts Mill Road
  • 5/27/2024
63 Townhomes Planned At Large Tract On North Moore Road
  • 5/27/2024
CSCC Students Create Manufacturing Improvement Processes
  • 5/28/2024
Hixson Kiwanis Club Awards Scholarships And Citizenship Awards To Deserving Students At Hixson Area Schools
  • 5/28/2024
Lee’s Center For Responsible Citizenship Awards Scholarships
  • 5/28/2024
Erlanger Hosts Summer Outreach Safety Fest Saturday
  • 5/28/2024
Morning Pointe Foundation Celebrates 10th Anniversary
  • 5/28/2024
McNabb Center Receives $200,000 In State Funding
  • 5/28/2024
Eddy Arnold – Fan Favorite For 7 Decades
  • 5/20/2024
Coal Mining History Offered At Good Old Days Museum On Saturday
  • 5/24/2024
Preserve Chattanooga Revisits 2017 Endangered List
  • 5/17/2024
Chattanooga Zoo Releases Over 30 Salamanders In Local Conservation Program
  • 5/29/2024
Green Thumb Garden Club of Collegedale/Ooltewah Meets June 10
  • 5/28/2024
Reflection Riding Announces Susan Day As Director Of Development
  • 5/27/2024
Tennessee Tourism Launches Statewide Road Cycling Program: Bike Tennessee
  • 5/23/2024
Creative Discovery Museum Opens Summer Exhibit, Wallace & Gromit: Get Cracking!
  • 5/22/2024
Tennessee Aquarium Hosts Rare, Stunning Spawning Event In Newest Gallery
  • 5/16/2024
Bob Tamasy: Lest We Forget, It's Another Memorial Day
  • 5/27/2024
Chattanooga Native Hosts 2 Book Signings In July For "A Journey Of Faith"
  • 5/22/2024
"What Are You Going To Do With What You Got?" Is Topic Sunday At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 5/22/2024
Obituaries
Lorene B. Talley
  • 5/29/2024
Erin Grist May
  • 5/28/2024
Richard Randolph Ruth, Jr.
  • 5/28/2024