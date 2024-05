There's a black bear on the prowl in Hixson.

Charity Klein said at the entrance to the Kingsridge subdivision her six-year-old said, "Oh look, there's a bear in their yard."

Ms. Klein said her husband, Jarred, "didn't slow down until I did a double take and shouted, 'Sure enough, there's a black bear walking in their front yard.' "

She said, "We followed this guy sauntering down Grubb Road for five minutes until he took a right into the woods."