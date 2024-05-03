2 Of Those Shot On Arlington Avenue Die From Their Wounds

Three people were shot late Wednesday afternoon. Two of the men, 19 and 21, have died as a result of their injuries.



Chattanooga Police were dispatched at 5:26 p.m. to a person shot call in the 1100 block of Arlington Avenue. When officers arrived on scene, they found two men with life-threatening injuries. The officers immediately began life saving measures.





Chattanooga Fire and Hamilton County EMS responded and took over the life saving measures.EMS transported the two men to a local hospital.





CPD's Homicide Unit responded to conduct the investigation. CPD's Crime Scene Unit responded to process the crime scene.





After the shooting, the suspect or suspects fled the scene prior to when officers arrived.





Later, a third person arrived at a local hospital in a personal vehicle. He had non-life threatening injuries from a gunshot wound. Authorities are working to determine if the third person was shot at the Arlington Avenue location.







Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423 698-2525.



